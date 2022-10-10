ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why Thomas has been passed on 49ers' depth chart

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cornerback Ambry Thomas finished his rookie year strong after being inactive for the majority of the 49ers’ season. He yielded an average of 33.0 yards in his final five games, according to Pro Football Focus, and appeared to be placing himself into position for a role as a long-term starter.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond

SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment

Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli

At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster

The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Matt Eberflus: I think Justin Fields took a step forward

The Bears lost to the Commanders 12-7 on Thursday night, but it doesn’t take much of an imagination to see how they could have come out on top. Chicago made three trips inside the Washington 5-yard-line without coming up with points. One drive ended with a Justin Fields pass deflecting off a helmet into Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen‘s arms, another ended with Khalil Herbert being stuffed for no gain, and the final possession of the game saw Darnell Mooney catch a pass just short of the end zone on fourth down.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges

The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones sounds optimistic about Dak Prescott starting next week

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fifth consecutive game on Sunday night against the Eagles. But a week later, he may be ready to go against the Lions. That’s the word from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fan that he feels optimistic about Prescott starting next week.
NBC Sports

Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett

The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF

Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

