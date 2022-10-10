ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BYU Newsnet

Sports Scientists provide the perfect chemical formulas for preparation

BYU football is growing in numbers and in prestige. As the Cougars gear up for their addition to the Big 12 next year, they are preparing in many ways to step up their game. At the beginning of the 2022 season, BYU added two sports scientists to the team: Dr. Skyler Mayne and Dr. Colby Clawson. While sports scientist is a new position on the team, Clawson and Mayne are not new to the scene and lifestyle of sports.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Provo, UT
Education
City
Provo, UT
Local
Utah Education
ABC4

BYU, Black Menaces host walkout against ‘Queerphobia’

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – In honor of National Coming Out Day, some students at Brigham Young University (BYU) walked out of class Tuesday. It was in efforts to take a stand against policies regarding LGBTQ students, which some claim have lead to an uncomfortable feelings on campus. “Strike out Queerphobia” being spearheaded locally by the […]
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Perfectionism#Plague#Linus College#Church
BYU Newsnet

Students gather to rock climb and eat brownies for BYU Homecoming

Students visited Brigham Square on the afternoon of Oct. 12 to participate in the noonday activity which consisted of rock climbing, a punching machine and mint brownies. BYUSA had multiple booths set up where students could participate in an activity and get a brownie. One of the booths had students put a pin on a map to mark where home was for them. There were pins all over the United States but many pins outside as well. European and African countries as well as New Zealand were some of the other places represented.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Students learn more about campus resources for BYU Homecoming noonday activities

BYU students gathered in Brigham Square to play games, eat snacks and learn about campus resources for ongoing Homecoming celebrations. Resources such as BYUSA, Dining Services and The Office of Civic Engagement set up camp in white tents just outside the Wilkinson Student Center. Between classes, students stopped by to grab fliers, free swag and snacks from the different booths. The booths featured a number of games, including cornhole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Education
BYU Newsnet

BYU MOA showcases James Tissot’s exhibit in a gallery talk

BYU’s Museum of Art hosted a gallery talk on the exhibit “Prophets, Priests, and Queens: James Tissot’s Men and Women of the Old Testament” on Oct. 12. Gallery Talks are free, 30 minute activities where MOA curators share their insights on their favorite artworks and exhibits. Guests were invited to join in on discussions, ask questions and develop a deeper understanding of the showcased artist and their work.
PROVO, UT
cityweekly.net

Mike Lee's Baggage

Today is my fourth day of suffering from jetlag after visiting Greece (and then Amsterdam) for most of the month of September. While I was away, this space was more than capably filled by the likes of Christopher Smart, Michael Robinson and Jim Catano—three respected Utah opinionators, each of whom I owe a debt of thanks to for keeping this wobbly machine of a newspaper running on time.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
BYU Newsnet

Experts encourage immunizations for flu and COVID-19

Flu season is beginning and experts are encouraging students to prioritize immunizations for both flu and COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu season peaks around fall and winter, starting in the midst of the fall semester for students. At BYU, an epidemiology and infectious disease prevention professor and a Student Health Center medical assistant say COVID-19 is still spreading, and vaccinations are important.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy