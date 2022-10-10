ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston police searching for missing girls last seen in Wescott area

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police Department is attempting to track down a pair of missing juveniles. Samya Fladger and and Taniah Grant were last seen on Thursday in the Wescott area, according to NCPD. Police are unsure of their current directions of travel, but believe Grant may be trying to return to Richland County.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Williamsburg County, SC
Williamsburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Us Marshal#Violent Crime#Wcso#The Us Marshal
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abcnews4.com

Man accused of hitting, killing teen from Ladson gets new charge of reckless homicide

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, a Summerville man struck and killed an 18-year-old girl from Ladson, authorities say. The driver, 39-year-old William Jerod Grant, was arrested and charged with violating a beginner permit and driving on the wrong side of the road, as well as simple possession of marijuana and possession of contraband after officials say marijuana was found on Grant at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
LADSON, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy