Stranded: Alien Dawn – Release date, platforms, gameplay
Stranded: Alien Dawn is a planet survival sim where you manage a marooned group of survivors. Here’s everything you need to know about the game including the release date, platforms, and more. Haemimont Games is a studio that has been making city-building strategy games for over two decades now.
FormaL bashes “horrible” Warzone 2 gameplay after first look
CoD legend Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper shared his early impression of Warzone 2 and was less than impressed. In August, we ranked Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper as the sixth-best CoD player in history. He played an integral role in OpTic’s dynasty run and is considered one of the greatest AR players. FormaL retired from CoD in 2021, returning to his roots as a Halo player.
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
Warzone expert reveals Cold War AR that is “top tier” after buff
Warzone’s Season 5 Reloaded update has opened up the meta a little and now an underused Cold War AR is “better than ever” according to one expert. We’re a few weeks away from the Call of Duty switching from Warzone to Warzone 2.0, but the original battle royale is still going pretty strong.
Pokemon Go player furious as “glitched” Moltres appears and it’s terrible
A Pokemon GO player has shared a nasty surprise, realizing their hard-earned Galarian Moltres encounter wasn’t glitched out. Instead, other fans have confirmed its CP can really be lower than most average wild encounters. Pokemon Go players have been sharing their experiences with the Galarian Bird trio over the...
Overwatch 2 Oct 13 update boosts low-ranked Competitive players, adds maps: Patch notes
A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, bringing in a series of changes to ranked play and putting some missing maps back into rotation. Overwatch 2 has been out just over a week, and despite some major launch issues with DDoS...
Does Elden Ring support ray tracing?
Elden Ring is a visually impressive game with mind-blowing vistas, but does FromSoftware’s magnificent RPG support ray tracing?. Since its release back in February of 2022, Elden Ring has received an overwhelming amount of praise thanks to its magnificent world, incredible bosses, and an array of interesting weapons to equip.
Apex Legends October 13 update patch notes: Fixes for Devotion skins, Loba Skin, more
Respawn Entertainment pushed out another patch for Apex Legends, this time with fixes for Devotion skins, a Legendary Loba skin, and more. Apex Legends is currently in the midst of its Fight or Fright event, where players can partake in a variety of limited-time events. However, that hasn’t stopped developer...
Harbor revealed as Valorant Agent 21: Release window, abilities, more
Valorant’s next new Agent, Harbor, is now locked in as the game’s roster grows once more in Episode 5. From our first look in the new cinematic trailer to his release date, here’s all there is to know. It’s nearly time for Valorant’s roster to grow yet...
Best moveset for Chandelure in Pokemon Go & is it any good?
Chandelure is a fiery and powerful creature in Pokemon Go, but you’ll need to know its best moveset if you want to bring out its full potential. The chandelier-inspired Chandelure has been a fan-favorite Pokemon ever since it debuted in Black & White’s Unova region back in 2010, and it continues to be a popular creature to this day in Pokemon Go.
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen is female representation in gaming done right
Overwatch 2’s Junker Queen, and the game’s generally diverse hero roster, are inspiring inclusions and an example of just how far the gaming space has come in regards to nuanced and fully-realized female representation and diversity in their characters. As a queer female-identifying gamer, finding video game characters...
Scump explains why slide canceling won’t be an issue in MW2
Slide-canceling has dominated competitive CoD for years, but Seth’ Scump’ Abner doesn’t believe it will be an issue in Modern Warfare 2. Modern Warfare 2 hits shelves on October 28, and we got our first taste of gameplay during the open beta. It was impossible to formulate an opinion on the game’s meta with just four maps and a handful of weapons at our disposal during the beta.
Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access: Release date, rewards, more
In an unprecedented move for the series, Activision has confirmed Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will go live ahead of the game’s full launch, giving players an opportunity to jump in and finish the story early. Here’s what you need to know. For the past two decades, players...
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 update patch notes: Ash, buffs & nerfs, map changes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is here, bringing Ash to the battle royale alongside various buffs, nerfs, and map updates. Here, we have the full patch notes. Apex Legends Mobile has received steady updates since its launch on May 17, 2022, with many fans comparing it favorably to the main game.
How to watch $1m Halo Infinite World Championship 2022: Streams, schedule, groups
11 months on from the release of Halo Infinite, following a year full of online qualifiers and LAN Majors, all that remains in the 2022 HCS season is the Halo World Championship event. From when it all gets underway to a look at the finalized groups, here’s all you need to keep up to date.
Pokemon Go Festival of Lights Timed Research tasks & rewards
Strengthen your bond with your Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s brand-new Festival of Lights Timed Research event. We’ve got all the details so you can get all the rewards possible. The Pokemon Festival of Lights event is all about strengthening your bond with those around you and your Pokemon...
How to get free Genesect, Marshadow, and Volcanion in Pokemon Sword & Shield
Pokemon Sword and Shield fans in Canada, Australia, and the US will finally be able to join in on the Mythical distribution happening through GameStop and Target. Below are the details for getting a code. While Pokemon Sword & Shield are quickly approaching their close as the current generation of...
Apex Legends pro Mande grills Vantage’s sniper hitbox: “It’s so bad”
Apex Legends pro Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has grilled new release Vantage — but not for the traditional reasons. The sniper aficionado pointed out how “bad” the Legend’s Sniper’s Mark hitbox is, seemingly striking targets despite visibly missing. Vantage has been a contentious...
Pokemon TCG collector reveals insane Charizard pull in $50 garage sale binder
A video game and Pokemon card collector found an incredibly rare and valuable Charizard card in a binder at a local garage sale. In a lot of cases, Pokemon TCG collecting is similar to gambling — where customers purchase goods in the hopes that they pull valuable cards amidst the filler.
