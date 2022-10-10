ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Six deals on celeb-loved shoes to shop now

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

Peek inside any celebrity’s shoe closet, and odds are you’ll find rows of pricey pairs from the likes of Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

But when they’re not sporting high-priced, high-fashion footwear, stars often opt for more budget-friendly kicks — many of which are majorly marked down on Amazon right now.

While the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access Sale doesn’t start until October 11, the mega-retailer is already offering discounts on shoes loved by stars like Meghan Markle, Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian.

From workout-ready sneakers to classic leather lace-ups, start your shopping off on the right foot with deals on the A-lister-approved styles below.

After all, it just might be the prime time to up your fall footwear game.

Below, we’ve rounded up deals on celebrity-approved kicks to kick off your Prime Early Access Sale shopping. (Note: Prices vary by size and color.)

Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe ($104, originally $190)
Even duchesses dress down sometimes! While pregnant with son Archie in 2019, Meghan Markle paired her leggings with these comfy Adidas Ultraboost kicks.

buy now Dr. Martens Women’s 1460w Originals Boot ($94, originally $170)
Fell in love with a boot at the rock show? Ever since the start of her romance with husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s style has taken a turn for the edgy . She’s often stepped out in versatile Docs, including this classic lace-up pair.

buy now Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe ($49, originally $70)
Looking to keep up with more of the Kardashians’ shoe choices? Try these sneakers, which Khloé teamed with leggings from her Good American line this summer.

buy now Adidas Adilette Slide Sandal ($19, originally $35)
These Rihanna-approved slides are designed for durability and quick dry time — even if you forget your “Umbrella.” While the Fenty mogul’s a big fan of the style, she’s not alone; Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens and Katy Perry all own pairs of these comfy Adidas sandals.

buy now Brooks Ghost 14 Women’s Neutral Running Shoe ($110, originally $140)
Thanks to Jennifer Garner, Brooks sneakers have also, well, garnered a reputation as a celebrity favorite. The “13 Going on 30” star regularly runs — and runs errands — in sneakers from the brand, including a version of the Ghost.

buy now Reebok Princess Sneaker ($35, originally $55)
Stars can’t get enough of classic white Reeboks . While the celebrity-loved Women’s Classic Leather Sneaker ($80) isn’t included in Amazon’s discounts, you can snag a similar style with these sleek white kicks seen on Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie in Season 1 of “Euphoria.”

