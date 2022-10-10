ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

WATCH: Antelope Flees Jackal While Eagle Swoops in From the Air

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOs84_0iTGkgrs00

The animal kingdom can be a fierce environment, especially in the southern parts of Africa. The harsh terrain and intense heat make it survival of the fittest for the local wildlife. Predators often prey upon unsuspecting animals for their next meal.

While some are supreme hunters, others are experts at staying hidden and avoiding being seen as a snack. The steenbok antelope is such a species. They have large eyes and satellite-like ears that keep them in tune with their surroundings and they can accelerate at a blistering pace. They predominantly inhabit the areas of Kenya and Tanzania.

A dramatic video captured a moment when one steenbok had its defenses put to the absolute test. Taken in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, the lucky antelope avoided not just a pair of jackals looking to take it down through the undergrowth, but it also dodged an aerial onslaught from an opportunistic eagle.

Check out the video below shared by the Youtube channel Latest Sightings.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnjTbyzo4_M&t=61s

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eagle & 2 Jackals Hunt the Same Buck (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnjTbyzo4_M&t=61s)

The footage was captured by park field guide Shaun Etsebeth. He was driving through the reserve when he stopped to observe a tawny eagle perched in a nearby tree. These large birds of prey are fairly common in Kruger Park. They mostly dine on carrion but periodically hunt for their meals.

“We stopped for a minute when the eagle suddenly dove and started chasing after a steenbok in the grass,” Etsebeth told Latest Sightings. “It was surprising enough to see the eagle hunt such large prey, and I was lucky to have been able to catch this on video – as the action was very short-lived.”

An Impressive Antelope’s Moves

The eagle’s eyes were a bit too big for its stomach. The antelope was able to dodge its attack. But before it was in the clear it had to avoid two predators better equipped to take it down. Two black-backed jackals ran in and joined the chase. But the agile antelope dodged its second attack of the day.

“Neither the jackals nor the eagle managed to catch the steenbok,” Etsebeth said. “The steenbok managed to outrun both predators and survived to live another day.”

Viewers catching the video pointed out how impressive the antelope’s moves were.

“Wow! That antelope was just magnificent,” wrote one user. “Being hunted by one predator is already enough, but it managed to outrun even two kinds of predators, on land and from the air.”

“One thing I like with Kruger sightings, is nothing is ‘spiced up, with bgm’…we can hear the chirping of cicadas, and bush birds as great dramas unfold,” another said of Kruger Park’s excellent wildlife sighting.

“Amazing sighting, and one VERY lucky steenbok! Reminds me of a scene in an episode of the Wild America series where a red fox AND a red-tailed hawk were both chasing after a rabbit, with the hawk eventually being the one to grab the cottontail,” wrote another.

Comments / 4

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Grizzly Bear Brutally Attacks Younger Male While Vying for a Mate

Sometimes, a viral video is so harsh that a warning label might be fitting, and this one with a grizzly bear is worth one. We have seen animals in nature do some pretty wild things. Yet this video is both wild and quite brutal in nature. A grizzly bear is attacking another one. A larger one is attacking a smaller, younger one. This battle would be one that goes to the larger foe. Yet there is something about this video that appears to be quite disturbing. We’ll let you watch it and see for yourself. Sadly, the younger grizzly bear would ultimately be euthanized. Details will be forthcoming about this matter down below the video. We would caution you that, again, this is not for the faint of heart. But if you want to see nature in its real, authentic core, then you will want to see this video.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swoops#Steenbok#Youtube#Javascript#Eagle 2 Jackals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
Dr. Mozelle Martin

History: Pygmy Humans on Display

The word "pygmy" is a term in anthropology used to describe the phenotype and endemic short stature of adult men less than 4'11" tall. In the early 1900s, the Bronx Zoo exhibited an African pygmy human. This attraction drew in huge crowds while also creating all types of controversy. On September 8, 1906, the zoo placed a sign on their monkey hut that read...
BRONX, NY
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Seagull in Mid-Air in Heart-Pounding Video

With wingspans occasionally reaching more than seven feet across, Outsiders are used to seeing bald eagles soaring gracefully through the sky, scanning the ground and the rest of their surroundings for any potential prey. However, a new video shows one bald eagle engaging in a rather impressive maneuver, instead flapping its broad wings as it pursues a seagull across a golf course. Despite the massive bird’s lack of usual grace, the sharp-beaked creature nabs the seagull out of mid-air.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy