$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
abcnews4.com
Suspect attacks man with machete at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from North Charleston is facing charges after attacking another man with a machete at a home on Nelson Street, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to a home for reports of...
Woman helps domestic violence victims after sister killed in Conway murder-suicide
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nine years later, the sister of a woman killed in a murder-suicide by her abuser said she still asks herself what she could’ve done differently to save her sister’s life. Ebony Parson was was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2013. Ten days before her boyfriend walked into a […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for missing girls last seen in Wescott area
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Department is attempting to track down a pair of missing juveniles. Samya Fladger and and Taniah Grant were last seen on Thursday in the Wescott area, according to NCPD. Police are unsure of their current directions of travel, but believe Grant may be trying to return to Richland County.
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
Pregnant Sumter woman's 4-year prison term over comments at protest upheld
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
abcnews4.com
2nd suspect arrested in Manning Highway shooting that left 1 dead, several injured: WCSO
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A second suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in September that left several people injured and one person dead in Williamsburg County, the sheriff's office announced on Wednesday. Quincy Direll Montgomery, 37, of Manning, surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday on...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
WMBF
Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Road on Monday for a reported stabbing. Deputies said 27-year-old Allison Monique...
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
abcnews4.com
Man accused of hitting, killing teen from Ladson gets new charge of reckless homicide
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, a Summerville man struck and killed an 18-year-old girl from Ladson, authorities say. The driver, 39-year-old William Jerod Grant, was arrested and charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after officials say marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Marion man not surprised son accused of killing University of Arizona professor
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion man told News13 he is not surprised that his son was accused of killing a University of Arizona professor in early October. Murad Dervish, 46 is accused of killing Dr. Thomas Meixner inside of a building on the campus of The University of Arizona on Oct. 5. He also […]
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
Pregnant woman jailed after 2020 to serve full sentence
A South Carolina judge has ruled that a pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over her behavior during racial justice protests in 2020 will not receive a reduced sentence.
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night. Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
