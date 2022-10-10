Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Former Ohio State and Detroit Drive quarterback facing felony cocaine charge
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with a fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and will appear in Franklin County Court on Friday. According to WSYX-TV in Columbus, Schlichter was found unresponsive at the Hampton Inn in Hilliard and was resuscitated with the help of...
3 players with ties to Tigers elect free agency
Relief pitcher Drew Carlton, who has spent the last five seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization, elected free agency this week. The 27-year-old right-hander and native of Lakeland, Fla., was drafted by the Tigers in the 32nd round in 2017 out of Florida State. He’s put up fantastic numbers at every minor-league level and earned brief big-league call-ups in 2021 and 2022.
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5
5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8
Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
Michigan vs. Penn State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
Michigan and Penn State will face off on Saturday as undefeated, top-10 teams. That’s happened once before in the series, when No. 4 Michigan clobbered No. 2 Penn State 34-8 at Beaver Stadium during Michigan’s 1997 national championship season. The current Wolverines would gladly sign up for all...
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Follow live: Austin-area high school football kicks off Week 8 games Friday
Follow along below with us as the American-Statesman keeps you up to date on all the Central Texas preps action on Friday: Westlake - Dripping Springs; Round Rock - Vandegrift Hilite Area Action Four of the state's top 20 6A teams in Texas Football Magazine headline tonight's area action. ...
Picking Week 8 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- It is Week 8 of the high school football season. We have reached the point in the season where the temperatures at kickoff are starting to get lower and the pressure on teams to pick up wins where they can with the postseason right around the corner gets a lot higher.
SCORES: High School Red Zone – Week 9
It's Friday, which means it's time for high school football in the Carolinas.
Two QBs eclipse 1,000-yard mark atop Bay County Football Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 8. *Signifies eight-player football.
Dan Campbell explains how he will fix Detroit Lions’ pass rush
When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, head coach Dan Campbell hoped the former Heisman Trophy finalist would immediately improve the defense’s ability to rush the passer. Unfortunately, the Hutchinson has been pretty nonexistent so far (other...
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need to know headed into Week 8
JACKSON -- The second-to-last week of the regular season is upon us as high school football teams around the Jackson area are set to take the field, some trying to claim conference titles, some trying to improve playoff positions. Before heading out to games, here is what you need to...
Ex-Michigan running back excels as Tennessee Titans’ lead kick returner
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is on pace for another 1,300-plus rushing yards this season and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. That production, however, hasn’t prevented his backup Hassan Haskins from making an impact as an NFL rookie. The Titans drafted the former...
Michigan football vs. Penn State prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/15
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 6-0 last Saturday after taking down Indiana 31-10. Our experts cashed their early prediction for that matchup, and they’ve...
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 8
The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list performed well in Week 7, but none had a bigger game than Clarkston senior Ethan Clark. In a thrilling 45-41 win over archrival Lake Orion, Clark turned in a performance for the ages by setting single-game and career rushing records for the Wolves. The Princeton-bound wrecking ball has been performing at a high level all season and put together one of the most meaningful performances of his career last week.
Muskegon-area boys soccer district results and pairings for Oct. 14
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there were plenty of highlight-reel performances and down-to-the-wire finishes in the opening round of the district tournament. Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area boys soccer team performed during Wednesday and Thursday’s opening round and...
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules
Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
