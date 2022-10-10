Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems
Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Concern raised over wild horse sustainability
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said he was “very concerned” about the Corolla wild horse herd, stating at the September 19 commissioners meeting that there are currently only six fertile mares. “I’m concerned that the horses that have called Currituck County home are at risk for sustainability,” he said. I.
ocracokeobserver.com
Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins
RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
obxtoday.com
Wake Up OBX celebrates ribbon cutting with Chamber of Commerce
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on October 7th for Wake Up OBX, 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane, Duck. Richard Hess, Immediate Past Chair Chamber Board, and Realtor at Sun Realty congratulated the owner, Crystal Jones for the grand...
Middle school student dies after medical emergency in Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school. Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School. Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
obxtoday.com
Kitchen tech series will teach participants how to properly to use those popular kitchen tools!
There are so many kitchen gadgets available today. Even seasoned cooks can sometimes find themselves unsure of how to get the most out of their kitchen appliances. Join us at the NC Cooperative Extension, Currituck County Center for one or both of their Kitchen Tech Cooking Classes. Classes will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 pm with a registration fee of $15.00. Enjoy our hands-on cooking class, get safety and cleaning tips, and leave with a full stomach!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
WAVY News 10
Gas leak prompts evacuations in Downtown Elizabeth City
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Some businesses in Downtown Elizabeth City have been evacuated out of precaution due to a gas leak Monday morning. Pasquotank County officials say the natural gas leak is at the intersection of E. Grice and S. Road Street. Businesses in the immediate area have...
outerbanksvoice.com
No injuries reported in KDH fire, extensive damage to structure
(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department) On October 11 at 11:57 p.m., Kill Devil Hills Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington Volunteer Fire Department, Nags Head Fire Department and Kitty Hawk Fire Department responded to the incident.
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Fire Department responds to structure fire Tuesday evening
On October 11, 2022 at 11:57 pm, the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department fire crews responded to a report of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk Fire Departments responded to the incident. The Kill Devil...
outerbanksvoice.com
Outer Banks Seafood Festival celebrates the region’s seafood heritage and community on Oct. 15
October 15, 2022 from 10:30 am – 6 pm. $20 for anyone 13 and over (12 & under FREE). Price includes $10 in Beverage/Merchandise Bucks good for the purchase of beverages and festival merchandise. Additional “beverage bucks” may be purchased at the event. The annual Outer Banks...
obxtoday.com
COA Performing Arts Center to host reading of Charles Everett’s ‘Adopt a Sailor’
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to host a reading of the acclaimed play “Adopt a Sailor” by Charles Evered on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the COA Performing Arts Center. The reading is part of a tour benefiting the Evered House, a nonprofit...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
obxtoday.com
Manteo Library partners with Pet Partners for children’s therapy dog program
Beginning on Monday, October 17, 2022, the Dare County Library’s Manteo location will team up with the local branch of the nonprofit organization Pet Partners to offer children the opportunity to read to a certified therapy dog. Sessions will be available on Mondays and Thursdays starting at 3:30 p.m.
obxtoday.com
COA to offer meeting for students interested in studying abroad in Belize
College of The Albemarle’s (COA) Study Abroad Program will travel to Belize in April 2023. Anyone interested in finding out more about this opportunity is encouraged to attend an online interest meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/95897179586. For more information, contact Bradley...
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
outerbanksvoice.com
Larry Basnight of Camden, October 4
Larry Eugene Basnight, age 76, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 12, 1946 to the late Roscoe Calvert Basnight and Hazel Ambrose Basnight, he worked as a mechanic in engine repair until his retirement. He is survived...
obxtoday.com
Holly H. Murphy
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
