Students learn about the auto industry in Madison County

By Thao Ta
 4 days ago

MADISON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A class is helping pave the way for students who are looking for another path from a four-year college, and it’s getting recognition.

Instructor Dale McCraw is helping lead his students to be at the forefront of the automotive industry.

“There’s a huge need for another option besides academic. Everybody isn’t made to go to a four-year college,” said McCraw, an automotive instructor at Madison Career and Technical Center.

School officials say the two-year automotive program for high schoolers was recently recognized as the first in Mississippi to earn recertification as an ASE accredited high school program.

“The thing they need to know is that it’s still academically challenging. We do math, science and engineering,” he said.

Best friends go from JPS students to teachers

Collyn Taylor is among this group of high schoolers in the advanced class, and he’s already working in the industry thanks to hands-on classes like this.

“It’s something a little iffy in the beginning because you’re not sure if you’ll like it. Once you get into it, things start clicking. You hear a sound and you’re like, I know what that is. It’s a really good enforcement in your life. Just try it. I love it,” said Taylor, a second-year student at Madison Career and Technical Center.

For McCraw, he’s going on three decades of teaching the course.

“My students are getting to experience what’s currently being used in the industry today, which gives them a leg up when they go out and get jobs. Can’t do this without the support of a lot of other people,” said McCraw.

Madison County high schoolers from Madison Central, Ridgeland, Germantown or Velma Jackson can participate.

