Vote for this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week

The Big Bend had some eye-catching performances last week.

From football to golf, a handful of athletes stood out and earned their way onto this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week ballot.

The Tallahassee Democrat/Big Bend Preps runs an Athlete of the Week contest every week, recognizing one standout high school athlete out of five nominees. Voting opens Monday and closes on Thursday.

The Athlete of the Week will be announced at noon on Friday.

We're going to try something different from here on out. Each athlete nominated has already won Athlete of the Week for their individual sport. The contest will decide who isoverall Athlete of the Week.

Below are the nominees and ballot for Athlete of the Week.

Running: FSU Invite: Leon's Koon makes Apalachee Regional history; Maclay girls continue to climb

Football news: Florida High, NFC, Wakulla more continue winning ways | Week 7 Big Bend football

Previous winners: North Florida Christian's Leon Washington Jr. is your Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week

Big Bend Preps Football Players of the Week

Rhyder Poppell, Florida High : Posted an impressive 83 rushing yards and 82 receiving yards in a 42-7 win over Munroe.

Joseph Sobeski, Lincoln: Broke into triple rushing figures for the Trojans, recording 104 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

Xavier Blake, Wakulla: Dominated Wakulla's rushing game with a career-high 249 rushing yards in a 39-36 win over St. John Paul II.

Big Bend Preps Volleyball Players of the Week

Lena Kimmell, Aucilla Christian: Recorded 36 kills and15 blocks in three games, helping Aucilla Christian to a 2-1 record on the week.

Eva Goodson, Florida High: Boasted 24 kills, seven aces, 11 digs, and 41 assists in three games helping the Seminoles to a 3-1 record on the week.

Amelia Haggins, Leon: Recorded a season-high 21 kills, five blocks, and six digs in a four-set loss to Chiles.

Big Bend Preps Golfers of the Week

Ben Flury, Lincoln: Shot a 37 (+1) for a first-place individual finish against Florida High and Chiles

Patti Patterson, St. John Paul II: Finished as runner-up at the Big Bend Championship, shooting a 73 (+1).

Big Bend Preps Runners of the Week

Patrick Koon, Leon: Broke the Apalachee Regional course record for a first-place finish in the FSU Invite, running a 14:50.00 5K.

Niya Coleman, Florida High: Led the Big Bend in the select girls' race at the FSU Invite, finishing 19th with a time of 19:54.70.

Vote here!

Loading…

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Vote for this week's Big Bend Preps Athlete of the Week