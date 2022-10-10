ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa School Board Hires Sam Giordano as New Elementary Assistant Principal

(Photo courtesy of Aliquippa Superintendent Dr. Woods) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and hired Sam Giordano, a math teacher at the junior senior high school since 2003 as the district’s new elementary school assistant principal. He begins his new duties on Monday, October 31, 2022. Sam is a graduate of Western Beaver High School and has a bachelor of science in elementary education from Clarion University. He received his masters degree in education for k-12 from YSU, and his principal’s certification from Westminster College.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board President Resigns. Board Elects New President

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell School Board President Dave Bufalini wasn’t present at Tuesday night’s work session due to the fact he submitted his resignation prior to the meeting effective October 29, 2022. As a result of Bufalini’s resignation the board voted for his replacement. The board voted to elect current board vice president Dan Santia as the new board president. Lori McKittrick was also elected vice president.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Council Hires Three New Police Officers

(File Photo of Aliquippa City Building) (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa City Council met this week and approved the hiring of two new full time police officers, and changed the status of a part time officer to full time. The new officers are Austin Lane and David Paul Mosura. Bruce Tooch, who...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Steffin Hill Road Closure Extended

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work requiring the closure of Route 588 (Steffin Hill Road) in White Township, Beaver County will be extended through late October. Steffin Hill Road is currently closed to traffic continuously between Craighead Lane and 13th Avenue. The closure will...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Penn Hills, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Verona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Oakmont, PA
County
Allegheny County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Wolf Administration Outlines Winter Preparations, Guidance for Public Readiness, and Winter Employment Opportunities

(photo provided with release. Courtesy of Pa. Commonwealth Media Services) (Harrisburg, PA) Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey today held a media briefing to outline plans for winter services, highlight job opportunities, and discuss how the public can prepare for the season.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Deluca
beavercountyradio.com

Report: PA Workers Benefit from Tight Labor Market, Unions

(Photo provided with release) The latest research on the “State of Working Pennsylvania” says a tight labor market and new levels of union organizing are offering new opportunities for workers. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in August was the lowest since June 2000, at 4.2% – and more than six...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Former Mc Guire Home Employee Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges Related to Assaults Against Disabled Residents

(File Photo of the Federal Courthouse in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Former Freedom resident 28-year-old Zachary Dinell pleaded guilty in federal court to federal hate crime charges. Dinell is charged with one count of conspiracy, ten counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and...
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Dr. Deborah Duffy Joins Jim Roddey On This Week’s “Heroes”, Eric Zahren Presents Part 2 Of Carnegie Hero Fund Series

Dr. Deborah Duffy, AHN’s senior vice president of virtual health and clinical access, joins host Jim Roddey on this week’s episodes of “Heroes” to talk about her career path that took her from the Great Lakes to the Three Rivers. Also, Eric Zahren (president) of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission joins Jim to continue their 10-part series on winners of the Carnegie Medal.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One Person Injured in One a Vehicle Accident in Hopewell Township Damages Fence

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell Township Police Department reported Wednesday morning that a vehicle struck the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery’s fence along Brodhead Road in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. Officers say that one person was injured and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Firefighters from Aliquippa assisted Hopewell at the scene. The accident is under investigation, according to police.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Politics Local#State#House#Pennsylvanians#Democratic#The House Of Rep
beavercountyradio.com

Wednesday Teleforum-Corn and Dirt!

Wednesday’s Teleforum talk program with Eddy Crow sees a visit from Charlie Dirt and the Garden Jargon show! A ‘How to Vote’ primer is included in the programming too. Bring a black or blue pen and listen to Teleforum-every weekday from 9 till noon right here on Beaver County Radio!

Comments / 0

Community Policy