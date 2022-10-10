Read full article on original website
MLive.com
‘We’re taking this win:’ BCC gives coach chills with determination vs. BCW
AUBURN, MI – Every point, every game and the entire match felt like it could go either way. But Bay City Central coach Christine Davila saw a look in the eyes of her players that let her know there was only one way this thing was going to end.
MLive.com
There’s only one Mitch Williams, and volleyball star is Hall of Fame-bound
PINCONNING, MI – Michelles were everywhere. But Michelle Williams had no trouble making a name for herself – even with the second most-popular name in the U.S. for girls her age.
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Dukes bring out their best in tribute to teacher
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Oct. 10-11, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. VOLLEYBALL: GARBER CAN DIG PINK.
Saginaw-area football teams trending up, with Week 7 rankings
The Michigan high school football season heads into its final two regular-season games, with teams fighting for playoff spots and conference titles. Check Saginaw-area teams that are trending up heading into the end of the regular season, with rankings going into Week 8.
WNEM
Football team putting the "win" in Gladwin
Merrill High School's football program is scrambling to find an opponent for this week's homecoming game. Former CMU quarterback Cooper Rush is making a name for himself in the pros. TV5's Sweet Plays of the week. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT. Take a look at highlights from...
MLive.com
See who finished atop the leaderboard for 2022 Bay County Girls Golf Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Kiera Inda set out to be Bay County’s best. And the John Glenn junior accomplished that mission with one big day and one big season. Inda won medalist honors in the Bay County Championship in September and now is crowned the Bay County scoring champ with her season-long average.
MLive.com
Lee T’s 44-ounce cup of Coke runneth over with Bay City area football insight
I don’t drink, don’t smoke and don’t lie. And I swear at least one part of that statement is true. But I do have one vice – and I couldn’t get through my Bay City area high school football predictions without it. Each week before...
Traverse City, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Traverse City. The Bay City Western High School football team will have a game with Traverse City Central High School on October 13, 2022, 13:00:00.
Grand Blanc, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Grand Blanc. The Davison High School football team will have a game with Grand Blanc High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. The Davison High School football team will have a game with Grand Blanc High School on October 13, 2022, 15:30:00.
MLive.com
Heavy hitters are killing it on Bay County Volleyball Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the top stat producers at this point in the 2022 high school volleyball season for the Bay County teams of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. (Glenn and Pinconning statistics were not available)
No. 2-ranked Merrill working to avoid forfeit win
Merrill is 7-0 and crushing its opponent. But Friday’s game against Vestaburg promises to be its closest win yet. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Highlighting fall sports standouts with Bay City Athlete of the Week poll for Oct. 12
BAY CITY, MI -- MLive is recognizing standout performers from the Bay City coverage area each week throughout the fall sports season and giving readers a chance to select an Athlete of the Week. Coaches and athletic directors are asked to submit non-football nominees for Athlete of the Week at...
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
abc12.com
Bishop International Airport bringing back air show after 30-year absence
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Bishop International Airport is hosting a two-day summer air show revived after a 30-year absence. The Wings Over Flint airshow is scheduled for June 24 and 25 on the Bishop airport grounds. Organizers expect to draw nationally known performers in the air and a variety of historical aircraft to display on the ground.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
Attorney looks forward to disproving allegations East Tawas councilman tried hiring man to kill 2 people
EAST TAWAS, MI — The attorney representing an East Tawas city councilman accused of trying to hire another man to kill two people over an inheritance says he is anticipating disproving the charges against his client. Michael A. Mooney, 65, is charged with two counts of solicitation of murder,...
recordpatriot.com
Wildlife Wednesday: A wetland sanctuary in west Midland County needs help
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has managed a wetland sanctuary for over 50 years in west Midland County. Now the organization, led by Barb and Joe Rogers, is asking for help to protect the sanctuary and halt a potentially devastating development.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
kisswtlz.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
