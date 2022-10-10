(Photo courtesy of Aliquippa Superintendent Dr. Woods) (Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa School Board met on Wednesday night and hired Sam Giordano, a math teacher at the junior senior high school since 2003 as the district’s new elementary school assistant principal. He begins his new duties on Monday, October 31, 2022. Sam is a graduate of Western Beaver High School and has a bachelor of science in elementary education from Clarion University. He received his masters degree in education for k-12 from YSU, and his principal’s certification from Westminster College.

