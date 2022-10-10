The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list performed well in Week 7, but none had a bigger game than Clarkston senior Ethan Clark. In a thrilling 45-41 win over archrival Lake Orion, Clark turned in a performance for the ages by setting single-game and career rushing records for the Wolves. The Princeton-bound wrecking ball has been performing at a high level all season and put together one of the most meaningful performances of his career last week.

