John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more slam Kanye West over anti-Semitic tweet

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more stars are speaking out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitic social media activity.

In a since-deleted tweet on Saturday, the “Gold Digger” rapper wrote that he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew,” he went on to write.

“also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

West, 45, also posted screenshots via Instagram of messages between himself and Diddy, in which Ye wrote, “Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OfXGz_0iTGkRZr00
The EGOT winner slammed West for calling himself a “free, independent thinker.”

Legend, 43, poked fun at how a so-called “free, independent thinker” like West could “land at the same old anti blackness and anti semitism” via Twitter on Sunday.

Curtis, for her part, tweeted, “The holiest day in Judaism [Yom Kippur] was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide.

“Your words hurt and incite violence,” the “Halloween Ends” star, 63, continued. “You are a father. Please stop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ON2uP_0iTGkRZr00
Curtis, who is Jewish, then told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show Monday that she “burst into tears” over West’s social media uploads, saying, “It was just abhorrent.”

Jack Antonoff, meanwhile, called West a “little bitch,” while Michael Rapaport referred to the billionaire artist as a “dusty p–ck” in a video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfNP9_0iTGkRZr00
West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts have been restricted.

Sarah Silverman joined the condemnation of West’s tweet, too, writing, “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.”

Maria Shriver also spoke out, asking her followers to “never get over” West’s words.

“We all need to get onto it,” the journalist, 66, wrote. “Those kind of threats and that kind of language need to be condemned by all sides and all faith.”

Over on Instagram, Meghan McCain shared her disgust in a lengthy post, calling anti-Semitic language a “commonplace … cancer.”

The former “The View” co-host, 37, added, “I have zero tolerance for this s–t. Zero. … This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zN4Mn_0iTGkRZr00
West has been under fire since wearing a “White Lives Matter” tee last week.

West’s Instagram account was restricted over the weekend due to the posts, leading him to slam Mark Zuckerberg via Twitter — before his presence on that platform was limited as well.

“Look at this Mark,” the Yeezy designer captioned a throwback photo with the Facebook co-founder, 38, whose parent company Meta also owns Instagram. “How you gonna kick me off Instagram?”

West’s rant came on the heels of the backlash he faced for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris fashion show on Oct. 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jl4wn_0iTGkRZr00
The rapper subsequently took to social media to defend his outfit and criticize naysayers.

Not only did West defend his clothing in a Tucker Carlson interview last Thursday, but he slammed Gigi Hadid, Diddy and more celebrities on social media who condemned his wardrobe.

The Grammy winner also took the chance to bash his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over their co-parenting relationship, which led her sister Khloé Kardashian to comment that she has had “enough already.”

Kim, 41, has yet to respond to West’s posts — or Khloé’s support.

Sources told Page Six exclusively on Sunday that West’s friends believe the “Stronger” rapper, who was married to the reality star from 2014 to 2022, is experiencing a psychiatric episode.

Comments / 3

