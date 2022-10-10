Read full article on original website
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
An Idaho man who volunteered to join the Ukrainian military has died of a shrapnel wound sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk
Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK...
Burkina Faso's latest coup leader named transition president
Burkina Faso's latest coup leader is now officially the country's transitional president
US, Mexico Plan Ukraine-Type Relief For Venezuela Migrants
SAN DIEGO (AP) – The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States. The U.S. and Mexico announced the plans Wednesday. In a related announcement, the Department of Homeland Security says it will make available nearly 65,000 temporary work visas for lower-skilled industries, roughly double the current annual allotment. At least 20,000 of those temporary work visas will be reserved for Haiti and northern Central American countries.
U.S. 'deeply concerned' over reports of increasing violence in northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia.
