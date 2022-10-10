Read full article on original website
Hudson Star-Observer
Central girls run to third, boys fourth at MBC Meet (24 photos)
The St. Croix Central girls had two of the top eight finishers, and three in the top 11, to take third place at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championship Thursday, Oct. 13, in Somerset. Middle Border Conference Cross Country (24 photos) Osceola won the team title with 40 points...
Hudson Star-Observer
Somerset’s Pesha places seventh at D2 state golf; NR’s Ritzer ties for 22nd in D1
Somerset junior Ava Pesha followed up her first round score of 77 with a 90 in Tuesday’s second round to finish seventh at the two-day WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Tournament at University Ridge in Madison. It’s the second straight top ten finish at state for Pesha, who...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Hudson Star-Observer
Janet Bauer
Janet “Jan” Marie (Ruud) Bauer, age 82, of River Falls, WI passed away October 10, 2022, at River Falls Hospital. In her 82 years Jan, grew up in Austin, MN where she worked at Dairy Queen through high school, and she wasn’t above sneaking a treat to a few friends. She had a large friend group and was well loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her. Jan had an adventurous spirit. She was a competitive downhill skier; she was quick to go parasailing while on vacation and even sold her prized blue and white 1957 Chevy convertible to travel & explore Europe. Jan, not one to pass up an adventure, went on a blind date where she met, fell in love with and married Daniel “Dan” Bauer.
Oktoberfest at Tattersall River Falls 2022
Tattersall Distilling is throwing an Oktoberfest bash in River Falls on Oct. 15.Click here for more information.
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Hudson Star-Observer
Introducing state Assembly candidates
Election Day is Nov. 8. Elections are being held for different races across St. Croix and Pierce County. Residents in St. Croix County will be voting for state Assembly and Congressional races. Pierce County residents will be voting for state Assembly, Congress and state Senate. Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman is...
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
Hudson Star-Observer
Weekend planner: Pumpkins, apples, Booya … and ghosts
Booya cook-off On Saturday, Oct. 15, North Hudson Pepper Fest is hosting its Booya cook-off fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. behind Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. Join for a fall afternoon of food, fun and friends. Cast your vote in the Booya competition, listen to music, play a few games, enter the raffles and more. Proceeds benefit the future Pepper Fest Park Community Center. Visit pepperfest.org/booya for more information.
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash
Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident
He was a world-record holding barefoot water skier.
This Tiny Minnesota Town is Growing Faster Than Any Other
These days, there is no shortage of growing communities in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. People are moving in droves to spots all over the map. But one small town seems to be getting bigger almost by the day. With a thriving economy, strong school system, and affordable housing,...
Check Out These Road Hogs On I-94 Ramp (VIDEO)
I realize I am obsessed with anything that impedes my travel, like left lane cruisers, detours or god forbid, road construction. Road hogs are right up there, too, but this kind of road hog, I've never run into before. This took place in Woodbury on Sunday at the exit ramp,...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin
CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN
As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured
HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...
