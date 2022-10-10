GRAND RAPIDS — Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union has signed a sponsorship agreement with Van Andel Arena for the naming rights to a restaurant. The Intersection restaurant at Van Andel Arena is now known as ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar that opens today for the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home opener. The naming rights include signs throughout the arena and a mural over the stairs and escalator.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO