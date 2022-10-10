Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These zip codes have the highest home values in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Home values vary widely across Metro Detroit, shifting significantly from zip code to zip code. According to data from September, some of the the lowest Metro Detroit home values can be found in zip codes in Detroit, Ecorse and Inkster -- but where are the homes with the highest value?
95.3 MNC
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday
A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
fox2detroit.com
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Great Lakes drownings exceed 100 deaths
(FOX 2) - Great Lakes drownings exceeded a hundred deaths this year after two more people died swimming in Lake Michigan last weekend. The total number of drownings in 2022 is now at 101 with 43 cases reported in Lake Michigan. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said the two...
fox2detroit.com
77-year-old Michigan man tries lottery game, wins $25,000 a year for life
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man won $25,000 for life from the Michigan Lottery when he tried a game he hadn't played. "I had never played the Lucky For Life game, but decided to try in instead of Mega Millions or Powerball," Mark Watson said. "The next day I had an email saying I’d won a prize. Once I logged in to my Lottery account and saw how much I had won I was stunned."
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: 14-year-old in stolen Mustang runs out of gas, jumps from I-75 bridge to run from Brownstown Police
The Brownstown Police Department said a 14-year-old who stole one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s on Wednesday tried to escape arrest by jumping from an I-75 overpass after the stolen car ran out of gas. According to police, just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Woodhaven Police put out a report...
fox2detroit.com
Former Westland police officer who retired after severe Covid infection helps grow Michigan's newest corn maze
NEW BOSTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - If April Bobby had it her way, the family would build an animal rescue in the backyard. But her husband Matthew thinks it would be better suited as a motor cross track. Instead, the couple settled on something everyone could enjoy and celebrate: one...
fox2detroit.com
Ohio fishing scandal: 2 men caught cheating at tournament charged, prosecutors say
CLEVELAND - Two men accused of cheating at a fishing tournament in Ohio by stuffing walleye with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win the cash grand prize have been charged, authorities announced on Wednesday. The anglers, Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35,...
fox2detroit.com
Shipwreck found in Lake Superior was 292-foot barge that collided with vessel during storm
(FOX 2) - The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced an exciting new find Wednesday after its discovery of a 292-foot Whaleback vessel that was found on the bottom of Lake Superior. Barge 129 as it is called was found along with eight other wrecks last year. The sunken ship...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Strong cold front brings gusty rain showers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A strong cold front will cross the region Wednesday evening with some gusty rain showers. A much cooler pattern takes hold starting Thursday and lasts through the weekend. Next week looks even cooler. Day-by-day forecast:. Rest of Wednesday evening / night….. Cloudy – breezy with evening...
