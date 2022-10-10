ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems

Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
OCRACOKE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Concern raised over wild horse sustainability

Commissioner Paul Beaumont said he was “very concerned” about the Corolla wild horse herd, stating at the September 19 commissioners meeting that there are currently only six fertile mares. “I’m concerned that the horses that have called Currituck County home are at risk for sustainability,” he said. I.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
ocracokeobserver.com

Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins

RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
RODANTHE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County, NC
Sports
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
City
Frisco, NC
Rodanthe, NC
Government
City
Rodanthe, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
obxtoday.com

Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce

The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
DUCK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
obxtoday.com

Kitchen tech series will teach participants how to properly to use those popular kitchen tools!

There are so many kitchen gadgets available today. Even seasoned cooks can sometimes find themselves unsure of how to get the most out of their kitchen appliances. Join us at the NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center for one or both of their Kitchen Tech Cooking Classes. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with a registration fee of $15.00. Enjoy our hands-on cooking class, get safety and cleaning tips, and leave with a full stomach!
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Water Quality#Bacteria
thecoastlandtimes.com

Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills

The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

No injuries reported in KDH fire, extensive damage to structure

(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) On October 11 at 11:57 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the incident.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
thecoastlandtimes.com

Early morning party results in assault, stabbings

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
COLUMBIA, NC
obxtoday.com

COA to offer meeting for students interested in studying abroad in Belize

College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Study Abroad Program will travel to Belize in April 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this opportunity is encouraged to attend an online interest meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95897179586. For more information, contact Bradley...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4

Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
CAMDEN, NC
obxtoday.com

Holly H. Murphy

Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy