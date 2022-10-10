Read full article on original website
NHS won’t get ‘single penny less’ despite health and care levy repeal, says Treasury minister – UK politics live
Latest updates: minister tells MPs health service budget will remain unchanged
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
BBC
Kwasi Kwarteng told to get MPs' support or risk unsettling markets
Failure to secure support from MPs for the government's economic plan will "unsettle" the financial markets, a senior Conservative has warned. Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, urged the chancellor to reach out to MPs on all sides to get his measures through. He told the BBC rowing...
NME
Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices
The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
BBC
Faisal Islam: Truss is still PM, but Trussonomics is dead
The word U-turn normally refers to the reversal of a policy. And by any measure, Prime Minister Liz Truss' decision to scrap the cancellation of her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak's rise on corporation tax is one of the biggest fiscal U-turns on record. Over five years, it is worth...
BBC
'Lack of knowledge' led to the death of Bristol builder, inquest concludes
The lack of on-site knowledge and experience led to the death of a builder, an inquest has concluded. Gary Anstey, 57, from Bristol was killed by a collapsing wall at Swainswick School near Bath in 2019. The wall was being backfilled with stone to help with drainage before it collapsed.
BBC
Canterbury: Congestion scheme would ban cross-city journeys
Drivers could be banned from travelling directly through a city centre in a bid to cut pollution. The Canterbury Circulation plan would split the city into five zones, with drivers only allowed to enter each one from a ring road, and banned from driving directly from one to another. Automatic...
BBC
Some Tory MPs in talks with Labour to block fracking plans
Some Conservative MPs are in talks with opposition parties to try to block the government's fracking plans, the BBC has been told. Currently, MPs are not set to get a vote on the government's pledge to lift the ban on fracking in England. But Labour want to force a vote...
BBC
Unboxed: Spending watchdog to investigate government's £120m arts festival
The National Audit Office (NAO) is to examine the delivery and value for money of the Unboxed festival. It comes after the chair of a parliamentary committee called for an investigation into the £120m arts festival, criticising it as an "excessive waste of money". The Department for Digital, Culture,...
Liz Truss insists tax cuts will go ahead despite public spending promise
Liz Truss has said the Conservatives will push ahead with tax cuts without cutting public spending, instead allowing borrowing to rise over the next few years. Senior economists had warned on Wednesday that such a strategy, if set out by Kwasi Kwarteng in the chancellor’s fiscal plan at the end of this month, would be likely to spook investors, creating renewed market turmoil.
BBC
Businesses report rising cost impact on operations
A survey of south of Scotland businesses has found 95% are seeing rising costs impact their operations. The level of optimism for the next year has fallen over the past four months. The vast majority of businesses remain confident of their viability over the next six months. South...
UK trade regulators struggling to cope due to poor Brexit planning, MPs say
UK regulators are struggling to cope with the post-Brexit trading environment because of “poor preparation and planning”, a House of Commons committee investigation has found. Almost two years after the UK quit the EU, there are still shortages of vets, toxicologists, lawyers and economists to deal with the...
BBC
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
