Lite 98.7

New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking

When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
Lite 98.7

HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance

Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
Lite 98.7

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
Lite 98.7

These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State

What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
Lite 98.7

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
Lite 98.7

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
Lite 98.7

Is New York Really One Of The Least Educated States?

When you think New York State, do you think highly educated, or one of the least educated states in the country?. According to a report from Scholaroo.com, New York State is a lot more educated than what you may give it credit for. Scholaroo used the following criteria to take a look at this education study, and find the top states in the country:
Lite 98.7

12 Creative Pumpkin Foods Found In New York State from Gnocchi to Wine

How can you enjoy the taste of pumpkin this fall in Upstate New York? Let me count the ways. Every year about late September we start hearing jokes about the oncoming "pumpkin spice everything" season. And it is true, companies get a little crazy putting that seasonal scent into every imaginable item (pumpkin spice toilet paper? Really?).
Lite 98.7

Break Out The Flannel For One Large Festival In Upstate New York

Do you like flannel? Do you like beards? How about axe throwing? There is one festival in Upstate New York calling your name. The Foothills Flannel Festival will take place on Saturday October 22nd from 2PM - 9PM at 12 North Sports Bar of Utica. The festival is free to attend. There is all sorts of events happening throughout the day:
Lite 98.7

PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Lite 98.7

Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie

New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
Lite 98.7

Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York

Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York. Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

