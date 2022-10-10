Read full article on original website
One taken to hospital after 5-car crash on Highway 501 in Horry County
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was taken to the hospital following a five-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Myrtle Ridge Drive, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Horry County Fire Rescue asked drivers to avoid the area as all beachbound lanes were blocked Friday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to […]
72-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 72-year-old was killed Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on River Oaks Drive, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries in the crash, Bellamy said. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of River Oaks […]
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night. Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the...
Two injured in 2-car crash involving a tree on Hwy 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people are headed to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash involving a tree on Highway 544 Thursday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the area of Hwy 544 and Family Lane at 7:15 a.m. HCFR says all lanes of traffic are...
Man killed near Timmonsville died of ‘multiple gunshot wounds,’ coroner says
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee last weekend. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that the body was located in the area of Victor White Road, located near Timmonsville. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said that it...
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
Two killed in crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, S.C.
There is no immediate word on possible injuries. CMS data has shown that English learners aren’t doing as well in science and math. It hasn't taken long for Rhule's replacement to earn the same level of trust from the team. Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
Man wanted in Laurinburg shooting arrested after chase, police say
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A Laurinburg man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested Wednesday after a chase, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. Michael Antrantino Lee, 47, of Raeford, was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted first-degree murder, […]
School bus, Freightliner truck crash in Darlington County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington Country school bus and a Freightliner truck crashed Monday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 5:50 a.m. at SC 34 and Secondary 580. The school bus was attempting to turn right on SC 34 from Secondary 580 and the truck was...
SCHP trooper involved in 2-car crash in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Highway 501 and Three Mile Fork just before 12:30 p.m. According to MCSO, neither driver was injured.
Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Road on Monday for a reported stabbing. Deputies said 27-year-old Allison Monique...
Car rear-ends Florence County school bus; 19 students aboard
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after a sedan ran into a Florence County school bus Monday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 5:00 p.m. on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. Florence 1 Schools Director of Transportation, Mitchell Washington said the bus was...
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
Woman, 27, charged after Darlington County man stabbed to death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death […]
Water supply issues push new hydrants to be installed after West Florence fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly a month ago, West Florence Fire Rescue worked to put out a fire on Pine Needles Road. They quickly realized two nearby hydrants were out of service. As a result, crews from four other agencies came to assist. Allen Mattews, a nearby neighbor told WMBF...
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
Chesterfield County man gets 10 years for role in May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Quandre Tyson, 23, of Pageland, pleaded guilty in June to charges of assault and battery of a high […]
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
