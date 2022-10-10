Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Man charged for violating no contact order, threatening victim
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man who was taken into custody for allegedly violating a no contact order told police he was going to shoot the victim and her son for telling on him, according to court records. On October 12, Mishawaka Police responded to a home for reports...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
abc57.com
Man accused of damaging ATM, stealing cash
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A man has been charged with theft and criminal mischief for allegedly damaging an ATM while attempting to steal cash from it, according to the Michigan City Police Department. On October 9, Michigan City Police responded to the First Trust Credit Union on E. US20 for...
max983.net
Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Marshall County
Two Argos residents were arrested Thursday, October 6 on several drug charges. Marshall County Sheriff’s Department deputies, along with K9 Diesel, assisted Indiana Department of Corrections parole agents with an investigation at a home in the 17000 block of Kenilworth Road in Argos at approximately 6 p.m. ET. The...
abc57.com
IDOC searching for inmate missing from Westville Correctional Facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who is missing from the Westville Correctional Facility. The believe the offender is inside the facility, but is warning the public out an abundance of caution. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was discovered missing during the morning's...
95.3 MNC
Warrant issued for man charged in shooting death dating back to July 2021
A man has been charged in Elkhart County with one count of murder in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in July of 2021. That’s when Deontae Harris was killed. Police were called to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue in Elkhart on the evening of July...
Man jailed on murder charge in stabbing of woman; victim ID’d
A person of interest is in custody, after a fatal stabbing early Friday morning.
abc57.com
Michigan City man accused of arson at apartment complex
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A Michigan City man was arrested on arson charges during an investigation into two vehicle fires at an apartment complex, according to the Michigan City Police Department. At 1:19 a.m. on October 1, dispatch received a call about a vehicle fire at the Garden Estates West...
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating criminal mischief incident
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a criminal mischief incident that happened on September 18. If you recognize this person or have any other information, please contact Detective Joshua Whitehead at jwhitehead@elkhartcountysheriff.com or at...
abc57.com
Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded
NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
wkvi.com
Gray, Ferguson Plead Not Guilty to All Indictments
Two former Starke County Sheriff’s Department detectives recently indicted by a Grand Jury on several charges pleaded not guilty to all indictments in a hearing in Starke Circuit Court Tuesday afternoon. Adam Gray, 50, of Knox, and Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend, were indicted on several charges following...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fugitive caught following high speed chase
PAW PAW – A Benton Harbor fugitive faces several charges after he attempted to flee from flee from authorities during a high speed chase and was eventually apprehended early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
abc57.com
New Mexico man sentenced to over two years after incident in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A New Mexico man was sentenced to over two years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Joshua L. Metts, 41, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to two years and six months followed by...
abc57.com
Deputies make arrest after reports of intoxicated man firing a gun
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday afternoon for allegedly firing shots in the 19500 block of SR 8, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were called to the 19500 block of SR 8 around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an intoxicated man firing a handgun.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County officer, girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge
The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it arrested one of its own police officers, after responding to a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Police say they were called to a home on Canondale Drive in Liberty Township just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, where Aaron Estrada, 32, and Grace Gaylord, 29, had allegedly gotten into a fight while their daughter was at home in a separate bedroom. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in the presence of a minor, and the child went home with a grandparent.
