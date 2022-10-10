Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings in 2021, she frequently worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher paying job...
klkntv.com
York hospital refutes claim that most of Nebraska is a ‘maternity care desert’
YORK, Nebraska (KLKN)- The March of Dimes conducted a Nationwide study showing the lack of maternity care across the county. The problem is they list most of Nebraska as being a “maternity care desert,” including York County. Doctors at York General say it’s simply not true. “We...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High students get grant to promote inclusion
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island Senior High student group is getting $10,000 for a project that they hope promotes inclusion and celebrates every student. It Gets Better Project awarded the grant to the LGBTSA club, which has 70 members and plans to use the money for a mural project recognizing all students in the GISH community. The club’s main rule is “No one sits alone.”
News Channel Nebraska
Local restaurant owner will chair United Way of South Central Nebraska 2023 campaign
HASTINGS, NE — A Hastings restaurant owner will be the next person to lead the local United Way fundraising campaign. The United Way of South Central Nebraska announced Wednesday that Jamey Hamburger is the chair of its 2023 campaign. Hamburger is a lifelong Hastings resident and owns Blue Fork Kitchen and Odyssey restaurants.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Local businesses learn what to do during active shooter emergency
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time, the Kearney Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Police Department (KPD) sat down Wednesday with multiple businesses to have a meeting focused on how businesses could protect themselves under an active shooter emergency. Around 30 businesses heard from a KPD active shooter...
KSNB Local4
New playground coming to Grand Island park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Parks and Recreation department continues working to enhance the city’s parks so more people can enjoy them. One park that will soon see improvements is Grace Abbott Park, located on State Street near the Five Points intersection. Request for proposals are...
klkntv.com
Grand Island realtor to get tased, pepper sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island realtor is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, posted on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello. The former GIPD investigator passed away suddenly earlier this year at just 42 years old, leaving behind his wife and children.
KSNB Local4
Morrison Cancer Center adds thoracic surgeon to team
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Patients at the Morrison Cancer Center now have the advantage of being able to consult with a thoracic surgeon without leaving central Nebraska. Dr. Rudy Lackner from the University of Nebraska Medical Center is now seeing patients at the MCC in Grand Island and Hastings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Hastings plant expanding, adding workers
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A company which makes truck and trailer supplies is expanding its Hastings plant and adding more workers. In a press release, Stellar Industries announced that they’re adding a 50-foot by 225-foot building with more than 11,000 square feet of manufacturing space for trailer frames, cabinets, fuel trailers and lube products.
KSNB Local4
Hastings ‘Racino’ tries to make a comeback
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Plans for the Hastings Racino will see the Hasting Planning Commission once again on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It was just in March that the horse track casino came before the city council and was struck down because it did not have a majority vote. During its first run through the various city leaders, it was a hot topic among those who opposed the move.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Thursday 10-13
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Bert’s Pharmacy, and Homestead of Hastings. For sale: All in One Computer $150, Giving away: Cat, 402-705-3293. For sale: Exercise Equipment make an offer, 738 S Chicago. For sale: Lighted Hutch $125, 402-463-1861. For sale: 2 – Youth Jeans...
KSNB Local4
Blazin’ Wings N More open for business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In life when one feels a bit peckish, chicken wings fit the bill nicely, and there is a new spot for just that in Grand Island. Blazin’ Wings N More opened its doors to the public on Monday morning at 1023 West Second Street. While the business is new to Grand Island it’s no stranger to Central Nebraska.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nebraska prison watchdog says death of inmate might have been prevented with regular health exams
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — The death of Nebraska prison inmate Niccole Wetherell from cervical cancer might have been prevented if she had received regular, preventive health examinations, according to a state prison watchdog. The Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, in a report Tuesday, said the Nebraska...
KSNB Local4
Court documents outline Nebraska woman’s failed murder for hire plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people, including children. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood describes how she allegedly made plans to meet...
klkntv.com
York shelter searching for a home for border collie on the mend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Mike is a 2-to 3-year-old border collie. At least, that’s what York Adopt-A-Pet thinks. He was in very rough shape when the shelter found him and was never claimed. Mike was so matted, he had to be shaved all the way down, and some...
News Channel Nebraska
California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
News Channel Nebraska
Said's request for post-conviction relief denied
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A convicted murderer from central Nebraska has had his latest attempt to be freed from prison shot down. The Nebraska Court of Appeals denied Ahmed Said's request for post-conviction relief on Tuesday morning. Said was initially convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 for the murder of...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police investigating home robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a reported robbery. According to police, the incident was called in around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of West 10th Street. GIPD said a homeowner reported that a man came to his house claiming to be...
KSNB Local4
Higher court rejects appeal in Grand Island murder case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Court of Appeals Tuesday rejected an appeal by a man convicted in a 5-year-old Grand Island murder case. Court records show 28-year-old Ahmed Said was sentenced to 60-80 years in prison for the 2017 beating death of Abdulma Khamis. He was convicted of second-degree murder for hitting Khamis in the head with a blunt object.
Comments / 0