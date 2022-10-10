Read full article on original website
Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'
Following the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Grady Jarrett declined to speak on the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty called after he slung Tom Brady to the ground. The defensive tackle finally shared his thoughts Tuesday on The Grady Jarrett Show on 680-AM The Fan in Atlanta.
New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson
A new civil lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a Houston hotel in December of 2020. The suit alleges Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts with plaintiff," who is identified as "Jane Doe" and was filed...
RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey. The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Time to trade for Josh Jacobs
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 6 match ups, give you their sleepers. And let you...
NFL's eight most disappointing offseason trades and free-agent signings of 2022
The hype around offseason trades and free-agent signings is real. This was especially true in the most recent offseason cycle, when players were traded like baseball cards at recess. A lot of those moves have paid off, but a number haven't. With the first five weeks of the 2022 NFL...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
2022 NFL season's top 10 tight ends: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and David Njoku headline position
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 tight ends heading into Week 6. Before we...
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play
Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jarrett exuberantly picked himself up from the Raymond James Stadium turf, celebrating what he believed was a crucial play in a one-score game, and was required to step over Brady in the process, drawing a displeased reaction from Brady, who kicked upward at Jarrett.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers
We have made it to the first of the bye weeks, which means lots of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire heavy to find replacements for holes in the lineup. When you combine the missing bye week players with guys who are injured or have underperformed, the pickings could be slim. If you're needing extra help finding quality free agents, be sure to check out Matt Okada's waiver wire column.
Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros
The NFL has a contingency plan in place in the event the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday in Seattle needs to be moved to avoid conflict with the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners postseason baseball series. The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the game would move from its originally scheduled 4:05...
NFL QB Index, Week 6: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo knocking on door of top 10
NOTE: Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 5 QB Index. Rankings reflect each quarterback's standing heading into Week 6. 2022 stats: 5 games | 66.7 pct | 1,398 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 15 pass TD | 2 INT | 92 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble.
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Commanders-Bears game on Prime Video
WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) Last week’s Colts-Broncos Thursday night game didn’t exactly capture America’s imagination, and this week’s Thursday matchup between the Commanders and Bears might not be the easiest pre-game sell. But there actually might be quite a bit on the line in this one.
Bears' Darnell Mooney on final play in loss: 'If I just catch the damn ball the first time, we win the game'
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney bobbled the initial catch of a potential game-winning fourth-down touchdown, and by the time he corralled the pigskin, he was outside of the end zone and landed out of bounds. The juggle sealed the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night...
Panthers' Wilks says QB P.J. Walker will start vs. Rams; Baker Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could back up
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't ruled out for Sunday's game in Los Angeles but would be the backup if he is active. Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that P.J. Walker will get the start against the Rams, and Mayfield (ankle; doubtful) could suit up as the backup if he ends up being active.
NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule). The Jets have come alive, winning three of their last four games. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has tallied two touchdowns -- one passing, one running -- in his two starts (both wins) this season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Wilson quadruples his passing-touchdown total with FOUR scoring strikes to four different players, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14
TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. RB James Conner (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday versus Seattle. C Rodney Hudson (knee; questionable) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. INJURIES. WR Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice for the third straight day and...
Colts sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at LT despite poor debut: 'He's got a lot of upside'
Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better. The rookie left tackle committed four penalties (three accepted) for a total of 25 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over Denver a week ago. His first full game of action drew a grade below 50 from Pro Football Focus. And still, the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup this week against the Jaguars.
Move the Sticks: Raiders vs. Chiefs recap, Geno Smith focus and optimism for Jets
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the wild Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Chiefs. Then, the pair give their take on Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his success this season. Following that, the guys look at why there is optimism for the Jets and do a deep dive on their roster and how they built their team. After, the duo previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Bears on Prime Video. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss the last place teams in each division.
Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the shift of offense to defense as the NFL is on track for its worst offensive season in five years. Next, the pair discuss the layup touchdown leaders, which are defined by inside three-yard line touchdown passes. Then, the duo break down the battle of the Bills and Chiefs offenses in their Week 6 matchup. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on the top 5 sack leaders this season.
