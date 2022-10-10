Read full article on original website
Related
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
KYTV
Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
whiterivernow.com
Fairfield Bay woman dies in Stone County accident
A Fairfield Bay woman was killed Friday after a head-on collision in rural Stone County. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Ashton Rae Woods, 33, was driving north on State Highway 263 in a 2020 Kia Soul when a 2022 Toyota Tundra heading south, driven by Paydan Biram Stewart, 24, of Prim, reportedly crossed the double line and collided with the front of Woods’ Kia.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Faulkner County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Faulkner County Wednesday evening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Earthquake recorded near Batesville
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported Tuesday an earthquake struck just north of Batesville. The USGS recorded the magnitude 2.2 quake at 1:12 a.m. Oct. 11. It was centered 10.2 kilometers (6.3 miles) north-northeast of Batesville in Independence County. According to the USGS website, no one has...
Golf Digest
Arkansas man suing country club after they refuse to give him the truck they promised as a hole-in-one prize
Buckle up, folks. We have a hole-in-one car controversy brewing in Arkansas! This week, a Conway man by the name of Austin Clagett filed a lawsuit against Morrilton Country Club. Clagett played in the club’s “Tournament of the Century” on Saturday, a three-person scramble format with a buy-in of $375. Before the tournament, Morrilton Country Club promoted a 2022 Ford F-150 4x4 Supercrew as a prize for the first person to hit a hole-in-one of the course’s 10th hole. That truck had a sticker of prize of $53,595 and was allegedly donated by nearby Ford dealership Jay Hodge Ford of Morriltown. So far, so good.
KTLO
Expired tags lead to arrest of Baxter County man for a stolen motorcycle
A Baxter County man has been charged with theft by receiving along with several misdemeanors in relation to a burglary that occurred in September. According to the probable cause affidavit, a report of items were reported stolen from a home in Midway belonging to a man to died in June. Included in the report was a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle, a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle, a 4000 watt generator, garden cart and other miscellaneous items taken from the home between June 29 and September 18.
ucanews.live
Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway
The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
RELATED PEOPLE
whiterivernow.com
Angel Tree applications now being taken
Applications are now being taken for the United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program assists low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children. Parents and guardians can now pick up the program’s applications from the Department of Human Services at 100 Weaver Ave. in Batesville.
Kait 8
Man killed after colliding with semi-truck
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
KTLO
Governor Asa Hutchinson intent to grant executive clemency includes a Baxter County man
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday his intent to grant four pardons. An additional 53 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
ucanews.live
Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings
Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleburne County deputies make arrest in deadly September shooting
Authorities in Cleburne County said a 67-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a September shooting death.
Community reacts to Conway schools' new transgender bathroom policies, LGBTQ+ book bans
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway School Board voted on Tuesday to issue new regulations on bathroom use and overnight hotel stays, based on a student's sex assigned at birth. The guidance was first presented last month, and the board had just about 30 days to read over and listen back to the public's response before voting on Tuesday.
KTLO
Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman
An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
Conway community in shock after Friday night shooting leaves two dead and one injured
Conway Community members say they were shocked when three separate but related shootings happened Friday evening that left two people dead and one wounded.
Comments / 0