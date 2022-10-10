ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘He was swinging at parents’: Police shoot man with ax outside Florida school

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uR2e0_0iTGjifX00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police shot a man outside of a Florida school after they said he was threatening people with an ax and trying to get inside the building.

Police told WJAX that the suspect was on the campus of Ruth Upson Elementary in Jacksonville on Friday afternoon with an ax, and attempted to gain access to the school’s buildings.

“He had an ax and he was swinging at parents right in front of the school,” Bruce Perkins, a parent, told WJAX.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Eric David Hurley, WJAX reported.

Police told WJAX that Hurley tried to get into the school at two different points, one of which was a gate into the kindergarten building. Both places were locked, according to protocol.

School district police responded to the scene, where they said they intercepted the suspect who was heading toward a nearby church.

“At that time, the subject threatened the officer with the ax. The subject was then shot at least one time,” Duval County Public School Police Chief Gregory Burton told WJAX.

District Superintendent Diana Greene told WJAX that a member of the staff noticed the suspect trying to get into the school and immediately called a code red. From there, protocol was followed exactly, which meant watching the suspect while waiting for school police to intervene.

“Our teachers and staff members all went into action doing what they were supposed to do,” Greene told WJAX. “So, our message is that we need to keep vigilant, never let our guard down and constantly support our schools and making sure that our children and our staff members are safe.”

The suspect was taken to a hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition, according to WJAX.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO holding public online auction starting Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is auctioning forfeited property to the highest bidder. JSO is holding an online auction from Oct. 14 through Oct. 21. Some of the items available during the auction include a 1997 Ford Ranger, a 2004 Ford F250, a 2008 Nissan 350Z...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wjax
News4Jax.com

Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Accused of Gunning Down ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Estranged Husband

A 45-year-old woman in Florida is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her estranged husband at her Jacksonville home last week. Kimberly Sue Heath was taken into custody on Friday evening and charged in the death of 40-year-old Nathaniel Heath, authorities announced. She faces one count of second-degree murder — perpetrating a dangerous act evincing a depraved mind without premeditation, jail records show.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida officer shoots man with large ax who allegedly tried to enter elementary school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man wielding a large ax was shot by police after allegedly making an attempt to get within a Jacksonville elementary school on Friday. According to a First Coast News report, Duval County Schools Superintendent Diana Greene stated the man tried to get into Ruth Upson Elementary School by means of two completely different doorways. Then, the school went into lockdown.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy