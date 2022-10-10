ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Recording’s Great Escapes: Photos of Thailand’s Karma Sound Studios

By Steve Knopper
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Only one of the recording sessions for British hard-rock band Enter Shikari’s eight albums was interrupted by a monsoon. “The rain was falling the size of shotgun shells,” singer Rou Reynolds recalls of recording 2012’s A Flash Flood of Colour . “After that, all the bugs come out. One of us made the mistake of leaving the doors open to the kitchen area, and it was full of dragonflies.”

That’s just another day at Karma Studios . In the 12 years since former Abbey Road Studios producer and Sony executive Chris Craker opened Karma on a two-acre plot in the Thai fishing village of Bang Saray, acts including Enter Shikari, Jessie J, Bullet for My Valentine and The Libertines have recorded there. It’s a place where someone can schedule an ice bath at the break of dawn and meditate for two or three freezing minutes at a time, surrounded by tropical gardens filled with tweeting birds and clicking cicadas. An outdoor pool is 30 feet from the studio; the gardens contain an abandoned building that Enter Shikari used to record drums. The nearest city, beachside, bar-filled tourist favorite Pattaya, is half an hour away.

Related

Recording's Great Escapes: Inside The World's Most Scenic, State-of-the-Art Studios

10/10/2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5Zbt_0iTGkZdf00
Karma’s entrance.

“I wanted something by the sea, where we would have peace and tranquility and just [be] away from the real world,” Craker says. “That was my desire — to give people a chance to be working in a space where they felt like they were on vacation.”

The story of why Craker, a 63-year-old Brit, moved to Thailand begins with a fax he received in 1996 while recording the London Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road. It was from a collaborator of Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as Rama IX, the king of Thailand since 1946. The monarch was a classical composer and jazz buff who had recorded many albums, and after the collaborator heard Craker’s work, he wondered if he was available to make a record.

“Yes,” Craker quickly faxed back, then flew to Bangkok the next week. Thus began a string of 11 albums with the king (who died in 2016) and a fondness for Thailand that led Craker to buy his Bang Saray plot in 2008. Roughly two years later, he built Karma, then spent so much time creating what he envisioned as a “cross between a resort and the most amazing studio” that he didn’t put much thought into drawing customers. He had to give the studio’s inaugural client, London rock band Placebo, 10 days of recording for free to lure it to Karma. Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, a friend of Craker’s, became customer No. 2, and that led to a rush of British bands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SI1L_0iTGkZdf00
The control room in Karma 1.

“I’ve never paid one dollar in Facebook advertising or social media marketing,” Craker says. “The whole thing has run, the last 12 or 13 years, completely on word-of-mouth.”

In Karma’s early years, he continued to work in American studios and was constantly flying between his London home and New York and Thailand. (“I’ve got enough air miles to keep me going for the rest of my life,” he says.) But the stress hit him hard, as did a prostate cancer diagnosis six years ago. He has fully recovered but now spends most of his time in Thailand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTuHM_0iTGkZdf00
The control room and keybaord station in Karma 1.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Craker’s son, Richard, a U.K. songwriter-producer, relocated to Karma and helped set up an independent label, Karma Sounds, which the elder Craker calls a “health and wellness label.” They pivoted to making their own ambient music to soundtrack yoga and meditation sessions, as well as general chilling out; within 15 months, the label’s music surged to 15 million monthly streams. “The side hustle has grown into a business,” Chris Craker says. “We can just be a little bit more choosy [about bookings] now.”

All told, Karma Sounds has spewed 1,800 tracks, working on social media marketing with yoga and meditation influencers. But the studio still brings in artists for sessions, including comedian-singer Oliver Tree late last year. “Everything’s mic’d up to be creative from the minute you arrive,” Craker says. And Reynolds has never made music anywhere like it. “I was at a loss for words,” he says. “It was recording in a microcosm of paradise.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXj69_0iTGkZdf00
Exterior of the main studios.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4IBF_0iTGkZdf00
A buddha statue in the garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCpOz_0iTGkZdf00
A panorama of the exterior of Karma Sound’s main studios.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNom6_0iTGkZdf00

Buddha statue at Karma Sound.

This story originally appeared in the Oct. 8, 2022, issue of Billboard.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

20 Questions With Kerri Chandler: How An Obsession With the Club World’s Best Sound Systems Forged the Icon’s Latest Album

Kerri Chandler is an innovator. The legendary DJ and producer, who is looking at 30 years of house music in his rearview, is an out-of-the-box thinker who doesn’t see limitations, just new frontiers. Case in point, his latest album, the 24-song Spaces and Places — his first since 2008’s Computer Games. Space and Places was not created in Chandler’s elaborate home studio in New Jersey — which is on par with any commercial studio, and leaves quite a few of those marquee locations in its dust. Instead, over the course of two years, Chandler traveled around the globe, recording the songs...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment: Where to Buy the Music Icon’s Collectible Doll

Tina Turner is the latest music icon to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. Mattel released the Tina Turner Barbie doll on Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest edition to the brand’s Barbie Signature Music Series. “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said in a statement. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll ($55) was released in honor of the music legend’s smash hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which is nearing its 40th anniversary. Recreating her iconic outfit from the music video,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake Celebrates ‘Twin’ Son Adonis’ Birthday with Sweet Post

Drake took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 11) to ring in his son Adonis’ fifth birthday with an adorable look at the kiddo’s birthday party. Related Reunited Blink-182, Drake, Billie Eilish to Headline 2023 Lollapalooza Festivals in Chile, Brasil… 10/12/2022 “Happy 5th to my twin,” the superstar wrote using a crossed finger and sparkling heart emoji while showing off Adonis’ superhero-themed bash. With his blonde hair in matching cornrows with his famous dad, the five-year-old got to shoot hoops dressed in a red and yellow cape and even met Spider-Man at the party. Meanwhile, Drake was in proud papa mode, wielding a...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How to Watch BTS’ Live ‘Yet to Come’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea Concert

Heads up, ARMY: BTS is performing in concert this weekend, and you’re all invited to watch. The guys of the world’s biggest boy band — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook — have partnered with Weverse to livestream a festival-style show for millions of fans, who are invited to attend virtually from all over the world. Keep reading to see all the details on how to tune in. Related A Complete List of BTS' Solo Projects (So Far) 10/14/2022 What Is the <Yet to Come> Concert? <Yet to Come> in Busan is a global livestreamed BTS concert, planned to showcase the boyband’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jessie J
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Bhumibol Adulyadej
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Billboard

Daniel Johns Sets Chart Record as ‘FutureNever’ Returns to No. 1 In Australia

Daniel Johns is back in a familiar place — at No. 1 on Australia’s albums chart. The ex-Silverchair frontman sets a chart record as FutureNever (BMG/ADA), his third solo album, returns to the summit on the ARIA Chart. Following its release April 22, FutureNever bowed at No. 3 in Australia, then lifted to No. 1 in its third week. Now, thanks to its release on vinyl, the album stages another return to the top. Its 22 weeks between stays at the chart penthouse is the biggest gap for an album by an Australian artist, ARIA reports. FutureNever, the best-seller on wax this week, earned...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

NewJeans Team With Baby Shark & Pinkfong for Cute ‘Ninimo’ Performance Video: Watch

Baby Shark and friends have teamed up with one of the most promising and freshest faces in the K-pop world. Girl group NewJeans, Baby Shark and Pinkfong shared a new video singing and dancing to a catchy new song “Ninimo.” The collaboration came from The Pinkfong Company, the Korean educational entertainment company behind the massively popular “Baby Shark Dance” which is the most-watched video on YouTube with more than 11 billion views. This new video sees NewJeans members Minji, Haerin, Danielle, Hanni, and Hyein rocking their signature baggy jeans and trendy T-shirts alongside the yellow Baby Shark, magenta fox Pinkfong, and other characters....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Queen Release Stirring Lost Track Featuring Freddie Mercury Vocals, ‘Face It Alone’

After teasing the discovery of a previously unheard song featuring vocals from late singer Freddie Mercury earlier this summer, Queen finally unwrapped “Face It Alone” on Thursday (Oct. 13). The dramatic, emotionally affecting song was recorded during the 1988 sessions for the band’s penultimate album with Mercury, 1989’s The Miracle. Related Queen's Roger Taylor Reflects on the Loss of Taylor Hawkins and 'Getting Toward the End' of His Own… 10/13/2022 Recorded three years before Mercury died at 45 from AIDS-related complications, the wistful track opens with Mercury softly singing, “When something so near and dear to life/ Explodes inside/ You feel your soul is...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ambient Music#Karma#British
Billboard

Rising Producer-Artist Flwr Chyld Signs to Raedio, Releases Debut Album

Rising producer-artist Flwr Chyld announced his signing to the publishing division of Issa Rae’s Raedio record label. On Friday (Oct. 14), the Atlanta native also released his debut album, Luv N Chaos, and first offering under the new deal. The signing marks a new beginning for the emerging artist (real name Kevin Brown) who has a knack for blending elements of R&B, funk and house. In 2019, he released his debut EP Iridescent Luv, captivating the underground indie music scene with help from singer-songwriter James Tillman. Flwr Chyld then followed with 2020’s Flow, collaborating with other rising names including Elujay and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Rüfüs Du Sol, Flume, Amyl and The Sniffers Lead 2022 ARIA Awards Nominations

Rüfüs Du Sol can add up to seven ARIA Awards to their growing collection of trophies, when the annual ceremony is presented next month in Sydney. The electronic duo of Jon George, James Hunt and Tyrone Lindqvist leads all artists with seven nominations heading into the 2022 ARIAs, including nods for best group and best album for 2021’s Surrender (Rose Avenue Records/Warner Music), the band’s fourth LP, and third leader on the ARIA Chart. The Sydney outfit honed Surrender during lockdown stints between Joshua Tree and Los Angeles. When restrictions lifted, the trio performed works from it at three sold-out headline shows...
MUSIC
Billboard

How a Leaked Album Changed Feid’s Fate — and Led to a Sold-Out Tour

Feid was getting ready to take a well-earned day off after his three consecutive sold-out shows at Medellín’s fabled Plaza de Toros La Macarena. It never happened. Instead, his day turned rather hectic when his new album — set to come out later this year — was leaked online. “I called everyone — my producers, my manager — on our day off that Monday because I had to rush to the studio to finish the album quickly and not give the leaked version many hours out on the street,” the Colombian singer-songwriter tells Billboard during a Zoom interview. “I told them...
MUSIC
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Lil Baby, Blink-182, The 1975 and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Lil Baby takes his turn again, Blink-182 is back and edgier than ever, and The 1975 has a concise mission statement. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Lil Baby, It’s Only Me  On the one hand, Lil Baby is a natural star, with a singular voice and the type of charisma that can carry him through solo hits, guest verses and commercial...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

We’re On a Highway to Spell: The AC/DC Kid’s Book Is Coming Soon

AC/DC have done it all in the rock ‘n’ roll, from dropping multi-million selling albums, filling stadiums around the globe, induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame. Heck, even Iron Man is a fan. Now, the Aussie rock titans are playing a different note, with a children’s picture book. Angus Young and Co. signed off on The AC/DC AB/CD High-Voltage Alphabet, available in-stores from Nov. 11 and online at lovepolicebooks.com. Illustrated by Paul “The Mayor” McNeil, it’s the fourth in a series of kid’s picture books released by Australian merch and lifestyle company, Love Police, after Never Mind Your Ps and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Billboard

How Omar Apollo Found Clarity While Writing ‘Evergreen’

With his debut studio album Ivory, Omar Apollo shows listeners exactly who he is. The previously elusive singer from Indiana leaned into all aspects of his identity throughout the 16-track effort — from raw, genre-defying cuts like “Invincible,” alongside Daniel Caesar, to Spanglish trap banger “Tamagotchi,” which reveals a refreshingly playful Apollo. But it was “Evergreen,” a soulful, R&B-tinged deep cut, that captured the hearts of fans and catapulted Apollo onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, through what every artists hopes for in 2022: a viral TikTok moment. It took a few tries for the bridge to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Famous in a Small Town: Noah Kahan, ‘Stick Season’ and the Art of Looking Forward and Backward All At Once

“Sorry, this is turning into a therapy session,” laughs Noah Kahan, cutting himself off. After speaking to Billboard for just 45 minutes, the 25-year-old New England-born singer-songwriter had already covered his experiences with alcoholism, childhood insecurities and his parents’ recent divorce – all topics that, in some way or another, color his highly-anticipated upcoming album Stick Season. Ironically, each of his songs read like transcripts from counseling appointments in which he and his listeners play both doctor and patient at the same time – especially the 14 new ones dropping Friday (Oct. 10). “What ties this whole thing together is the shared...
MUSIC
Billboard

Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Audioslave‘s “Like a Stone” music video officially surpassed one billion views on Wednesday (Oct. 12). Related Vicky Cornell Talks About Chris Cornell's Suicide: 'It Came From Nowhere' 10/12/2022 Released in 2003 as the second single off Audioslave’s debut self-titled album, the track became the Chris Cornell-led supergroup’s biggest hit on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 31 on the Hot 100 and earning them dual No. 1s on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts. Meanwhile, the brooding music video finds the late Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog frontman backed by Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
MUSIC
Billboard

EMPIRE Announces ‘Where We Come From (Vol. 1)’ African Compilation Album Featuring Fireboy DML, Olamide, Wande Coal & More

EMPIRE announced its first-ever African compilation album, Where We Come From (Vol. 1), on Friday (Oct. 14). It will feature Fireboy DML, BNXN fka Buju, Olamide, Wande Coal, L.A.X. and more. Kizz Daniel dropped the first single “Cough (Odo)” from the LP, which aims to celebrate and amplify Africa’s rising stars and their music. “For this song, I wanted to highlight the feeling of new love,” he said in a statement. “The song itself is energetic, celebratory and really captures what it’s like to impress someone new.” Artists from the continent have grown more prominent in the global music scene...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s Music to Be Featured in Apple Fitness Workout Programs: ‘Get Ready to Sweat, Swifties’

There’s never been a better time for a Swifties to start their fitness journeys. In a Thursday (Oct. 13) Instagram post, Apple Fitness+ announced that its newest set of exercise programs will be designed around the music of Taylor Swift, featuring songs specially curated for yoga, treadmill and HIIT workouts. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/13/2022 In the post, Apple unveiled its three new workout programs by recreating the cover of Midnights, Swift’s tenth studio record due out Oct. 21, along with two of the album’s special edition covers. Each version of the pop star’s album features a different...
YOGA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy