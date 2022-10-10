ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebewaing, MI

Unionville, MI
Sebewaing, MI
Michigan Sports
WNEM

Football team putting the "win" in Gladwin

Merrill High School's football program is scrambling to find an opponent for this week's homecoming game. Former CMU quarterback Cooper Rush is making a name for himself in the pros. TV5's Sweet Plays of the week. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT. Take a look at highlights from...
GLADWIN, MI
#Unionville Sebewaing Area
MLive.com

Heavy hitters are killing it on Bay County Volleyball Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the top stat producers at this point in the 2022 high school volleyball season for the Bay County teams of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. (Glenn and Pinconning statistics were not available)
BAY COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Bishop International Airport bringing back air show after 30-year absence

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bishop International Airport is hosting a two-day summer air show revived after a 30-year absence. The Wings Over Flint airshow is scheduled for June 24 and 25 on the Bishop airport grounds. Organizers expect to draw nationally known performers in the air and a variety of historical aircraft to display on the ground.
FLINT, MI
kisswtlz.com

City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
SAGINAW, MI

