Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 8)
Congratulations to Sam England who has been voted the Week 7 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Oct 3-9, 2022. England, a Creek Wood High School senior, led the Creek Wood football defense with a pick-6 in the 30-6 win over Greenbrier.
Clement Railroad Hotel Museum to honor Mark Collie at Legacy Event
The sixth annual Legacy Awards Celebration, established to honor the life and legacy of the late Tennessee Governor Frank G. Clement, will take place in-person at 100 Frank Clement Place in Dickson on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 event will also be livestreamed on the Clement Hotel...
Civil War veteran shared the tale of Dickson's "skeleton dance"
In the summer of 1907, a famous writer was traveling through Middle Tennessee. As his train began to slow down to make the routine stop in Dickson, he noticed a nice, newly built town and decided to get out to explore this interesting little place. Dickson had been ravaged just a few years earlier by a devastating fire. It had mostly been rebuilt, so most of the buildings were shiny and new.
18th annual White Bluff Main Street Festival showcases small-town charm
Over 18 years ago, several business owners got the idea to hold a festival to draw attention to downtown White Bluff. Almost two decades later, that tradition continues to highlight the beauty of White Bluff and the community it represents. Several hundred attendees, over 50 vendors and eight musical acts...
Burns Town Council discusses Lonesome Pioneer Park Master Plan
Joe Austin presented the Lonesome Historic Site master plan to the Burns Town Council at its October meeting last Monday. Austin, a Friends of Lonesome Cabin Historical Site board member and fifth-generation descendant of pioneers William and Dicy Austin, laid out the three-phase plan to renovate the cabin, make other improvements, and add additional features. The plan will cost approximately $750,000 and is contingent upon getting all the donations necessary.
Serendipity Sweets & Café adds sugar and spice to White Bluff
Christina “Chris” Bernicky has done a little bit of everything, like selling antiques and cleaning homes, but now she’s putting her all into her latest tasty endeavor after recently opening Serendipity Sweets & Café inside White Bluff Pharmacy. The seasoned entrepreneur and mother of two opened...
Community Calendar
Events for Dickson VFW Post 4641, located at 215 Marshall Stuart Dr. in Dickson: Wednesday Oct. 12 – Karaoke 7-11 p.m.; Thursday Oct. 13 – Steve Barrick 7-10 p.m.; Friday Oct. 14 – Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight; Saturday Oct. 15 – Two Way Mirror 8 p.m.-midnight (back hall doors open at 7 p.m., $5 cover charge, 21+).
