ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Events will not need new rules after death, report finds

The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels

More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng told to get MPs' support or risk unsettling markets

Failure to secure support from MPs for the government's economic plan will "unsettle" the financial markets, a senior Conservative has warned. Mel Stride, who chairs the Commons Treasury Committee, urged the chancellor to reach out to MPs on all sides to get his measures through. He told the BBC rowing...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Harvie
Person
Margo Macdonald
Person
Liam Mcarthur
NME

Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices

The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
WORLD
BBC

Faisal Islam: Truss is still PM, but Trussonomics is dead

The word U-turn normally refers to the reversal of a policy. And by any measure, Prime Minister Liz Truss' decision to scrap the cancellation of her former leadership rival Rishi Sunak's rise on corporation tax is one of the biggest fiscal U-turns on record. Over five years, it is worth...
WORLD
BBC

'Lack of knowledge' led to the death of Bristol builder, inquest concludes

The lack of on-site knowledge and experience led to the death of a builder, an inquest has concluded. Gary Anstey, 57, from Bristol was killed by a collapsing wall at Swainswick School near Bath in 2019. The wall was being backfilled with stone to help with drainage before it collapsed.
U.K.
BBC

Canterbury: Congestion scheme would ban cross-city journeys

Drivers could be banned from travelling directly through a city centre in a bid to cut pollution. The Canterbury Circulation plan would split the city into five zones, with drivers only allowed to enter each one from a ring road, and banned from driving directly from one to another. Automatic...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Assisted Suicide#Holyrood#Scottish Parliament#Politics State#Dem
BBC

Some Tory MPs in talks with Labour to block fracking plans

Some Conservative MPs are in talks with opposition parties to try to block the government's fracking plans, the BBC has been told. Currently, MPs are not set to get a vote on the government's pledge to lift the ban on fracking in England. But Labour want to force a vote...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Unboxed: Spending watchdog to investigate government's £120m arts festival

The National Audit Office (NAO) is to examine the delivery and value for money of the Unboxed festival. It comes after the chair of a parliamentary committee called for an investigation into the £120m arts festival, criticising it as an "excessive waste of money". The Department for Digital, Culture,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Liz Truss insists tax cuts will go ahead despite public spending promise

Liz Truss has said the Conservatives will push ahead with tax cuts without cutting public spending, instead allowing borrowing to rise over the next few years. Senior economists had warned on Wednesday that such a strategy, if set out by Kwasi Kwarteng in the chancellor’s fiscal plan at the end of this month, would be likely to spook investors, creating renewed market turmoil.
BUSINESS
BBC

B﻿usinesses report rising cost impact on operations

A survey of south of Scotland businesses has found 95% are seeing rising costs impact their operations. T﻿he level of optimism for the next year has fallen over the past four months. T﻿he vast majority of businesses remain confident of their viability over the next six months. S﻿outh...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
BBC

Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church

A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy