Flushing, MI

FLINT – Brady Titsworth scored six goals Wednesday in Davison’s 7-0 Division 1 boys regional soccer victory over Swartz Creek. That gave him a single-season school record 27 goals. Grand Blanc 2, Oxford 1. The Bobcats won on penalty kicks. Tyler Philpott scored Grand Blanc’s goal in regulation...
DAVISON, MI
