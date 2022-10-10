Fnatic are set to bolster their Valorant squad with Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to a recent report from Blix.gg. Fnatic have been relatively quiet in the offseason, with the coach, general manager, and part of the roster already settled. The UK-based organization is now looking to round out its lineup with two big names in former Gambit player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and ex-Guild Esports member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to Blix.gg.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO