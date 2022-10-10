ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Fox11online.com

PHOTOS | Fall colors: Reflections edition

(WLUK) -- Colorful leaves make for brilliant sights this time of year, and the many waterways of Northeast Wisconsin can make those sights doubly brilliant. Viewers have been sharing fantastic photos with us through Chime In. Send your photos and videos here:. From Wausaukee to Little Chute, Manitowoc to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Making progress on that fall fun bucket list before snow takes over

(WLUK) -- Considering we've already had our first snowfall, you might need to get working on your fall fun plans before winter is fully here. FOX 11 has been providing you with coverage of different fall events and activities to enjoy. We've gathered some of them here so you can check them off your fall bucket list.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Fall colors: Parks and trails edition

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin offers plenty of opportunities to experience the outdoors through parks and trails. And no time of year is better than autumn for exploring. FOX 11 viewers have been sharing many photos of the colorful leaves at parks and trails. Share your own fall colors photos and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin yards come alive to frighten ahead of Halloween

(WLUK) -- With just over two weeks remaining until Halloween, decorations are popping up in yards throughout Northeast Wisconsin. While some people opt for a simple scarecrow or a few jack-o'-lanterns, others go all out -- prepping their homes for the holiday even a month in advance. Some of our...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Michigan governor declares state of emergency for Menominee fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for a fire at a paper pulp mill and neighboring warehouse in Menominee. Whitmer's office says the declaration makes available state resources needed to continue to fight the fire and make sure runoff from firefighting efforts does not threaten water supplies.
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Fewer than 600 Wisconsinites per day received COVID-19 shots over the past week

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Wisconsin have changed little in the past week. The state Department of Health Services reported providers gave out an average of 596 doses per day over the past week. In all, 65.5% of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, 61.8% have completed the initial series and 36% have received an additional or booster dose.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsinites can receive free fentanyl test strips

(WLUK) -- As part of its strategy to battle the opioid crisis, Wisconsin is offering free fentanyl test strips to residents. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday that 120,600 fentanyl test strips have been distributed to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths. Drugs...
WISCONSIN STATE

