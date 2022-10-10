ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 1

Related
u.today

“Rich Dad, Poor Dad” Author Says It’s Time for BTC, SHIB Finally Listed on BitMex, This Could Reduce Ripple’s Chance to Win SEC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
MARKETS
u.today

Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Ripple vs. SEC — XRP Eyes Monster Rally As Judge Approves Two Firms To Step In

Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse has offered a clue on when the company’s epic legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely conclude. Optimistically speaking, he believes the lawsuit will be over in three or four months, though there’s a possibility it could be prolonged.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Benzinga

2,253 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 2,253.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,942,612, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,306.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Long-Term Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction

Decided you want in on the action? You can buy ETH on Uphold and Coinmama. Ethereum has been a victim to bearish economic conditions plaguing marketplaces. Interest rate hikes have put bearish pressure on assets. Panicked investors have begun selling assets, reducing liquidity in marketplaces. Fear is rising. Supply chain issues remain present from the COVID-19 pandemic. An energy crisis has begun to spread across Europe. All these circumstances impact investor sentiment and market conditions. Crypto has begun to trade as a true risk-on asset, closely following the price action of tech stocks.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer#Bribe#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Sec#Xrp Xrp Usd#Ethereum Eth Usd#Ada#Cryptocurrencies#Eth
Benzinga

Recession Stalwart Could Double, IT Vendor Analyst Says After CEO Meeting

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems Inc VRNT and a $61 price target. The re-rating followed his recent investor meetings with company CEO Dan Bodner. Unsurprisingly, the primary topic of discussion was Verint's ability to weather the deteriorating macro environment, mainly as VRNT is one...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
98K+
Followers
173K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy