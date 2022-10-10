Read full article on original website
Developers prepare for stronger stormwater management requirements; GR plans credit trading program
GRAND RAPIDS — A wave of stricter stormwater management requirements are going into effect across the state, highlighting the need for additional funding tools to help developers and businesses create green infrastructure. The new Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) requirements — which are being phased in...
Industrial real estate developers, builders brace for slight slowdown in projects
Demand for industrial space for years has outpaced the supply in West Michigan, but commercial real estate experts and developers are expecting the situation to ease as interest rates creep higher. The big question among many local brokers: How much will the national economy have a negative effect on demand...
GRPS, WMU partner on manufacturing and design training certificate for high schoolers
GRAND RAPIDS — Western Michigan University and Grand Rapids Public Schools have formed a two-year dual-enrollment partnership to assist high school students interested in pursuing careers in integrated design and manufacturing. Through the collaboration, GRPS students can earn a WMU undergraduate certificate at no cost. The Advanced Manufacturing Partnership...
Groups seek $6M in Kent Co. ARPA funding to support minority-owned small biz
Leaders in West Michigan’s Asian-American business community seek $6 million to provide a variety of programs and services to underserved communities, including minority- and women-owned businesses in the region. The West Michigan chapter of the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (APACC) submitted a proposal for a share of...
Consumers Credit Union secures restaurant naming rights at Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS — Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union has signed a sponsorship agreement with Van Andel Arena for the naming rights to a restaurant. The Intersection restaurant at Van Andel Arena is now known as ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar that opens today for the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home opener. The naming rights include signs throughout the arena and a mural over the stairs and escalator.
Developer revives plan for boutique hotel in Rockford; scraps 24-story downtown GR tower
ROCKFORD — Market disruptions that have halted some major construction projects from Wheeler Development Group LLC aren’t stopping the company from reviving plans for a 54-room boutique hotel in downtown Rockford. First proposed in 2019 and paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as hotel vacancy rates spiked, the Hotel...
