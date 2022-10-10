ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
yourdailylocal.com

PennDOT: Winter Preparations Underway

OIL CITY, Pa. – ​The transition from the summer work schedule to the winter maintenance needs is well underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All the counties included in District 1, which encompasses Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, have started doing...
VENANGO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren County Artists to be Featured

WARREN, Pa. – A pair of Warren County artists will be featured on the Fresh Perspectives Access Chautauqua Co. TV show. Heather Hutchings of Pittsfield and Marian Aranyos of Warren will be featured on the show, hosted by Gail Erb. The show can be accessed at chautauquacountytv.org or on...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, PA
Government
City
Warren, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Warren, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Warren County, PA
erienewsnow.com

Interstate 90 Westbound Ramp off Exit 9 Reopens in Erie County

The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic Wednesday evening. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, including the I-90 eastbound on ramp. PennDOT said once the ramps are open, work will focus on transitioning the I-90...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation

A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall Foliage#Aspen#Northwestern Pennsylvania#Kinzua
wesb.com

Elm Street Exit to Close on Friday

Bob Cummins Construction Company is informing Bradford that the Elm Street exit off of Route 219 will be closed on Friday so paving can occur. The project is expected to be completed, and the bridge reopened by the end of October.
BRADFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

2022 Trick or Treat Hours

WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Sends Off Seniors with Shutout Win Over Oil City

WARREN, Pa. – Warren celebrated its senior class with a resounding 9-0 win over visiting Oil City on Thursday. The Dragons recognized eight graduating seniors prior to the match: Ethan Best, Jack Darling, Josh Letko, Mark Lynds, William Nebinski, Parks Ordiway, Corban Reinard, and John Seyeler. This group has 50 wins over their high school career and was part of back-to-back region championship teams.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

IU5 Director Makes Visit to Warren County School District

WARREN, Pa. – IU5 Executive Director Brad Whitman toured the Warren County School District on Monday and addressed the Warren County School Board. Whitman addressed the need for teachers as well as turning around some of the negative connotations around public education. “There’s been declining enrollment in our schools...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Lady Dragons Shut Out Erie

ERIE – A trio of second-half goals propelled Warren to a 3-0 win at Erie on Thursday. After a scoreless first half, the Dragons scored three times in the second on goals by Georgie Bickling, Meea Irwin, and Audrey Smith. Bickling, Lauren Andersen, and Ella Ordiway each tallied an assist.
ERIE, PA
ems1.com

Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax

WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy