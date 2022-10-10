ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Zebra Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for KLA

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KLA. The company has an average price target of $360.08 with a high of $410.00 and a low of $260.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights

Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Cognizant Tech Solns

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Palomar Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Palomar Hldgs PLMR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $93.75 with a high of $105.00 and a low of $80.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where DXC Technology Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for DXC Technology DXC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $33.14 versus the current price of DXC Technology at $27.415, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About QuantumScape?

QuantumScape's QS short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.97 million shares sold short, which is 19.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 8.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Shell

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

These 2 Small Energy Stocks Sport 10% Yields — And Maybe More — As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Quotas

With the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE up roughly 45% year-to-date, shopping for energy stocks may prove to be more difficult when searching for more upside. The OPEC + coalition announced the reduction of more than 2 million barrels of oil per day and with the Russia-Ukraine War adding to the strain on global gas supplies, commodity prices are expected to remain elevated throughout the rest of the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

