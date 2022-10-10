Related
Louisiana voters asked to address ‘slavery’ in constitution during upcoming November 8th election
BESE approves state superintendents plan to help improve 3rd and 4th grade reading levels
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law causes some confusion
Louisiana lieutenant governor “planning on running” for governor
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner provides update on finding new insurance companies
Environmental Protection Agency says they have evidence of racial disparity in Louisiana 'Cancer Alley'
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
DCFS Announces Hiring Fairs Statewide This Fall
Gov. Edwards expected to announce economic development partnership
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons
Nearly $300M in tax revenue came rushing back to local governments after ITEP reforms, report says
After 3 years, grand jury will hear case of Ronald Greene, Louisiana motorist in deadly police beating
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
