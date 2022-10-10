Read full article on original website
Rams Rule RB Cam Akers Out for Sunday vs. Panthers
Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that running back Cam Akers will not play in the team’s game against the Panthers on Sunday. McVay, who also shared that the third year running back would not practice on Friday, did not disclose specifically why Akers would not play on Sunday but rather stated he is “working through some things” currently.
49ers Rule Out Several Starters vs. Falcons; DE Nick Bosa to Play?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-3) will host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, but neither team is expected to be at full strength - one moreso than the other. The Falcons will be down running back Cordarrelle Patterson and starting inside linebacker Mykal Walker appears to be...
Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season. New Orleans is also 2-3 this year and they could be without multiple key starters this week. Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed practice on...
Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson...
Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Will Arizona RB James Conner Suit Up?
The Seattle Seahawks' reeling defense could have officially been handed a stroke of good luck on Friday, though it's exactly the opposite for their Week 6 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of a matchup at Lumen Field with the Seahawks on Sunday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury ruled out star running...
Seattle Offense ‘Two to Three Weeks Away’ From Really Clicking Says WR DK Metcalf
The Seattle Seahawks sit at 2-3 and occupy last place in the NFC West. Despite a sub-.500 record, though, there has been plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this Seahawks team. Chief among them is the emergence of the offense after a slow start over the first three weeks...
Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk
"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back to Active Roster; Damien Harris Fill-In?
FOXBORO — Faced with the prospect of life without their feature running back for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots are calling a familiar face to help fill the void. According to the NFL transaction wire the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice...
Why Would Dallas Cowboys Trade Away Dak Prescott Backup Cooper Rush?
FRISCO - "Asset management'' in the NFL is a complicated game, and no team is as scrutinized in that department as the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Mostly because, at least in terms of perception, Jerry Jones' ownership represents a high-profile and "different'' method of operation. As part of the game, Cowboys...
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods Doubtful to Play For Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Gearing up for their NFC West home opener against the Cardinals, the Seahawks may be short-handed in the trenches on both sides of the football. After missing practice time this week with knee injuries, Seattle listed right guard Gabe Jackson and nose tackle Al Woods as doubtful on Friday's final injury report. Earlier in the week, coach Pete Carroll indicated both players would rest on Wednesday and Thursday before testing out their injuries in Friday's practice.
Dave Tepper said Panthers have never had a ‘real culture of winning.’ Was he right?
Because of something that happened at the end of Panther owner Dave Tepper’s news conference Monday after he fired Matt Rhule — something that involved me and that I’ve addressed at length by this point — I never did write about the part of the presser that Tepper got right.
Commanders Defense Pulls Out Washington Win vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders are heading back to the nation's capital happy after a hard-fought 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football at Soldier Field. The score is indicative of the excitement the game gave ... not much, at least until the end. The first points on the...
Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chargers Bold Predictions & Picks
The Denver Broncos are hoping to get back on the proverbial horse this week with a road tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers is next up on the schedule. This one will go down, once again, on the primetime stage of Monday Night Football. This will be Denver's fourth primetime...
Playoff Chances Rising Quickly
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into their bye weekend with the AFC's longest active win streak – three games. That recent run of success predictably has increased their chances of making the playoffs for a fourth straight season. But the numerical probability of the Titans making the...
Report: Snyder’s Status With NFL May Hinge on Stadium Deal
One NFL owner claims some owners would forgive Commanders’ head Dan Snyder and the team’s financial struggles and troubling misconduct allegations if he built a new stadium, ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported Thursday. It’s the latest revelation in ESPN’s report centered...
NFL ‘Can’t F—- with Me!’ Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Digs Up ‘Dirt’ on Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell
The NFL, Daniel Snyder is reportedly saying, “can’t f—k with me.”. Embattled Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into his fellow owners, including friend and mentor Jerry Jones, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as well. "He's backed into a corner," an owner...
‘Anger’ in Bills vs. Chiefs Week 6? How to Watch, Betting Odds, Tickets
The Buffalo Bills will make a Week 6 trip to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a matchup between arguably the two best teams in the AFC on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills enter the contest riding high after a 38-3 dismantling of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 where the Buffalo No. 2 ranked rushing defense allowed just 54 total yards on the ground.
Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed
HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye-week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team with a victory Monday after recording their first win of the season.
Seahawks Legend Shaun Alexander Hopeful Ring of Honor Induction Bolsters Hall of Fame Candidacy
RENTON, Wash. - Nearly 15 years after he last suited up for the organization, the Seahawks will celebrate iconic running back Shaun Alexander's remarkable career as the 16th member of their illustrious Ring of Honor during Sunday's home game against the Cardinals. It's been a long time coming for "Alexander...
Why the Panthers need to double down on defense and bet on the players they have
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. That’s the approach Al Holcomb is taking after he was promoted to interim defensive coordinator on Monday in lieu of coach Matt Rhule and former defensive coordinator Phil Snow being fired. “The system we have in place is the system...
