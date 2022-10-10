ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

WMBF

Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic are...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

School bus, Freightliner truck crash in Darlington County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington Country school bus and a Freightliner truck crashed Monday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 5:50 a.m. at SC 34 and Secondary 580. The school bus was attempting to turn right on SC 34 from Secondary 580 and the truck was...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP trooper involved in 2-car crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Highway 501 and Three Mile Fork just before 12:30 p.m. According to MCSO, neither driver was injured.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault

SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC

