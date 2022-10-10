Read full article on original website
2002 Week 7: Looking back at OSU's 50-7 defeat of San Jose State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Just as they did in 2001, the Buckeyes stepped out of conference play in the middle of the season to take on a non-league visitor. This time up was San Jose State. Ohio State, 6-0 and ranked fifth in the AP poll, scored first and frequently...
Friday Night Rivals: Pickerington North vs. New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday night, the Pickerington North Panthers will travel to New Albany to take on the Eagles on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page or the CW Columbus. The Panthers are 6-2 this season and are coming...
East High football team, cheerleaders and band honor Lovely Kendricks at Thursday game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — East High School honored Lovely Kendricks during its football game against Beechcroft on Thursday night. "We are going to remember her in all ways," East High parent Diane Duff said. "She’s going to be here in spirit, just like the sun was shining. She’s shining and watching over us.."
Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
Blue Jacket forward fighting homelessness with every goal and assist he scores this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point, goal or assist, he scores during the 2022-23 season. The donations will be made to the Community Shelter Board (CSB) to provide resources for families facing homelessness in Columbus. “Family homelessness...
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to expand tattoo acceptance for troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced Friday a change to the division's uniform policy that will expand tattoo acceptance for troopers. Effective immediately, OSHP said current troopers and potential applicants are allowed to wear long-sleeve uniforms to cover tattoos. As part of the...
Dublin ranked best small city in Ohio by WalletHub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dublin, Ohio came in at No. 13 on WalletHub's 2022 Best Small Cities in America list. For the third year in a row, Dublin was ranked the best small city in Ohio, outranking 55 other Ohio cities on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300...
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle closed Friday due to staff shortages, flu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The flu season is off to an early start and it's already having an impact on schools. Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle is closed Friday due to staff shortages and the flu. The principal said classes are expected to resume on Monday.
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
Cystic Fibrosis patient hoping to inspire others as he runs Columbus half marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Had you told Adam Koch, a Newark area resident, that he would be running a half marathon, he would not have believed it. “There’s no way I would’ve ever thought that I would’ve been able to do more than like three miles at a time,” said Koch, who has Cystic Fibrosis and is running the Columbus Half Marathon.
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
Columbus Weather: Breezy and cooler day ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front is moving across the state Thursday morning, pushing the storms out to the east. Temps will be falling to the lower 50s for the morning. Another weak cold front in Indiana may trigger a couple of spotty light rain showers as that moves through too.
Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo
The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
