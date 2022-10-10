ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall 2022: Check out these festivals, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses in San Angelo area

By Rosanna Fraire, San Angelo Standard-Times
October has finally arrived, bringing an array of Fall and Halloween events to the San Angelo area, from the sweet to the frightening. Here's a look at where you can get your tricks, treats and fun this spooky season.

ONGOING

Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

When: Sept. 30- Nov. 5. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road in Wall.

Cost: There is a $2 admission to the property. Entry for the corn maze is $8 for adults and $5 for children older than 2 years old. Children 2 years old and younger get in free. Barrel Train is $4. Corn cannons are $1 a shot. Trebuchet is $10 to launch.

Other: Besides an awesome corn maze, there will be a pumpkin patch, corn cannon, flower picking, concessions and other activities. For more information, check circlesacres.com .

TLC Pumpkin Patch

What: The pumpkin patch has pumpkins, bounce house, gourds and crafts, including pumpkin painting.

When: Daily from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. from Oct. 1-early November

Where: 8601 US-67 in Ballinger.

Contact: facebook.com/TLCPumpkinPatch

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

Fort Concho After Dark

Take a walk and listen to the tour guides tell the tale behind the tragic death of Edith Grierson, the story of Annetta Bishop, the Merriam family, and many more. Guests will visit several of the fort’s buildings and recount the stories of people who lived and died at the site. There will also be paranormal investigations in Officer’s Quarters 1, Hospital, and a few others.

When: 8-10 p.m. Oct. 14 (SOLD OUT) and 22.

Where: Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes St.

Cost: Tickets are $10 for general public and $8 for Fort Concho Members. You can grab your tickets in the Barracks 1 Sutler Store at 630 S. Oakes. You can also call and purchase them over the phone using a Visa/Mastercard. The tickets will be held for you until the day of the event. There will be no online ticket sales.

Other: Children younger than 6 years old get in free, but must have an adult with them at all times.

Nightmare at Camp Williams

When: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 21-22 and Oct. 28-29.

Where: 10950 N. US 87 in Carlsbad.

Cost: $15 per person.

Other: This is a haunted maze and fundraiser for Volunteer Services Council of San Angelo State Supported Living Center. The maze is for ages 8 years old and older, except for 7-9 p.m., which is for all ages. Information: 325-227-9013 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Nightmareatcampwilliams .

Zombie Maze and Trunk or Treat

When: Oct. 21-23rd from 7-11 p.m.

Where: 2114 Shelton Street

Cost: $10 donation for adults, children 13 and under is free for every attraction

Other: Attendees will go through an outdoor maze with scare stations of zombies and other creatures. Between 7-9 p.m. there will be entertainment from Wishful Parties including Spiderman, Ariel, Cinderella and more. Volunteers and vendors can contact 325-304-0669.

Haunted Corn Maze in Wall

When: Oct. 21-22 and 28-29; from 9-11 p.m.

Where: Circle S Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, 7305 Bean Road in Wall

Cost: $20

Other: Tickets will be time slot tickets for every half hour and sold only online. Tickets will be sold online at https://circlesacres.com/ and will be posted at a later date. This is a fundraiser event for the San Angelo Broadway Academy.

HalloScream at The Haunted Olde Park Hotel

When: 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28 and 29

Where: The Haunted Olde Park Hotel, 107 S. 6th St. in Ballinger.

Cost: $10. If you purchase ahead of time online at oldeparkhotel.com , you can skip the line. Tickets will be sold on the day of at the door as well.

Other: The Haunted Olde Park Hotel has been featured on several paranormal podcasts and shows, including Fright Club on Discovery+ with the Ghost Brothers and Jack Osbourne.

FESTIVALS

Dia De Los Muertos

What: There will be shopping, food, contests, free workshops, a carshow, live performances, music and more. You can also place your photo or ofrenda at the Community Altar. This is presented by the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center and has free kid friendly activities.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28 and starting at 11 a.m. Oct. 29.

Where: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love Street.

Contact: sanangelohispanicheritage.org .

Dia De Los Muertos Block Party

What: There will be an ofrenda, music, and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 30.

Where: Reynas Tacos, 226 S. Abe St.

Contact: Reynas Tacos on Facebook .

HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREATS AND PARTIES

Oct. 17

Angelo State University's music program will present a free public Halloween Concert on Monday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. in the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. ASU music students and faculty will combine for an evening of fun, Halloween-themed music.

Oct. 20

Halloween at Firefly Salon and Spa at 1809 Freeland Ave is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Local businesses will give out candy and treats and there will be a foam party. The first 50 people get free fruit cups from Crazy Fruit.

Oct. 22

Trunk or Treat at Brayden Park Assisted Living and Memory Car is at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 2695 Valleyview Blvd.

Oct. 27

Downtown Stroll Halloween Festival is from 5-8 p.m. in downtown San Angelo. Wear your Halloween costumes and bring your goodie bags for a Trick-or-Treat stroll. Festival will include fall-festival style games at various locations across downtown. Stroll guests receive a free ride on the Concho Valley Transit District trolley. Route begins at 5:30 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love Street.

Trunk or Treat at Old Central Firehouse with local first responders is from 5-7 p.m. at 200 S. Magdalen. There will be live music.

Halloween at the Y is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the YMCA, 353 S. Randolph Street. There will be a trick-or-treat alley and haunted house.

Oct. 28

Walk-thru Boo Halloween is from 6-7 p.m. throughout the Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive. There will be free candy, activities and more.

Oct. 29

Halloween Pup Parade is from 1-2 p.m. at The Bosque along to Concho River. Dress up in costume with your dog and join for a free pup parade through the Bosque.

Trucks & Treats is set for 5-8 p.m. at San Angelo Stadium, 1919 Knickerbocker Road. This is hosted by the Concho Valley Electric Cooperative. Children will also have the opportunity to explore a variety of vehicles, including public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery and food trucks.

Fall Festival at Little Rascal's Clubhouse, 2216 W. Ave. M, is set from 5-7 p.m. There will be a food, candy, games, train rides and more.

SACA Fall Festival and trunk or treat is from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 29 at San Angelo Christian Academy, 518 Country Club Road. There will be hay rides, horse rides and inflatable jousting. The trunk or treat is from 7-8 p.m.

Fright Fest as the San Angelo Nature Center, 7409 Knickerbocker Road, is from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 29. Cost is $3 for adults, $2 for children and ages 3 and younger are free. There will be crafts, door prizes, face painting, a parade of animals and trick-or-treat stations. Info: 325-942-0121.

Saturday Spook Night is from 6-10 p.m. at Kirby Park, 1401 Edmund Blvd. Bring the family out for a Trunk O' Treat, spooky movies, and costume contest for all ages. The trunk or treat will be from 7-8 p.m. A concession stand will also be open.

Monster Mash Halloween Costume Contest is from 9 p.m. to midnight at The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave. Frst and second place prizes will be announced at midnight.

Oct. 30

Lily's Pizza Trunk or Treat is from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 2424 Vanderventer Ave. There will be candy, music and prizes for best costumes.

Oct. 31

San Angelo Fire Department Truck-or-Treat is set for 6-8 p.m. at 8 stations. Locations are 306 W. 1st St.; 4702 Southland Blvd.; 514 Smith Blvd.; 3415 Edgewood Drive; 3351 TLC Way; 4386 N. Chadbourne; 3225 Executive Drive; 7894 Knickerbocker Road.

Michelle's Pumpkin Patch , with over 400 carved pumpkins to see, will be open from 6-9:30 p.m. at 117 Dellwood Drive.

This list will be updated throughout October. Do you know of an Fall-related event not on this list? Email the details to events@gosanangelo.com .

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Fall 2022: Check out these festivals, trunk-or-treats, haunted houses in San Angelo area

San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
LoneStar 92

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area.   According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.  That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain.   Temperatures will drop significantly as well.  Highs Saturday…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's When Kohl's Is Opening in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo's newest retail store has announced its opening date. According to Kohl's Sr. Public Relations Coordinator Meghan Bower, the Kohl's in San Angelo, located at 5825 Sherwood Way, will be open to the public starting on Nov. 4. The 55k square foot store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers. It will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites like Nike, Under Armour, adidas, and Champion. It will also include…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl’s location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD October 13, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Farrah Gomez and KLST Carolyn McEnrue discuss current updates with SAISD on October 13, 2022. These updates include financial aid applications for outgoing seniors such as FASFA and TASFA as well as additional financial aid opportunities. San Angelos Region Service Center will be hosting […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 14, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
