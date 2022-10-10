ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

afarsianb
4d ago

This is so tragic. 19 yrs young and this was her fate. She didn't even begin her life. Condolences to her family. Fly high! RIP 🙏

WCNC

West Charlotte wreck causes major delays on Wilkinson Boulevard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard were closed for hours near Little Rock Road and the Charlotte airport due to a crash Friday morning that knocked down power lines and traffic lights. Crews responded to a crash on the inbound lanes of Wilkinson Boulevard a little...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting on Burbank Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is being treated for serious injuries after a shooting near West Charlotte High School on Friday, according to Medic. It happened on Burbank Drive, about half a mile away from West Charlotte High School. Medic said the person has life-threatening injuries. You can stream...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Injured in Northwest Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Mecklenburg EMS, one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Burbank Drive on Friday morning. Police have yet to say what led up to the shooting. Although the shooting was near West Charlotte High School, the school was not put on lockdown.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CATS bus rider bruised by bullet impact, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man is accused of shooting the side of a CATS bus, bruising a passenger's shoulder when he did so. Officers said it happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 along Ellington Street near Billingsley Road. CMPD said 34-year-old Scott Randolph Mayfield exited the bus before taking a pistol out. He then fired the gun, hitting the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Man Caught Breaking Into Car at Bojangles (Crime Briefs)

A Fort Mill man was caught in the act Sunday night while breaking into a customer’s car outside the Bojangles on Highway 21, authorities said. Dustin Bouchard, 34, was charged with breaking into a vehicle. The suspect was observed by multiple witnesses entering the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with shooting into CATS bus with passengers on board; 1 hurt, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting into a Charlotte Area Transit System bus with passengers on board. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, the bus driver saw Scott Randolph Mayfield, 34, leave the bus and then allegedly pull out a pistol. Investigators said he then allegedly fired a shot that hit the side of the bus.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Do you recognize this man? Cyclist hurt in China Grove wreck still unidentified

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — A cyclist who was hurt in a crash in China Grove last week remains unidentified, police said. The China Grove Police Department responded to a crash involving a cyclist and a pickup truck a little after 6 a.m. on Oct. 7. The crash happened on U.S. 29, between East Liberty Street and East Church Street in the area near Subway and the BP gas station, police said.
CHINA GROVE, NC
WCNC

Light rail service will be suspended this weekend. Here's why

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're thinking of taking the light rail or street car this weekend, think again. The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is suspending service to make routine upgrades. And while the outage is inconvenient for those who like to ride the rail, officials say it's all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two arrested for shooting near Shelby elementary school

SHELBY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested following a shooting near a Shelby elementary school Thursday. Around 11 a.m., the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to a panic alarm at Washington Elementary School. A staff member triggered the alarm after hearing what she believed to be gunshots outside the school, according to officials.
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in the Steele Creek area on Thursday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 2100 block of Diamond Creek Circle. CMPD detectives responded to the area in reference to a body being found...
CHARLOTTE, NC

