UWGB receives $376,000 grant to address nursing shortage
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is finding ways to combat the nursing shortage in Wisconsin. The university received a Workforce Innovation Grant from the governor's office. Its plan is to train more co-clinical instructors from nearby hospitals to be able to have more students in...
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
Emerald Bay Keeps it Fun for their Residents
Allie Bloom from Emerald Bay Retirement Community joins Living with Amy to talk about the variety of options and services they offer to their residents. Emerald Bay Retirement Community is located at 650 Centennial Centre Blvd. in Hobart. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit bakaenterprises.com or call...
De Pere hosting vaccine clinic
DE PERE (WLUK) -- Cough and flu season is here and De Pere is helping get area residents vaccinated. The De Pere Health Department is hosting a flu vaccine and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Walk-ins will be welcome anytime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m....
Family sues Kiel school district, alleging 'racially hostile environment'
KIEL (WLUK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel School District, alleging it “acted deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile environment” at the middle and high school. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on behalf of their son. Lawsuit against Kiel school...
Twist Boutique Celebrates 10 Years in Business with Special Sales
Trish from Twist Boutique joins Living with Amy to talk about the special sales they are having in-store to celebrating their 10th Anniversary. Stop in the shop for 10% off apparel, buy 1 get 1 free leggings and much more the entire month of October. Twist Boutique is located at...
Green Bay mayor salary increase moves forward to general council
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's personnel committee is unanimously supporting an increase to the mayor's salary, though not without contention. The proposal, led by Ald. Bill Galvin, would increase the salary of the next elected mayor. Revisiting the salary of the position could only happen again in four years, during the next election. The salary for the next mayor must be set by the first day someone can pull nomination papers, which is Dec. 1.
ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Vandal smashes toilet at Neenah park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Neenah is reminding people about the prominence of vandalism in the community after a toilet was smashed in Memorial Park. The toilet was shattered last weekend, according to a post on the Neenah Parks & Recreation Facebook page. The department commented, "This is a friendly reminder that...
Gov. Evers appoints new Fond du Lac County circuit court judge
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A new circuit court judge has been appointed in Fond du Lac County. Governor Tony Evers announced Anthony Nehls will fill the vacancy on the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court – Branch 1. He replaces Judge Dale L. English who retires Dec. 2.
VIDEO | Early-season snow falls in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but some areas of Wisconsin on Friday got a taste of weather that's more associated with Christmas. Viewers from areas in northern and western Wisconsin shared video of falling snow to Chime In. Roberta even saw snowflakes in the Fox...
DNR, Fond du Lac County farm respond to Lomira Creek contamination
MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is responding to a contamination of a tributary of Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County. The department is working together with Clover Hill Dairy near Lomira to respond to a discharge of feed leachate. The impacted stream joins Lomira Creek...
Should parents check Halloween candy for fentanyl? Police weigh in
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Reports have been circulating about possible concerns with fentanyl getting into Halloween candy -- many of them talking about a newer type of the drug called rainbow fentanyl. Many posts on social media say rainbow fentanyl is being used to target children with its bright...
Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing money from nursing home resident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – A jury convicted Terry Culver of fraud for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a nursing home resident. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4 after he was convicted of eight counts, including theft in a business setting, and fraud while rendering an income tax return. The jury acquitted Culver of two counts Thursday, court records show.
Driver ticketed after truck overturns in roundabout near De Pere
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An intersection east of De Pere was closed for nearly four hours Thursday morning after a truck overturned in a roundabout. Brown County sheriff's officials say the rollover was reported just before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road (Highway GV) and Dickinson Road. A GFL Environmental semi hauling a trailer was the only vehicle involved.
Appleton North, Xavier receive No. 1 seeds in girls volleyball
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the girls volleyball brackets and Appleton North received a No. 1 seed in Division 1, while Xavier received a No. 1 seed in Division 2. Three-time defending Division 2 state champ Luxemburg-Casco is seeded No. 2 in Division 2 and could meet Xavier in a sectional final.
