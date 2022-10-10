Read full article on original website
2022 Snowmobile Show Is Going On In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Hale Centre Theatre Is Soon Ending Its Showing of The Unsinkable Molly BrownS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Spending Time During Halloween at The Loveland Aquarium Provides Fun for the Whole FamilyS. F. MoriDraper, UT
Soldier Hollow in Midway, Utah, Was an Olympic Venue For Cross Country SkiingS. F. MoriMidway, UT
BYU Is Holding Their Homecoming This Week in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU Newsnet
Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation
BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
kslsports.com
BYU Coach Makes It Clear QB Jaren Hall Wasn’t Healthy Against Notre Dame
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall wasn’t his typical self in the 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. However, anyone watching that game knew that the second-year starting QB was out of rhythm in the first half. Hall’s throwing shoulder was in question. He suffered the injury after...
BYU Newsnet
Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers
Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU School of Communication alumni assist in publishing Tara Bench’s latest cookbook, BYU alumni finds E. coli bacteria in Turkeys
Former BYU student, food blogger, and founder of Tara Teaspoon, Tara Bench, brought BYU communication alumni Britney Fronk, Amy Hamilton and Lindsay Steele to her team to assist in the publishing of her latest cookbook. Fronk graduated from BYU in 2019 with a BA in public relations. As part of...
kuer.org
BYU students join nationwide walkout against ‘queerphobia’ at religious schools
More than a hundred Brigham Young University students, alumni and community members protested the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at religious universities and called for an end to Title IX religious exemptions. The Oct. 11 walkout was organized by the Black Menaces, an activist group started at BYU known for their...
kslsports.com
Instant Replay: Utah Football Head Coach Kyle Whittingham Takes Helicopter Ride To Check Out Recruits
SALT LAKE CITY- In case it wasn’t clear before, head coach Kyle Whittingham is cooler than all of us. The Utah football Twitter account just put out a video of Whittingham boarding a helicopter to beat rush hour traffic to check out some recruits. #20 Utah is set to...
BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
A former BYU football commit who played at UCLA is in the transfer portal
Tyler Manoa, who played for the UCLA Bruins football program after having interest in the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes in high school, is in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
BYU Newsnet
Students gather to rock climb and eat brownies for BYU Homecoming
Students visited Brigham Square on the afternoon of Oct. 12 to participate in the noonday activity which consisted of rock climbing, a punching machine and mint brownies. BYUSA had multiple booths set up where students could participate in an activity and get a brownie. One of the booths had students put a pin on a map to mark where home was for them. There were pins all over the United States but many pins outside as well. European and African countries as well as New Zealand were some of the other places represented.
BYU Newsnet
BYU students, alumni participate in nationwide walkout to protest LGBTQ+ discrimination
BYU students joined a national movement and walked out of their classes on Oct. 11 to protest the discrimination of LGBTQ+ students at institutions with religious exemptions from Title IX. The walkouts, which took place on National Coming Out Day, were part of a national movement called Strikeout Queerphobia. The...
BYU Newsnet
Students learn more about campus resources for BYU Homecoming noonday activities
BYU students gathered in Brigham Square to play games, eat snacks and learn about campus resources for ongoing Homecoming celebrations. Resources such as BYUSA, Dining Services and The Office of Civic Engagement set up camp in white tents just outside the Wilkinson Student Center. Between classes, students stopped by to grab fliers, free swag and snacks from the different booths. The booths featured a number of games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word posted on a residential fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet on Thursday morning about a sign posted to her fence. It included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio her home...
BYU Newsnet
Students, faculty and alumni participate in ‘Light the Y’ BYU Homecoming tradition
BYU wrapped up the first day of BYU Homecoming with one of the oldest traditions on campus, “Light the Y” on Oct. 11. Organized and hosted by the Student Alumni Association, thousands of students and alumni alike shuttled from campus to the Y trailhead. Since 1942, students and alumni of multiple generations have enjoyed hiking and lighting the Y.
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
BYU Newsnet
BYU MOA showcases James Tissot’s exhibit in a gallery talk
BYU’s Museum of Art hosted a gallery talk on the exhibit “Prophets, Priests, and Queens: James Tissot’s Men and Women of the Old Testament” on Oct. 12. Gallery Talks are free, 30 minute activities where MOA curators share their insights on their favorite artworks and exhibits. Guests were invited to join in on discussions, ask questions and develop a deeper understanding of the showcased artist and their work.
cityweekly.net
Mike Lee's Baggage
Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
BYU Newsnet
Experts encourage immunizations for flu and COVID-19
Flu season is beginning and experts are encouraging students to prioritize immunizations for both flu and COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season peaks around fall and winter, starting in the midst of the fall semester for students. At BYU, an epidemiology and infectious disease prevention professor and a Student Health Center medical assistant say COVID-19 is still spreading, and vaccinations are important.
A Utah man gave a public prayer about ‘evil’ in schools. The state superintendent calls it ‘a dagger to my heart’
The father of Orem Mayor David Young prayed in an Orem City Council meeting about “evil” in public schools. He prayed for the passage of Proposition 2, which would allow Orem City to form its own school district.
