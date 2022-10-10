Read full article on original website
Related
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?
Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State
What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America
When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
3 New York Towns Ranked As The Coziest In The United States
If you're looking for a cozy place to escape and have fun at, good news for New York. 3 towns just made the list of the coziest in the United States. My Dating Advisor took a look at America to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape.
Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?
When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?. According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:
IN THIS ARTICLE
12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine
How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York
Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
New Yorkers Can Now Renew Their US Passports Online, Here’s How
Are you itching to travel? Where do you want to go? Stay in the United States or head anywhere out of the country? If you have been thinking that your travel plans are going to be delayed once again because of something like an expired passport? Think again. It looks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
New York’s 2022 Voter Registration Deadline Is Coming Up Quick
The mid-term 2022 Elections are coming up very soon and the deadline that New Yorkers to register to vote is fast approaching. New York Election Law requires people to register to vote prior to election day, and with the 2022 election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, time is running out.
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie
New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York
Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
New ‘Wordle-Like Game’ About New York Housing Shocking Nation
A new online game about the New York housing market is sweeping the nation and leaving out-of-towners shocked. NBC 4 New York called "Lord of the Rent" a new "World-like" game. This online game tests how much you know about real estate in New York. New Wordle-Like Game Is About...
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0