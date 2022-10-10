ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

2002 Week 7: Looking back at OSU's 50-7 defeat of San Jose State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Just as they did in 2001, the Buckeyes stepped out of conference play in the middle of the season to take on a non-league visitor. This time up was San Jose State. Ohio State, 6-0 and ranked fifth in the AP poll, scored first and frequently...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Friday Night Rivals: Pickerington North vs. New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday night, the Pickerington North Panthers will travel to New Albany to take on the Eagles on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page or the CW Columbus. The Panthers are 6-2 this season and are coming...
NEW ALBANY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Cystic Fibrosis patient hoping to inspire others as he runs Columbus half marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Had you told Adam Koch, a Newark area resident, that he would be running a half marathon, he would not have believed it. “There’s no way I would’ve ever thought that I would’ve been able to do more than like three miles at a time,” said Koch, who has Cystic Fibrosis and is running the Columbus Half Marathon.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Breezy and cooler day ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front is moving across the state Thursday morning, pushing the storms out to the east. Temps will be falling to the lower 50s for the morning. Another weak cold front in Indiana may trigger a couple of spotty light rain showers as that moves through too.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
COLUMBUS, OH

