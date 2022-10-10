ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Richmond, WI

Hudson Star-Observer

Central girls run to third, boys fourth at MBC Meet (24 photos)

The St. Croix Central girls had two of the top eight finishers, and three in the top 11, to take third place at the Middle Border Conference Cross Country Championship Thursday, Oct. 13, in Somerset. Middle Border Conference Cross Country (24 photos) Osceola won the team title with 40 points...
SOMERSET, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Hudson, WI
City
New Richmond, WI
New Richmond, WI
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Janet Bauer

Janet “Jan” Marie (Ruud) Bauer, age 82, of River Falls, WI passed away October 10, 2022, at River Falls Hospital. In her 82 years Jan, grew up in Austin, MN where she worked at Dairy Queen through high school, and she wasn’t above sneaking a treat to a few friends. She had a large friend group and was well loved by anyone who had the pleasure to meet her. Jan had an adventurous spirit. She was a competitive downhill skier; she was quick to go parasailing while on vacation and even sold her prized blue and white 1957 Chevy convertible to travel & explore Europe. Jan, not one to pass up an adventure, went on a blind date where she met, fell in love with and married Daniel “Dan” Bauer.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hudson Star-Observer

Introducing state Assembly candidates

Election Day is Nov. 8. Elections are being held for different races across St. Croix and Pierce County. Residents in St. Croix County will be voting for state Assembly and Congressional races. Pierce County residents will be voting for state Assembly, Congress and state Senate. Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman is...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Weekend planner: Pumpkins, apples, Booya … and ghosts

Booya cook-off On Saturday, Oct. 15, North Hudson Pepper Fest is hosting its Booya cook-off fundraiser, 3-8 p.m. behind Kozy Korner, 708 Sixth St. N. Join for a fall afternoon of food, fun and friends. Cast your vote in the Booya competition, listen to music, play a few games, enter the raffles and more. Proceeds benefit the future Pepper Fest Park Community Center. Visit pepperfest.org/booya for more information.
HUDSON, WI
WJON

MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
MONTICELLO, MN
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
CBS Minnesota

3 teens hospitalized, 1 arrested after rollover crash in western Wisconsin

CAMERON, Wis. -- A teenage girl is dead and two others are hospitalized after a very serious rollover crash in Barron County Monday night.Investigators believe the driver -- a 16-year-old boy -- was impaired.The crash happened around 7 p.m., just north of the village of Cameron. Officials say it appears the driver was speeding and lost control, causing the car to roll several times. Investigators tell us three girls were in the car. Two were 14 years old, and one was 15. Two of them were airlifted to Regions Hospital in critical condition. The third teen was flown to a Marshfield hospital with serious injuries. Monday morning, the Barron County Sheriff's Department said one of the 14-year-oldgirls died from her injuries. The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He's being held on charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing injury. 
BARRON COUNTY, WI
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Hastings, MN

As a native of Minnesota and resident of Hastings, there is nothing quite as enjoyable for my family and me as going out to eat. Whether you’re a visitor or live in the area, one of the best restaurants in Hastings is sure to meet your taste buds’ needs. From Mexican to Italian and from indoor to outdoor seating, these restaurants will provide you with unforgettable experiences and offer your palate a little TLC with delicious and savory dishes.
HASTINGS, MN
KARE 11

Motorcycle crashes into deer; 1 dead, 1 injured

HASTINGS, Minn. — Police say one person died and another was injured after a motorcycle struck a deer near Hastings Monday night. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office told KARE 11 they received a call about the crash on Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. First responders...

