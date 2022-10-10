Read full article on original website
It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week, SVL South stats, Week 8 schedule
FLINT – It’s Week 8 of the high school football season and we’ve got the usual stuff to prepare you for tonight’s games. There’s the Player of the Week winner, Saginaw Valley League South statistics and the schedule. Let’s get to it. Player of...
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody hoping to cap brilliant golf career with 2nd state title
FLINT – There’s no question who the player to beat is in this weekend’s Division 1 state golf tournament. It’s Kate Brody of Grand Blanc. Brody has been the best player in the state since her first match this season, winning eight of nine 18-hole tournaments and averaging 68 shots in those nine matches.
Vote for Flint-area Athlete of the Week Oct. 3-8
FLINT – We’ve got 13 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-8. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 14. No prize will be awarded to the winner and voting will have no impact on postseason awards. Here are the...
Flint-area boys district soccer results, pairings
FLINT – Brady Titsworth scored six goals Wednesday in Davison’s 7-0 Division 1 boys regional soccer victory over Swartz Creek. That gave him a single-season school record 27 goals. Grand Blanc 2, Oxford 1. The Bobcats won on penalty kicks. Tyler Philpott scored Grand Blanc’s goal in regulation...
The Savage Forecast: Predicting Week 8 Flint-area football games
FLINT – With only two games remaining in the regular season, there are several with championship implications on this week’s Flint-area high school football schedule. We’ll highlight five of them before offering predictions and we’ve also got predictions for the other 19 games on the schedule.
Flint-area high school football teams trending upward, Week 8 Power Rankings
FLINT – Two weeks remain the high school football regular season and there are some very good games on the Flint-area schedule this week. Only three area teams are unbeaten heading into Week 8 but all have tough games.
See 40 photos from 2022 Genesee County Cross County Championships
MT. MORRIS, MI — Flushing won the boys race with 135 points and Goodrich won the girls race with 53 in the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at Cummings Center in Mt. Morris. Kyle Eberhard of Linden was the individual winner in 15:47.67 and Mary Richmond of Frankenmuth was...
MLive.com
Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan’s success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men’s and women’s basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that’s...
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Flint Board of Education’s next meeting rescheduled to Oct. 26
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education has rescheduled October’s regular meeting to the last Wednesday of the month. Normally, the regular meeting takes place one week after the Board Committee of the Whole meeting, which took place on Oct. 12. Next week, the entire board is...
Massive demo program gets rolling, aims to tear down 1,910 Flint area structures
FLINT, MI -- Partners in a massive demolition program say they have secured nearly $40 million to knock down 1,910 structures in the Flint area with a focus on buildings that have been damaged by fire, that are near schools or have people living next door. The Genesee County Land...
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
fox2detroit.com
2 Michigan brews win gold at 2022 Great American Beer Festival
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two Michigan-made brews won gold at this year's Great American Beer Festival. The Royal Oak Brewery's Northern Kolsch was awarded gold in the German-Style Koelsch category. Territorial Brewing Co. in Springfield took home gold in the American Fruit Beer for its Berry, Berry, Quite...
WNEM
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
