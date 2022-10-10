ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana State
Louisiana Government
Louisiana Elections
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Louisiana's voters are being asked to ban slavery in the constitution — or are they?

In an odd twist, the sponsor of one of eight constitutional amendments voters will decide Nov. 8 has disavowed his own plan and hopes the measure is defeated. Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, sponsored a proposal aimed at clarifying language in the state Constitution that bans slavery and limits "involuntary servitude" to lawful punishment meted out to prisoners.
KPEL 96.5

Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Gov. Edwards expected to announce economic development partnership

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce an economic development partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The governor will join several companies including CF industries, ExxonMobil, and EnLink Midstream during a news conference set for 2:30 p.m. Before that, Edwards will attend the Everyday Hero...
BATON ROUGE, LA
