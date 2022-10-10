Read full article on original website
U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. It's time for Bitcoin, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author says, as he predicts major collapse. "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has yet again predicted a massive crash of the U.S. dollar and economy in a recent tweet, saying that millions could be “wiped out.” Kiyosaki wrote that people only take into consideration microeconomic things, such as prices of food and fuel going up, but macroeconomic issues remain invisible to them. The bestselling author then urged his followers to protect themselves “from macro,” recommending to buy not only Bitcoin this time, but also silver and gold. Kiyosaki has been predicting the forthcoming collapse of the USD over the past two years and has good reasons for this. In 2020 alone, the Fed printed more than 6 trillion dollars, and the U.S. central bank has increased interest rates several times this year.
Charles Hoskinson: There's Nothing Left to Say About XRP
Ripple vs. SEC — XRP Eyes Monster Rally As Judge Approves Two Firms To Step In
Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse has offered a clue on when the company’s epic legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will likely conclude. Optimistically speaking, he believes the lawsuit will be over in three or four months, though there’s a possibility it could be prolonged.
Equifax fired at least two dozen employees after it used its own tool to suss out if workers had a second job
Equifax fired at least 24 workers for having a second job, and it figured that out by using one of its own tools.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain, Dogecoin Down After Fed Minutes: Analyst Says 'Quiet Period For Crypto About To End'
Analysts warn of volatility ahead of key CPI data release on Thursday. Bitcoin could breakout after inflation report says OANDA analyst. Ethereum has turned deflationary amid the buzz for a mysterious project's token says Delphi Digital. Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the green on Wednesday evening as the...
Crypto Exchange Binance Launches $500M Bitcoin Mining Lending Pool
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a $500 million lending pool for Bitcoin BTC/USD miners as the industry gets stifled by energy costs, low Bitcoin prices and higher-than-ever mining difficulty. The goal of the Binance Pool initiative is to “provide secure debt financing services to both public and private blue-chip bitcoin...
2,253 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 2,253.13 Ether ETH/USD worth $2,942,612, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,306.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Long-Term Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction
Decided you want in on the action? You can buy ETH on Uphold and Coinmama. Ethereum has been a victim to bearish economic conditions plaguing marketplaces. Interest rate hikes have put bearish pressure on assets. Panicked investors have begun selling assets, reducing liquidity in marketplaces. Fear is rising. Supply chain issues remain present from the COVID-19 pandemic. An energy crisis has begun to spread across Europe. All these circumstances impact investor sentiment and market conditions. Crypto has begun to trade as a true risk-on asset, closely following the price action of tech stocks.
Recession Stalwart Could Double, IT Vendor Analyst Says After CEO Meeting
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems Inc VRNT and a $61 price target. The re-rating followed his recent investor meetings with company CEO Dan Bodner. Unsurprisingly, the primary topic of discussion was Verint's ability to weather the deteriorating macro environment, mainly as VRNT is one...
This Multibagger Semiconductor Stock Has Sharp Upside Despite Capex Headwinds and US Embargo, Analyst Writes
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the September 30, 2022 quarter between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. With over 90% of its business going to Chinese customers, mainly DRAM manufacturers, ACM’s shares have been under...
