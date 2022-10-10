ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

By Craig Garrett
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Q939_0iTGkidK00

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.

The first Honolulu Fire Department unit dispatched hiked the trail to meet an injured hiker. The hiker’s injuries were severe enough that she needed to be airlifted out, so the HFD helicopter met her at Kaneohe District Park. There, she was transferred to Emergency Medical Services before 4 PM. Her hiking companion was safely escorted back down the mountain and there were no other reported injuries from the incident.

The Haiku Stairs, which have a total of 3,900 steps leading up to the top of the Ko’olau mountain range, were originally built in the 1940s and rebuilt in the early 2000s. Because of its popularity, there have been problems with access and safety over time. When hikers are discovered trespassing, they can be fined and even arrested.

The Honolulu City Council approved $1.3 million to remove the contentious trail in the windward community that has caused disputes for years. To get around the gate, hikers have had to climb over people’s fences, which often happens during late hours and disturbs residents.

Safety tips for hiking in Hawaii

Hawaii’s diverse terrain makes each island unique and distinctive, with breathtaking beauty at every turn. From hidden waterfalls deep in the rainforests to hundreds of miles of golden beaches, Hawaii has it all. Panoramic ocean views may be seen at the top of most paths, offering spectacular vistas.

Honolulu EMS Chief Chris Sloman weighed in on the topic with KHON 2. “Somebody may have a sprained ankle and they can’t get themselves out of the situation they’re in because of their injury, but it’s not life-threatening and it takes rescuers and the ambulances out of service when it could’ve been needed for something more serious like a heart attack,” Sloman explained. They want people to have a good time while also being prepared, according to Chief Sloman. Make sure you do your homework.

The HFD has stated that these are the most important hiking safety tips. Learn about the route. Where to begin, and the degree of difficulty before you go hiking so that you know what to expect. Read and follow the signs at the trail’s entrance. Be conscious of restricted or closed trails. Keep an eye out for limited or no service on your phone in case of an emergency. Make sure your battery is fully charged before you go hiking. If your phone’s signal drops off, climb to a higher area to improve reception.

