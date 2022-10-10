Read full article on original website
PHOTOS | Fall colors: Reflections edition
(WLUK) -- Colorful leaves make for brilliant sights this time of year, and the many waterways of Northeast Wisconsin can make those sights doubly brilliant. Viewers have been sharing fantastic photos with us through Chime In. Send your photos and videos here:. From Wausaukee to Little Chute, Manitowoc to the...
Making progress on that fall fun bucket list before snow takes over
(WLUK) -- Considering we've already had our first snowfall, you might need to get working on your fall fun plans before winter is fully here. FOX 11 has been providing you with coverage of different fall events and activities to enjoy. We've gathered some of them here so you can check them off your fall bucket list.
Fall colors: Parks and trails edition
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin offers plenty of opportunities to experience the outdoors through parks and trails. And no time of year is better than autumn for exploring. FOX 11 viewers have been sharing many photos of the colorful leaves at parks and trails. Share your own fall colors photos and...
Northeast Wisconsin yards come alive to frighten ahead of Halloween
(WLUK) -- With just over two weeks remaining until Halloween, decorations are popping up in yards throughout Northeast Wisconsin. While some people opt for a simple scarecrow or a few jack-o'-lanterns, others go all out -- prepping their homes for the holiday even a month in advance. Some of our...
Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day
(WLUK) -- Flags across the state will be flown at half-staff this weekend in honor of Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Saturday as part of Fire Prevention Week which also ends Saturday. “Wisconsin firefighters exemplify the best our state has...
Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
Town of Buchanan residents without driveways, paved roads due to cement shortage
TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WLUK) -- Some Buchanan residents will be without a driveway or paved road for longer than expected. “It's very difficult some days to get in and get out," said homeowner Dan Schuh said. Construction on the roads and sidewalks has been delayed, and the Town of...
Fewer than 600 Wisconsinites per day received COVID-19 shots over the past week
MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Wisconsin have changed little in the past week. The state Department of Health Services reported providers gave out an average of 596 doses per day over the past week. In all, 65.5% of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, 61.8% have completed the initial series and 36% have received an additional or booster dose.
Wisconsinites can receive free fentanyl test strips
(WLUK) -- As part of its strategy to battle the opioid crisis, Wisconsin is offering free fentanyl test strips to residents. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday that 120,600 fentanyl test strips have been distributed to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths. Drugs...
Semi-truck driver suspected of OWI, crashes into U.P. gas station, killing man at pumps
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) -- A man was struck by a semi-truck while filling his vehicle with fuel at an Upper Michigan gas station. The driver of the semi-truck and trailer is accused of driving drunk. WLUC reports, authorities were called to the Holiday Gas station in L'Anse after 11...
