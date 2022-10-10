ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL

New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A new civil lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a Houston hotel in December of 2020. The suit alleges Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts with plaintiff," who is identified as "Jane Doe" and was filed...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers' firing of Matt Rhule has led to questions about the organization's future, including that of running back Christian McCaffrey. The sixth-year pro is one of the best dual-threat playmakers at his position, ranking fifth in scrimmage yards per game (108.1) since the start of the 2021 season. There could be concerns surrounding his injury history with McCaffrey missing 23 games over the course of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. There are potential salary cap hurdles, as well, but there are a number of NFL teams that should have already picked up the phone to inquire about McCaffrey ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. As of Monday, the day of Rhule's firing, Carolina had not had trade talks about McCaffrey with any team, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. In my opinion, Carolina should welcome any such calls because a trade for the All-Pro back would likely net significant draft capital for a team that looks to be headed for a rebuild.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Time to trade for Josh Jacobs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, break down the Week 6 match ups, give you their sleepers. And let you...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 6: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL

NFL fines Buccaneers' Tom Brady $11,139 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing the passer play

Tom Brady's instant reaction to getting sacked will hurt his pockets a bit. The NFL fined Brady $11,139 for attempting to kick Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett as he was getting up after sacking Brady in the fourth quarter of their Week 5 game, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Jarrett exuberantly picked himself up from the Raymond James Stadium turf, celebrating what he believed was a crucial play in a one-score game, and was required to step over Brady in the process, drawing a displeased reaction from Brady, who kicked upward at Jarrett.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 6 sleepers

We have made it to the first of the bye weeks, which means lots of fantasy managers will be hitting the waiver wire heavy to find replacements for holes in the lineup. When you combine the missing bye week players with guys who are injured or have underperformed, the pickings could be slim. If you're needing extra help finding quality free agents, be sure to check out Matt Okada's waiver wire column.
NFL
NFL

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Throughout the 2022 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 6 schedule). The Jets have come alive, winning three of their last four games. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has tallied two touchdowns -- one passing, one running -- in his two starts (both wins) this season. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, Wilson quadruples his passing-touchdown total with FOUR scoring strikes to four different players, outdueling Aaron Rodgers in the process.
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 14

TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. RB James Conner (ribs) is ruled out for Sunday versus Seattle. C Rodney Hudson (knee; questionable) is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury. INJURIES. WR Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice for the third straight day and...
NFL
NFL

Colts sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at LT despite poor debut: 'He's got a lot of upside'

Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better. The rookie left tackle committed four penalties (three accepted) for a total of 25 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over Denver a week ago. His first full game of action drew a grade below 50 from Pro Football Focus. And still, the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup this week against the Jaguars.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Move the Sticks: Raiders vs. Chiefs recap, Geno Smith focus and optimism for Jets

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the wild Monday Night Football game between the Raiders and Chiefs. Then, the pair give their take on Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his success this season. Following that, the guys look at why there is optimism for the Jets and do a deep dive on their roster and how they built their team. After, the duo previews the Thursday Night Football game between the Commanders and Bears on Prime Video. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss the last place teams in each division.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Move the Sticks: Shift of offense to defense and layup touchdown leaders

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys look at the shift of offense to defense as the NFL is on track for its worst offensive season in five years. Next, the pair discuss the layup touchdown leaders, which are defined by inside three-yard line touchdown passes. Then, the duo break down the battle of the Bills and Chiefs offenses in their Week 6 matchup. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on the top 5 sack leaders this season.
NFL

