Aliquippa School Board Hires Sam Giordano as New Elementary Assistant Principal
(Photo courtesy of Aliquippa Superintendent Dr. Woods) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and hired Sam Giordano, a math teacher at the junior senior high school since 2003 as the district’s new elementary school assistant principal. He begins his new duties on Monday, October 31, 2022. Sam is a graduate of Western Beaver High School and has a bachelor of science in elementary education from Clarion University. He received his masters degree in education for k-12 from YSU, and his principal’s certification from Westminster College.
Hopewell School Board President Resigns. Board Elects New President
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell School Board President Dave Bufalini wasn’t present at Tuesday night’s work session due to the fact he submitted his resignation prior to the meeting effective October 29, 2022. As a result of Bufalini’s resignation the board voted for his replacement. The board voted to elect current board vice president Dan Santia as the new board president. Lori McKittrick was also elected vice president.
Aliquippa Council Hires Three New Police Officers
(File Photo of Aliquippa City Building) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa City Council met this week and approved the hiring of two new full time police officers, and changed the status of a part time officer to full time. The new officers are Austin Lane and David Paul Mosura. Bruce Tooch, who...
Steffin Hill Road Closure Extended
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will be extended through late October. Steffin Hill Road is currently closed to traffic continuously between Craighead Lane and 13th Avenue. The closure will...
Beaver Falls City Council Approves Police Agreement With Housing Authority; Releases Community Newsletter
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) At the Beaver Falls City Council Meeting on Tuesday, the council approved its first reading of the agreement between the Beaver Falls Police Department and the Beaver County Housing Authority. “This is just basically a renewal of an existing agreement, where we patrol extra duty patrols...
Beaver County DA Investigating after 10-Month-Old Boy Dies in Beaver Falls
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) The Beaver County District Attorney’s office and Beaver Falls Police Department are investigating this morning after they were called to a home at the corner of 4th Ave and 15th Street in Beaver Falls for the death of a 10-month-old baby boy around 2 PM yesterday afternoon.
Wolf Administration Outlines Winter Preparations, Guidance for Public Readiness, and Winter Employment Opportunities
(photo provided with release. Courtesy of Pa. Commonwealth Media Services) (Harrisburg, PA) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey today held a media briefing to outline plans for winter services, highlight job opportunities, and discuss how the public can prepare for the season.
MAC & Parkway Races Take Center Stage In Week 7 High School Football Coverage On Beaver County Radio
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) (Photo courtesy BCR Archives) With teams being three games away from the postseason, the Friday night lights will shine brightest on those who showcase the hardest, fullest, and most consistent efforts on the high school gridirons. New Brighton (0-7) will seek its first win of the...
Report: PA Workers Benefit from Tight Labor Market, Unions
(Photo provided with release) The latest research on the “State of Working Pennsylvania” says a tight labor market and new levels of union organizing are offering new opportunities for workers. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in August was the lowest since June 2000, at 4.2% – and more than six...
Former Mc Guire Home Employee Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges Related to Assaults Against Disabled Residents
(File Photo of the Federal Courthouse in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Former Freedom resident 28-year-old Zachary Dinell pleaded guilty in federal court to federal hate crime charges. Dinell is charged with one count of conspiracy, ten counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and...
Dr. Deborah Duffy Joins Jim Roddey On This Week’s “Heroes”, Eric Zahren Presents Part 2 Of Carnegie Hero Fund Series
Dr. Deborah Duffy, AHN’s senior vice president of virtual health and clinical access, joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episodes of “Heroes” to talk about her career path that took her from the Great Lakes to the Three Rivers. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
One Person Injured in One a Vehicle Accident in Hopewell Township Damages Fence
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Township Police Department reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle struck the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery’s fence along Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. Officers say that one person was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters from Aliquippa assisted Hopewell at the scene. The accident is under investigation, according to police.
Early Morning Fire At E.B. Mc Nitt Apartments in New Brighton, Red Cross Assisting Resdents
(Photo of the damage from an early Wednesday morning fire at EB McNitt Apartments in New Brighton.) (Photos Taken by Frank Sparks, Beaver County Radio) Story by Beaver County Radio News Correspondent, Sandy Giordano. (New Brighton Pa.) New Brighton Fire Chief Paul Bock reported to Beaver County Radio that the...
Wednesday Teleforum-Corn and Dirt!
Wednesday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow sees a visit from Charlie Dirt and the Garden Jargon show! A ‘How to Vote’ primer is included in the programming too. Bring a black or blue pen and listen to Teleforum-every weekday from 9 till noon right here on Beaver County Radio!
Link For Western Beaver @ New Brighton 10/14/22 at 6:30 PM on WBVP/99.3 FM/Beavercountyradio.com/Facebook Live
WBVP-AM 1230 and WBVP-FM 99.3’s Mike Azadian and John Perrotto have the call from Oak Hill Memorial Field in New Brighton of this WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference high school football game as the Lions battle the Golden Beavers. The Game will also be presented via Facebook Live...
