ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs NC State

Matchup: #18 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) vs #15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 15th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Football Uniform Combination vs NC State

Syracuse football announced its uniform combination for Saturday's matchup with NC State. The Orange will wear its traditional combo with orange helmets, blue jerseys and orange pants. NC State has not announced its uniform combination yet. However, white jerseys with either white or red helmet and ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Australian Forward Sophie Burrows Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse women's basketball has been successful recruiting Australian prospects in the past, and has dipped into the land down under once again for a talented recruit. Class of 2023 forward Sophie Burrows has committed to the Orange, a source confirmed to All Syracuse.  Burrows is a 6-1 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Tennessee State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
Syracuse.com

‘We’re going to make the tournament’: Why is Jim Boeheim so optimistic after his first losing season?

Charlotte, N.C. ― The Syracuse Orange basketball team is coming off a losing season ― the first in Jim Boeheim’s 46-year coaching tenure. The Orange will enter the 2022-23 season minus three of its top four scorers from last year, including All-ACC first-teamer Buddy Boeheim. Cole Swider is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Jimmy Boeheim is playing professionally in Greece. A huge six-player freshman class makes up more than half the roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Former SU basketball player gives back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Former Syracuse Orange basketball player, Eric Devendorf is giving back to the community once again this 2022 Thanksgiving. Eric’s charity “ED23Hoops” has partnered with Empire Orange Publishing and The Hart and Tay Train Foundation for his 5th annual, Turkey Drive, helping the local Syracuse community. Each year almost 300 families benefit from his event.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

A large crowd of Syracuse fans could fix sound issues in the Dome

Preparations for this weekend's ranked matchup in the Dome are already underway. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's game between #15 NC State and #18 Syracuse. The crowd will be the biggest one of the season thus far. While the Dome underwent more renovations this Summer, some fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Syracuse.com

Iconic CNY estate up for auction; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 66; Low: 47. Breezy with periods of rain. See the 5-day forecast. ICONIC CNY MANSION UP FOR AUCTION: Theodore Roosevelt dined there. Gustav Stickley designed the library. Now, the owners of The Fairfield Estate are leaving their own unique mark on the historic estate, which is nearly impossible to miss while driving on East Genesee Street heading from Lyndon Corners in DeWitt toward Fayetteville. They are auctioning the palatial mansion, with a portion of the sale going to a Central New York charity. Here are the details, as well as photos of the inside of the mansion. (Photo courtesy Michael DeRosa Exchange)
SYRACUSE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

This Upstate New York Apple Orchard Was Named Third Best in the USA

According to new rankings from USA Today, Central New York is home to one of the best apple orchards in the United States!. Suppose you’re up for a lazy weekend drive to an impressive apple orchard where you’ll no doubt make memories to last a lifetime with your family. In that case, the third best apple orchard in the United States just so happens to be located right outside of Syracuse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Acc#The Syracuse Orange
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Lite 98.7

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Man stole car in Syracuse

TOWN OF DEWITT (WSYR-TV) — DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for a man who stole a car from Cliff’s Local Market on Fly Road in East Syracuse. Police say the man stole a 2017 Buick Encore while it was running...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy