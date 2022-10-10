Read full article on original website
Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones: Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Could Rise Amid Inflation
Despite the ongoing market crash, Tudor Jones remains bullish on the largest cryptocurrencies. Legendary billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones revealed that he still holds a small portion of bitcoin while stating that the U.S. economy might be going into recession or already is in one. Tudor Jones also...
Here’s Why ARK Invest Analyst Maintains Bitcoin at $1 Million Prediction
Yassine Elmandjra doubled down on ARK Invest’s bullish bitcoin predictions, claiming the asset’s price could exceed $1 million in the years to come. Yassine Elmandjra – analyst at ARK Invest – believes bitcoin’s valuation could skyrocket beyond $1 million per coin in the following years.
13 Years Ago: 5000 BTC Sold for Only $5
Today marks the 13th anniversary of the very first Bitcoin trade ever conducted in exchange for U.S. dollars. On October 12th, 2009. Exactly 5050 BTC was traded for just $5.02. The transaction was conducted by Finnish developer Martti Malmi, who helped Satoshi Nakamoto work on Bitcoin in its early days....
Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived
Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
IMF Warns of Bad Recession, Could BTC Go On Sale? (Opinion)
The International Monetary fund has issued a new warning for the global economy. The IMF says the worst is yet to come. That could mean a lower bitcoin price over the near term. The IMF downgraded its projections for the global economy Tuesday, warning in stark terms:. “The worst is...
Massive Bitcoin Volatility as US Inflation Clocks in at 8.2%
The cryptocurrency market is going through enhanced volatility as US inflation numbers are in. Perhaps somewhat expected, the volatility has returned to the cryptocurrency market, albeit event-driven. The ongoing turbulence is caused because the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics released the CPI numbers. CPI stands for Consumer Price Index,...
Huobi Token Soars 22% Following Latest Developments (Market Watch)
HT continues to climb in value following the recent developments around the popular exchange. After yesterday’s price dip below $19,000, bitcoin has failed to produce any significant gains and remains stuck around that level. Most altcoins also sit quietly today. Among the few exceptions is Huobi Token, which has...
Deflationary: Ethereum Supply Declines by 5,500 ETH in Five Days
Ethereum has been deflationary in the past five days, and the total supply declined by about 5,500 ETH Since October 8th. The Merge marked Ethereum’s transition to a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm, and one of the most drastic changes this introduced was related to ETH’s supply dynamics. Since ETH...
Bears Take Control as SOL Crashes 10% in a Week, is $26 Incoming? (Solana Price Analysis)
After a flat trend for over two months, Solana returned to the bottom of its current channel. It appears that the resilience of the bulls will soon be put to the test. Solana’s price fell to $30, which is a critical support. If the sellers break this level, then the cryptocurrency will end its two months of consolidation and fall lower with the next key level of support at $26. The current resistance levels are $34 and $38. With bears in control of the price action, Solana will have a difficult time defending itself.
Cardano (ADA) Tumbles 9% as Crypto Suffers Another Red Day: Market Watch
Cardano tumbled by almost 9% in the past 24 hours as the broader crypto market marks yet another day in red. The cryptocurrency market went through yet another day in red, losing around $12 billion of its total capitalization. This comes as Bitcoin is struggling to maintain its price above $19,000, whereas major altcoins tumble.
Elon Musk’s Boring Company to Accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for Payments
Dogecoin (DOGE) climbed by over 2% on the news that clients can use the memecoin to buy The Boring Company’s new perfume. The Boring Company – an underground tunneling system company established by Elon Musk – diversified its operations by launching a new perfume. The firm allowed...
The Dacxi Chain Reviewed: Meet the Tokenized Crowdfunding Network
Cryptocurrencies are no longer a niche product segmented in a distant industry popular only among cypherpunks and tech aficionados. They’ve become mainstream. Largely due to their explosion in prices during the 2021 bull run, Bitcoin famously topped $69,000, they’ve cemented their place in the world of fintech. However,...
Valkyrie Funds to Liquidate Bitcoin-Focused Investment Vehicle
Liquidation of the fund will take place at the end of October. The leading crypto asset manager Valkyrie Funds, is all set to liquidate one of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) it manages. The soon-to-be-delisted fund, under the ticker VBB, was first launched in December 2021 and granted exposure to the...
Big Eyes Coin Stage 5 Presale Goes Fast, Stage 6 Looming in
Although the past several months were not kind to the cryptocurrency industry, as well as memecoins, such types of digital assets skyrocketed in popularity in 2020 and 2021. As such, the crypto landscape saw the emergence of hundreds of them, each trying to capture some of the market shares of the OG – Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. However, many vanished as the bear market settled.
Volatility Incoming? Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Skyrocket
Data shows that whales have been depositing coins to exchanges at an increasing rate, signaling the potential for upcoming volatility. The Bitcoin price has been relatively stagnant in the past few days, hovering around $19,000 without much movement. This might all be about to change soon as whales appear to...
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
Kazakhstan Wants More Regulations for Crypto Miners With New Bill (Report)
Following the changes, crypto miners and mining pools will be monitored by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry. The lower house of Kazakhstan’s parliament – Mazhilis – reportedly greenlighted new bills that aim to establish appropriate rules in the local crypto sector. They will...
Metamask to let U.S. Users Buy Cryptocurrencies Directly From Their Bank Accounts
Now Metamask users in the US will have an easier way to purchase their crypto thanks to its integration with ACH. Metamask continues to push for leadership in the cryptocurrency wallet industry, offering new tools that make it easier for its users to purchase crypto. On October 13, Sardine, a...
Justin Sun Says He’s One of the Biggest Holders of Huobi Token (HT)
TRON’s Founder – Justin Sun – said he started purchasing HT in 2013 and is currently among the largest holders of the asset. The Chinese entrepreneur and Founder of TRON Foundation – Justin Sun – claimed he holds “tens of millions” of Huobi Tokens.
