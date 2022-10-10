After a flat trend for over two months, Solana returned to the bottom of its current channel. It appears that the resilience of the bulls will soon be put to the test. Solana’s price fell to $30, which is a critical support. If the sellers break this level, then the cryptocurrency will end its two months of consolidation and fall lower with the next key level of support at $26. The current resistance levels are $34 and $38. With bears in control of the price action, Solana will have a difficult time defending itself.

