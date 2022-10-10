Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
PennDOT: Winter Preparations Underway
OIL CITY, Pa. – The transition from the summer work schedule to the winter maintenance needs is well underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. All the counties included in District 1, which encompasses Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, have started doing...
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
explore venango
Missing Woman Could Be in Venango County Area
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police have been notified to be on the lookout for a missing 32-year-old woman who has family connections in the Venango County area. According to TribLIVE.com, Castle Shannon police are looking for 32-year-old Emily Stalter, of Castle Shannon. She was last seen Monday, October 10, at Trader Joe’s in Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County Artists to be Featured
WARREN, Pa. – A pair of Warren County artists will be featured on the Fresh Perspectives Access Chautauqua Co. TV show. Heather Hutchings of Pittsfield and Marian Aranyos of Warren will be featured on the show, hosted by Gail Erb. The show can be accessed at chautauquacountytv.org or on...
erienewsnow.com
Interstate 90 Westbound Ramp off Exit 9 Reopens in Erie County
The Interstate 90 westbound off ramp at Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard Platea) reopened to traffic Wednesday evening. Reconstruction work is wrapping up on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90, including the I-90 eastbound on ramp. PennDOT said once the ramps are open, work will focus on transitioning the I-90...
Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest Outside Developer's Corporate Office
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are demanding answers from the apartment complex's developer Calamar. Seniors who live at the Crawford County location were recently informed that their rent rates are going up 30 to 40 percent, costing them an extra $300 to $400 a month. "I think they are money...
erienewsnow.com
House Fire in Crawford County Under Investigation
A house fire that occurred Thursday afternoon in Crawford County is currently under investigation. The fire department that would have responded wasn't able to, because it was recently shut down by the Township. Meadville and Vernon Central responded around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the...
wesb.com
Elm Street Exit to Close on Friday
Bob Cummins Construction Company is informing Bradford that the Elm Street exit off of Route 219 will be closed on Friday so paving can occur. The project is expected to be completed, and the bridge reopened by the end of October.
yourdailylocal.com
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
explorejeffersonpa.com
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
Man arrested for suspected DUI after driving into tree on Erie’s east side
Another accident overnight resulted with a car into a tree. The accident happened at the intersection of East 26th and Broad streets in Erie. Calls went out around 1 a.m. for the accident. According to reports from the scene, crews found a car smoking with the 29-year-old driver entrapped. The driver was reportedly taken into […]
Ethen Knox Watch: Oil City (Pennsylvania) running back chasing high school football national records
The junior Oil City standout running back could break two national records this season
‘People can’t afford to eat’ — How inflation is hitting Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — It’s not just some number tracked by the government — inflation is having real consequences for Americans, including here in Erie County. Inflation essentially is tracked through the Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). It’s a monthly report that compares the price of consumer goods month […]
1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
How bad is cell service in Warren County? Your chance to tell someone who can do something.
If you live in or pass through a dead zone, your cell phone is about as helpful as a brick when you’re trying to make a call. Warren County wants to do something about that. If your cellular service stinks, you can weigh in on a county government survey that’s collecting anecdotes to help map areas where signals are poor or degraded.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Sends Off Seniors with Shutout Win Over Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Warren celebrated its senior class with a resounding 9-0 win over visiting Oil City on Thursday. The Dragons recognized eight graduating seniors prior to the match: Ethan Best, Jack Darling, Josh Letko, Mark Lynds, William Nebinski, Parks Ordiway, Corban Reinard, and John Seyeler. This group has 50 wins over their high school career and was part of back-to-back region championship teams.
yourdailylocal.com
IU5 Director Makes Visit to Warren County School District
WARREN, Pa. – IU5 Executive Director Brad Whitman toured the Warren County School District on Monday and addressed the Warren County School Board. Whitman addressed the need for teachers as well as turning around some of the negative connotations around public education. “There’s been declining enrollment in our schools...
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Shut Out Erie
ERIE – A trio of second-half goals propelled Warren to a 3-0 win at Erie on Thursday. After a scoreless first half, the Dragons scored three times in the second on goals by Georgie Bickling, Meea Irwin, and Audrey Smith. Bickling, Lauren Andersen, and Ella Ordiway each tallied an assist.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS owner asks 24 municipalities his agency serves to institute tax
WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The owner of the only Meadville-based ambulance service addressed township supervisors at their Tuesday study session with a reminder, a request and a notification. The reminder from Eric Henry, who operates Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), concerned the duties of townships like West Mead...
