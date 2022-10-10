ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

3 players with ties to Tigers elect free agency

Relief pitcher Drew Carlton, who has spent the last five seasons in the Detroit Tigers organization, elected free agency this week. The 27-year-old right-hander and native of Lakeland, Fla., was drafted by the Tigers in the 32nd round in 2017 out of Florida State. He’s put up fantastic numbers at every minor-league level and earned brief big-league call-ups in 2021 and 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5

5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Michigan vs. Penn State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers

Michigan and Penn State will face off on Saturday as undefeated, top-10 teams. That’s happened once before in the series, when No. 4 Michigan clobbered No. 2 Penn State 34-8 at Beaver Stadium during Michigan’s 1997 national championship season. The current Wolverines would gladly sign up for all...
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?

Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Picking Week 8 of high school football in the Jackson area

JACKSON -- It is Week 8 of the high school football season. We have reached the point in the season where the temperatures at kickoff are starting to get lower and the pressure on teams to pick up wins where they can with the postseason right around the corner gets a lot higher.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Two QBs eclipse 1,000-yard mark atop Bay County Football Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 8. *Signifies eight-player football.
BAY COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code for Thursday Night Football: $200 New user offer

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday Night Football fan? DraftKings has the perfect welcome offer for you. All you have to do is sign up to DraftKings Sportsbook...
GAMBLING
MLive.com

Michigan football vs. Penn State prediction and odds for Saturday, 10/15

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan football moved to 6-0 last Saturday after taking down Indiana 31-10. Our experts cashed their early prediction for that matchup, and they’ve...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 8

The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list performed well in Week 7, but none had a bigger game than Clarkston senior Ethan Clark. In a thrilling 45-41 win over archrival Lake Orion, Clark turned in a performance for the ages by setting single-game and career rushing records for the Wolves. The Princeton-bound wrecking ball has been performing at a high level all season and put together one of the most meaningful performances of his career last week.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

FanDuel promo code and Michigan vs. Penn State picks: New customers only

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you want to bet on NCAAF Week 7, there’s no better place to do it than FanDuel Sportsbook. All new customers can...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area boys soccer district results and pairings for Oct. 14

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there were plenty of highlight-reel performances and down-to-the-wire finishes in the opening round of the district tournament. Below is a look at how each Muskegon-area boys soccer team performed during Wednesday and Thursday’s opening round and...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, see Friday schedules

Blake Herron racked up votes like he rolled up yardage last week. The Caledonia junior rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in Caledonia’s 47-12 win over Grand Haven. That performance landed Herron on the Grand Rapids Player of the Week 7 Poll, and the Fighting Scots voters turned out strong. Herron was voted the week’s top player in the poll, which closed Friday morning, earning nearly 44 percent of the votes cast.
CALEDONIA, MI

