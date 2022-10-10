ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ann, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Building a better Bluebird Restaurant and Tavern

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In small towns, there are just some places that have always seemed to be there. Leland has one of those. It's been a staple for almost a century, but change is on the horizon. The hot seller at Two Fish Gallery in Leland may come...
LELAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Tickets now on sale for 11th Annual Traverse City Patriot Game

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tickets are now on sale for this year’s edition of the Annual Traverse City Patriot Game. Each and every Patriot Game is a competition between the Traverse City West and Central High Schools honoring veterans, active-duty military, first responders and area heroes who have died while serving our country.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elk Rapids District Library helps students in need

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students at Cherryland Middle School are spending the year without a library due to renovations. The Elk Rapids District Library and Friends of the Library, a nonprofit, are stepping up to meet kids' needs. During this time, students are using Elk Rapids Library's resources. Friends...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Signs of shipwreck appear at Sleeping Bear Dunes

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A funny thing happens every fall at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The crowds of summer disappear and the shipwrecks on the shore seem to do just the opposite. "Lake Michigan is so dynamic, you know the sand is constantly coming and going," said Sleeping...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Former Cadillac school to be converted into apartment complex

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After receiving three different proposals on what to do with a former Cadillac Area Public School building, the school's board has made a decision. During Monday's meeting, the CAPS board approved a proposal that will convert the Cooley building and Annex property into housing. The...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New housing project unveiled in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Finalized plans have been unveiled for a multi-million-dollar housing and transportation project on 50-acres of land in Grand Traverse County. The Flats at Carriage Commons is combining the new operations center for the Bay Area Transportation Authority with affordable housing. The project costs more...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New manufacturing facility expected to bring jobs to Boyne City

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New jobs are expected to be coming to northern Michigan now that a new manufacturing facility opened in Boyne City this week. “Boyne City holds many lofty ideas and visions as it plans and prepares for its future, this project is a future fulfillment of one of those visions, those goals,” Boyne City Manager Michael Cain said.
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Record-breaking bridge to open at Boyne Mountain Saturday

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge is set to open at Boyne Mountain this Saturday. Construction crews have been working on the bridge for more than a year. It’s about 1,200 feet long and nearly 118 feet high. Boyne Mountain employees say they...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

East Jordan man convicted for stealing property from employer

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from East Jordan was convicted of theft charges on Tuesday, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Coty Lee Gilmore, 34, was convicted in the 33rd Circuit Court for the following charges:. One count of receiving or concealing stolen property worth $1,000...
EAST JORDAN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elk Rapids holds off Grayling to advance in district soccer

ANTRIM COUNTY -- October is Elk Rapids soccer's time to shine as the Elks began their postseason journey at home Thursday night. After a potential comeback from Grayling with two goals in the second half the Elks were able to score two more for a 5-2 win. Elk Rapids will...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

St. Francis takes five-set win over Lake City in volleyball

TRAVERSE CITY -- Check out highlights of Traverse City St. Francis' 3-2 match victory over Lake City from Thursday night. The Gladiators are currently ranked tenth in the Division 3 state polls. The Trojans are just a few spots out of the top ten as an honorable mention.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Court denied woman's protection order against accused kidnapper

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New details have emerged in the case of Christopher Thomas, a Traverse City man accused of kidnapping a woman and taking her to a homemade bunker where he allegedly tortured and sexually assaulted her. Latest story: Prosecutor says man accused of kidnapping, sexual assault...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
