Grand Rapids, MI

GRPS, WMU partner on manufacturing and design training certificate for high schoolers

GRAND RAPIDS — Western Michigan University and Grand Rapids Public Schools have formed a two-year dual-enrollment partnership to assist high school students interested in pursuing careers in integrated design and manufacturing. Through the collaboration, GRPS students can earn a WMU undergraduate certificate at no cost. The Advanced Manufacturing Partnership...
Groups seek $6M in Kent Co. ARPA funding to support minority-owned small biz

Leaders in West Michigan’s Asian-American business community seek $6 million to provide a variety of programs and services to underserved communities, including minority- and women-owned businesses in the region. The West Michigan chapter of the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (APACC) submitted a proposal for a share of...
Consumers Credit Union secures restaurant naming rights at Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS — Kalamazoo-based Consumers Credit Union has signed a sponsorship agreement with Van Andel Arena for the naming rights to a restaurant. The Intersection restaurant at Van Andel Arena is now known as ConsumersCU Club Restaurant + Bar that opens today for the Grand Rapids Griffins’ home opener. The naming rights include signs throughout the arena and a mural over the stairs and escalator.
