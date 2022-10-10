Read full article on original website
Freaky 5K To Benefit Cancer Care Fund
Registration is open for the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk on Oct. 29, hosted by Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital will host the Freaky 5K Family Halloween Run/Walk, Oct. 29, to benefit the Kosciusko County Cancer Care Fund. Shown from left are Carolyn Kirchenstien, manager LKH Cancer Care Center; Charles Josey, LKH...
Questa Education Foundation Marks 85th Anniversary With Reception
FORT WAYNE — Questa Education Foundation celebrated its 85th anniversary with a presentation by best-selling author, Steve Pemberton and reception on Oct. 6 at Sweetwater Sound. Friends of Questa attended the event, including community members, partners and current Questa scholars and alumni. Executive Director Liz Bushnell expressed gratitude for...
Mural At Visitor Center Highlights Best Of Elkhart County
ELKHART — A new mural celebrating the qualities that make Elkhart County such a well-crafted community has been installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. Goshen artist Josh Cooper’s bold and colorful style shows off the creative, entrepreneurial and hand-crafted assets of Elkhart County, from...
Community Support Needed — Efforts Planned To Help Deputy’s Family
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Imagine wondering what life will throw at you next. Your father was killed in the line of duty when you were around 4 years old. Now you’ve learned you may lose the love of your life and the mother of your 8-year-old daughter to stage 4B cervical cancer. On top of that your two-income family has quickly been brought to a single-income family without time to prepare.
Feed My Starving Children MobilePack Event Continues Through Friday
WARSAW — Local students, businesses and community members alike are volunteering this week to give back to the world by packing meals for malnourished children. The sixth Warsaw MobilePack event, through Feed My Starving Children, began on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and continues through Friday, Oct. 14, at the Warsaw Community High School Tiger Recreation and Activity Center.
Help Us Honor Veterans
MILFORD — Veterans Day honors military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Some communities will host parades, others will host programs or offer free meals for veterans. ‘the PAPER’ wants to honor the veterans in our county in our Nov. 9 publication. We will be...
Two-Day Trail Fest This Weekend In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Trail Fest, a fundraiser for the future Winona Lake Bike Park, is set for this weekend. The event is presented by K21 Health Foundation and Bikereg.com and organized by KCV Cycling Club. All activities will be at the Hauth Trailhead where the future...
Fall Choral Fest To Be Held Oct. 22
WINONA LAKE — Classic Arts Programs and Grace College will be hosting a Fall Choral Fest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winona Lake Community Church, 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, this concert will feature world music and spirituals. Performing groups include:. Classic...
Gakstatter Honored With Charlie Smith Award At BBBS Dinner
WARSAW — Albert “Art” Gakstatter has helped Big Brothers Big Sisters locally for 40 years, and on Tuesday, Oct. 11, he was recognized with an award for everything he’s done for the nonprofit. Gakstatter, of Winona Lake, was surprised with the 2022 Charles D. “Charlie” Smith...
Edgewood Middle School Opens ‘Caring Closet,’ Seeks Support
WARSAW — Edgewood Middle School staff recently announced the opening of a caring closet that is a donation-based store located in the school to provide food, clothing, and self-care items for students and their families who may have unmet needs. “Our eighth-grade HOPE group has been instrumental in helping...
Goshen Physicians Offers Drive-Thru Flu Shots
GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians will be hosting drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall. These clinics are open to the community for ages 10 and older. The influenza vaccine is free with most insurance plans. Cash, check and credit card will also be accepted. Self-pay cost is $40 for the low dose and $107 for the high dose. No prior registration is necessary, but participants should bring a photo ID, insurance card and payment method. Parent/guardian signature is required for those under 18.
Grace Offers County Students A Minimum Of $12k In Support
WINONA LAKE — Grace College recently announced its latest cost-savings measure called the “Grace Guarantee.”. Through the initiative, the institution is guaranteeing Kosciusko County residents a minimum of $12,000 in grants and scholarships for Grace College’s traditional undergraduate programs in Winona Lake. “While it’s a popular notion...
Kosciusko REMC Hosting Electric Vehicle Test Drive
WARSAW — Kosciusko REMC will hold an Electric Vehicle Test Drive Experience event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. KREMC has invited its members to participate in the event at no cost. Members will be able to register on-site to test drive an EV around a designated route and learn more about EVs from employees and educational handouts.
Silver Lake Makes Donation After Pitch From Animal Welfare League
SILVER LAKE – Number 13 proved lucky for John Lantz. Lantz, board president for Animal Welfare League, has been making presentations to town councils and groups – and anyone who will listen – about the group’s strengths and needs. A presentation, including a video, with the Silver Lake Town Council Wednesday night, Oct. 12, marked the 13th community conversation.
KLA Learns About Law Enforcement, Judicial System
WARSAW — On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadets heard from three speakers who covered different parts of the judicial and law enforcement systems in Kosciusko. The Honorable Christopher Kehler, judge for Superior Court 4, presented an overview and brief history of Kosciusko County’s judicial system, which...
Child Mental Health Efforts Part Of Bowen Report
WARSAW — Bowen Center is focused on “more patients, different patients, and collaborating even more with our community services to make sure that the people here of Kosciusko County get the best that they deserve.”. Bowen Center President and CEO Dr. Rob Ryan stated that at the Kosciusko...
Olean M. Sheets
Olean M. Sheets, 96, rural Columbia City, died at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Columbia City. She was born Nov. 18, 1925. On May 13, 1945, she married Dale L. Sheets; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Wayne (Jennifer) Sheets, Columbia...
Pension Concern Voiced At Merit Board Meeting
WARSAW — A concern related to officers’ pensions was brought up at the Wednesday, Oct. 12, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Merit Board meeting. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office 1st Sgt. Chris McKeand mentioned the issue. “We had an incident earlier this week where the widow of a deceased...
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn
Cathy Arlene Janiszyn, 68, Wabash, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Dec. 26, 1953. She is survived by two children, Daniel (Stephanie) Hueston and Barbara (Sean) Garrett, both of Wabash; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Eakright, LaFontaine.
Marjorie Ellen Troutman
Marjorie E. Troutman, 96, Fort Wayne, formerly of Lake Wawasee, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, died her home in Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 1, 1926. Marge married Robert F. Troutman on Jan. 22, 1949; he preceded her in death. Marge is survived by daughters, Julie Gore, Powell, Ohio, Barbara...
