Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Selena Gomez reacts to Hailey Bieber’s explosive ‘Call Her Daddy’ interview
Selena Gomez reacted in true Selena fashion to Hailey Bieber’s explosive Call Her Daddy interview. The Only Murders in The Building star, known for her fight against bullying and for supporting mental health causes, took to social media to address the “vile and disgusting” comments about Justin Bieber and his wife since the interview release.
Selena Gomez slams ‘vile’ comments on social media after Hailey Bieber denies ‘stealing’ Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez has condemned the “vile and disgusting” comments she’s seen posted online, shortly after Hailey Bieber denied “stealing” Justin Bieber from her. In a TikTok Live, the actor, 30, thanked fans for their support, before going on to subtly address the rage directed at the model, 25, since she spoke out about her relationship with Justin, 28.
Selena Gomez Says She’s “Grateful to Be Alive” in Tearful Documentary Trailer
Watch: See Selena Gomez's Message After Hailey Bieber Tell-All In the newly released trailer for her My Mind & Me documentary, Selena Gomez is sharing an in-depth look at the aspects of her personal life amid her years-long health struggles. "Just be who you are Selena," the singer says in...
