20 Questions With Kerri Chandler: How An Obsession With the Club World’s Best Sound Systems Forged the Icon’s Latest Album
Kerri Chandler is an innovator. The legendary DJ and producer, who is looking at 30 years of house music in his rearview, is an out-of-the-box thinker who doesn’t see limitations, just new frontiers. Case in point, his latest album, the 24-song Spaces and Places — his first since 2008’s Computer Games. Space and Places was not created in Chandler’s elaborate home studio in New Jersey — which is on par with any commercial studio, and leaves quite a few of those marquee locations in its dust. Instead, over the course of two years, Chandler traveled around the globe, recording the songs...
Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment: Where to Buy the Music Icon’s Collectible Doll
Tina Turner is the latest music icon to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. Mattel released the Tina Turner Barbie doll on Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest edition to the brand’s Barbie Signature Music Series. “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said in a statement. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll ($55) was released in honor of the music legend’s smash hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which is nearing its 40th anniversary. Recreating her iconic outfit from the music video,...
Beyonce Addresses Fashion Designer Who Claims He Wasn’t Paid for Work on ‘Renaissance’ Album Art
Beyoncé and her team have thoroughly shut down allegations that Nusi Quero wasn’t paid for his work on styling the singer in her Renaissance album artwork. After the designer claimed in now-deleted Instagram posts that Bey’s team — specifically her stylist Marni Senofonte — had never compensated him for his contributions to the “Break My Soul” vocalist’s high-fashion album photo shoots, an official statement denying all of Quero’s “troubling” allegations was shared Thursday (Oct. 13) with Entertainment Tonight. “It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed,” said Beyoncé’s rep in...
How to Watch BTS’ Live ‘Yet to Come’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert
Heads up, ARMY: BTS is performing in concert this weekend, and you’re all invited to watch. The guys of the world’s biggest boy band — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have partnered with Weverse to livestream a festival-style show for millions of fans, who are invited to attend virtually from all over the world. Keep reading to see all the details on how to tune in. Related A Complete List of BTS' Solo Projects (So Far) 10/14/2022 What Is the <Yet to Come> Concert? <Yet to Come> in Busan is a global livestreamed BTS concert, planned to showcase the boyband’s...
Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen
Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
How a Leaked Album Changed Feid’s Fate — and Led to a Sold-Out Tour
Feid was getting ready to take a well-earned day off after his three consecutive sold-out shows at Medellín’s fabled Plaza de Toros La Macarena. It never happened. Instead, his day turned rather hectic when his new album — set to come out later this year — was leaked online. “I called everyone — my producers, my manager — on our day off that Monday because I had to rush to the studio to finish the album quickly and not give the leaked version many hours out on the street,” the Colombian singer-songwriter tells Billboard during a Zoom interview. “I told them...
Rising Producer-Artist Flwr Chyld Signs to Raedio, Releases Debut Album
Rising producer-artist Flwr Chyld announced his signing to the publishing division of Issa Rae’s Raedio record label. On Friday (Oct. 14), the Atlanta native also released his debut album, Luv N Chaos, and first offering under the new deal. The signing marks a new beginning for the emerging artist (real name Kevin Brown) who has a knack for blending elements of R&B, funk and house. In 2019, he released his debut EP Iridescent Luv, captivating the underground indie music scene with help from singer-songwriter James Tillman. Flwr Chyld then followed with 2020’s Flow, collaborating with other rising names including Elujay and...
Famous in a Small Town: Noah Kahan, ‘Stick Season’ and the Art of Looking Forward and Backward All At Once
“Sorry, this is turning into a therapy session,” laughs Noah Kahan, cutting himself off. After speaking to Billboard for just 45 minutes, the 25-year-old New England-born singer-songwriter had already covered his experiences with alcoholism, childhood insecurities and his parents’ recent divorce – all topics that, in some way or another, color his highly-anticipated upcoming album Stick Season. Ironically, each of his songs read like transcripts from counseling appointments in which he and his listeners play both doctor and patient at the same time – especially the 14 new ones dropping Friday (Oct. 10). “What ties this whole thing together is the shared...
We’re On a Highway to Spell: The AC/DC Kid’s Book Is Coming Soon
AC/DC have done it all in the rock ‘n’ roll, from dropping multi-million selling albums, filling stadiums around the globe, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Heck, even Iron Man is a fan. Now, the Aussie rock titans are playing a different note, with a children’s picture book. Angus Young and Co. signed off on The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, available in-stores from Nov. 11 and online at lovepolicebooks.com. Illustrated by Paul “The Mayor” McNeil, it’s the fourth in a series of kid’s picture books released by Australian merch and lifestyle company, Love Police, after Never Mind Your Ps and...
Queen Release Stirring Lost Track Featuring Freddie Mercury Vocals, ‘Face It Alone’
After teasing the discovery of a previously unheard song featuring vocals from late singer Freddie Mercury earlier this summer, Queen finally unwrapped “Face It Alone” on Thursday (Oct. 13). The dramatic, emotionally affecting song was recorded during the 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Mercury, 1989’s The Miracle. Related Queen's Roger Taylor Reflects on the Loss of Taylor Hawkins and 'Getting Toward the End' of His Own… 10/13/2022 Recorded three years before Mercury died at 45 from AIDS-related complications, the wistful track opens with Mercury softly singing, “When something so near and dear to life/ Explodes inside/ You feel your soul is...
Rüfüs Du Sol, Flume, Amyl and The Sniffers Lead 2022 ARIA Awards Nominations
Rüfüs Du Sol can add up to seven ARIA Awards to their growing collection of trophies, when the annual ceremony is presented next month in Sydney. The electronic duo of Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist leads all artists with seven nominations heading into the 2022 ARIAs, including nods for best group and best album for 2021’s Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music), the band’s fourth LP, and third leader on the ARIA Chart. The Sydney outfit honed Surrender during lockdown stints between Joshua Tree and Los Angeles. When restrictions lifted, the trio performed works from it at three sold-out headline shows...
Charlie Puth Talks Making ‘Charlie’ Album ‘By Myself’ But Also on Social Media: ‘It Felt Like I Was in the Room With Millions of People’
“I went completely rogue,” Charlie Puth says of how he made his new 12-song album Charlie. “I was by myself when I made the album, but I involved the Internet into the creation of it, so it felt like I was in the room with millions of people.” Puth is speaking about his flourishing social media presence, where millions of followers (including nearly 20 million on TikTok and 17 million on Instagram) have delighted in short videos of the self-confessed “audio dork” joyfully sharing how he makes music at home on his computer. There a clip of him recording a literal...
EMPIRE Announces ‘Where We Come From (Vol. 1)’ African Compilation Album Featuring Fireboy DML, Olamide, Wande Coal & More
EMPIRE announced its first-ever African compilation album, Where We Come From (Vol. 1), on Friday (Oct. 14). It will feature Fireboy DML, BNXN fka Buju, Olamide, Wande Coal, L.A.X. and more. Kizz Daniel dropped the first single “Cough (Odo)” from the LP, which aims to celebrate and amplify Africa’s rising stars and their music. “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love,” he said in a statement. “The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.” Artists from the continent have grown more prominent in the global music scene...
SKE48’s ‘Zettai Inspiration’ Bows at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100
SKE48’s “Zettai Inspiration” blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Oct. 12, selling 298,021 CDs in its first week. The 30th single by the Nagoya-based girl group ruled physical sales after launching with 298,021 copies during the tracking week ending Oct. 9, fueling the track to the top of the Japan song chart. In other metrics, the song comes in at No. 5 for radio airplay, No. 22 for look-ups, and No. 14 for Twitter mentions. The group’s previous single sold 274,744 copies in its first week while the one before that sold 234,600 copies, showing...
Betty Who Is Larger Than Life & Ready to Open Up Her World on ‘BIG!’: ‘I’m Allowing Myself to Be Seen’
Betty Who is an undeniably big presence. As a woman standing at 6’2”, the 29-year-old Sydney, Australia native has spent a lifetime knowing she’ll inevitably draw attention any time she enters a room. And this phenomenon holds true as she walks into New York social club Ludlow House on a rainy Wednesday on the Lower East Side. Related 20 Questions With Kerri Chandler: How An Obsession With the Club World's Best Sound Systems Forged… 10/14/2022 Over the last decade, Betty’s height has also become an elemental characteristic to her brand — that of an Amazonian pop force she describes as “sixty percent lesbian singer-songwriter,...
Colombian Singer Andres Cuervo Dies
Andrés Cuervo, the Colombian artist behind the hit single “La Receta,” died last week in Paris, according to a statement that his publicity agency JAQUE shared with Billboard on Tuesday (Oct. 11). According to the agency, headquartered in Colombia, the 40-year-old singer died of a heart attack Wednesday (Oct. 5) in his apartment in Paris, where he had been residing. A few weeks ago, the singer and model had participated in New York Fashion Week, where he walked the runway for fashion designer H.cubel. “Closing the runway and representing Colombia with great pride ,” he captioned a carousel of photos he posted...
BTS’ Collaboration With ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom’ Is Here
BTS ARMY, it’s finally here! BTS’ “Braver Together” collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom arrived in game on Thursday (Oct. 13), and as expected, it offers a variety of sweet goodies, events and missions for fans to sink their teeth into. Some of the offerings included in BTS’ Cookie Run collaboration are 21 new costumes — in addition to special cookies for Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — with game versions of the septet’s outfits from the “Butter,” “MIC Drop” and “Permission to Dance” music videos, easter eggs and photocard decor, and a special BTS trailer, in which...
Maluma Is a Hopeless Romantic in ‘Junio’: Here Are the Lyrics Translated to English
There’s no doubt that Maluma is in love. Already known for making fans swoon with his romantic reggaeton-pop ballads, the Colombian star released another one titled “Junio.” This R&B-funk song co-written by his go-to collaborator, Edgar Barrera, was released Sept. 29 and scored Maluma his 22nd No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart. (He performed it at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and right after, stepped down from the stage to give his girlfriend, Susana Gomez, a sweet kiss.) It’s his first No. 1 debut in almost six years on the tally. While he’s scored 22 champs, he last debuted at...
Slipknot Continues No. 1 Streak on Top Rock & Alternative Albums Chart
Slipknot‘s The End, So Far continues the band’s string of No. 1s on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts, debuting atop all three rankings dated Oct. 15. End bows with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in the week...
The Dream Setlist for Blink-182’s Reunion Tour
Pop-punk lifers rejoiced upon the announcement that Blink-182 — the San Diego trio against which all other heavy-and-happy bands are measured — had reunited its classic lineup. Guitarist Tom DeLonge is back after a split from bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker in 2014 (preceded by a...
