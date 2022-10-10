Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Kansas City police say Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault
Under the law, it was an assault. And it’s being handled that way. Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, Kansas City police say Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving an ESPN freelancer to the ground after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs.
NBC Sports
Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer
As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains why Thomas has been passed on 49ers' depth chart
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Cornerback Ambry Thomas finished his rookie year strong after being inactive for the majority of the 49ers’ season. He yielded an average of 33.0 yards in his final five games, according to Pro Football Focus, and appeared to be placing himself into position for a role as a long-term starter.
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: We’ll comply with whatever NFL asks, needs in Davante Adams investigation
On Wednesday, the NFL is expected to turn its attention to the Monday night incident that saw Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shove a photographer to the ground as he left the field. The league will be weighing disciplinary action against Adams, who is also the subject of a police...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin on Kenny Pickett: I’ve seen nothing but a rapid ascent and expect that to continue
The Steelers got rolled by the Bills in quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s first start, with the quarterback completing 34-of-52 passes for 327 yards with an interception. In some ways, Pickett may have given the Steelers a lift offensively. But the team still scored only a field goal in the 38-3 drubbing at Buffalo.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports
With Poole's blessing, Warriors placing trust in Draymond
SAN FRANCISCO – It’s a precarious trust that the Warriors are placing in Draymond Green, and they might not be willing to invest any trust without Jordan Poole’s approval. The wicked right-hand punch that landed on Poole’s face last week resulted in relatively soft punishment for Green,...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes: I have a ton of respect for the player and person Josh Allen is
With two of the league’s top young quarterbacks, the Chiefs and Bills have become de facto rivals in the AFC. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will meet again on Sunday when Buffalo goes back to Kansas City for the first time since losing a lead with 13 seconds left in the divisional round of last year’s postseason.
NBC Sports
Peters clears the air about his ‘f—in idiots’ comment
Earlier this week, Eagles great and current Cowboys guard Jason Peters caused a stir with a comments that could have been taken a couple different ways. Peters, 40, joined the Takeoff with John Clark podcast to clear the air. He meant it as a compliment. A huge compliment. “Two years...
NBC Sports
Things To Learn: Stanford gives Notre Dame its first chance to test freshman QB Steve Angeli
At some point, Notre Dame needs to find some peace of mind should junior quarterback Drew Pyne suffer any injury. If Pyne’s helmet gets knocked off, if he sprains an ankle, if he joins the ever-lengthening list of quarterbacks with shoulder injuries across the country, the Irish (3-2) need to know freshman Steve Angeli could step in for a moment, a week, the season.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: We’ll know when Chase Young can return to practice after his next doctor’s visit
Commanders edge rusher Chase Young may be nearing a return to play. During his Friday press conference, Washington head coach Ron Rivera gave an update that made it seem like Young’s return from a torn ACL could be coming sooner than later. “I know he still has to see...
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles
The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Corey Peters, John Miller to the active roster
The Jaguars have added a couple of veteran players to their active roster. The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Corey Peters and guard John Miller. They take the spots of offensive lineman Ben Bartch and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson after they were placed on injured reserve. Peters signed...
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus: I think Justin Fields took a step forward
The Bears lost to the Commanders 12-7 on Thursday night, but it doesn’t take much of an imagination to see how they could have come out on top. Chicago made three trips inside the Washington 5-yard-line without coming up with points. One drive ended with a Justin Fields pass deflecting off a helmet into Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen‘s arms, another ended with Khalil Herbert being stuffed for no gain, and the final possession of the game saw Darnell Mooney catch a pass just short of the end zone on fourth down.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers is “surprised” by the Davante Adams charges
The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised....
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones sounds optimistic about Dak Prescott starting next week
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss his fifth consecutive game on Sunday night against the Eagles. But a week later, he may be ready to go against the Lions. That’s the word from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said today on 105.3 The Fan that he feels optimistic about Prescott starting next week.
NBC Sports
Thursday Night Football: Carson Wentz, Justin Fields take a beating as Commanders led 3-0 at halftime
If you thought last Thursday night’s game was ugly, the Bears and Commanders want you to hold their beer. Joey Slye‘s 38-yard field goal with 46 seconds left in the first half gave Washington a 3-0 halftime lead. Thus, the teams avoided the first halftime shutout since Washington-San Francisco in 2019, which ended in a 9-0 49ers’ win.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady fined $11,139 for kicking Grady Jarrett
The NFL has issued a fine related to the controversial roughing the passer penalty from last Sunday’s Buccaneers-Falcons game, but it didn’t go to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Jarrett was flagged by referee Jerome Boger for tackling Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on the play, but Brady was...
NBC Sports
Troy Aikman regrets 'take the dresses off' comment on MNF
Troy Aikman said he regrets the controversial “take the dresses off” comment he made during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders versus Kansas City Chiefs game. “My comments were dumb, just shouldn’t have made them,” Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas Thursday,...
