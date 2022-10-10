Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners
FIFA 23 marks the return of Bundesliga Player of the Month SBCs, with the German league’s top performers receiving a special Ultimate Team card every month. Here are all of the winners, nominees, and SBC requirements for the FIFA 23 Bundesliga POTM. FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is overflowing with...
EA just leaked FIFA 23 World Cup mode in-game for Ultimate Team
EA Sports can’t seem to get out of its own way with FIFA 23, making numerous mistakes. The latest blunder allows players to access World Cup mode a month early. A mixture of simple and game-breaking mistakes have plagued FIFA 23’s first few weeks. On October 9, a 25,000-tradeable FUT Hero pack caused huge market losses and gifted massive profits for a select few.
Valorant pro retires from competition to work at Riot Games
Valorant and former PUBG player Diondre ‘YaBoiDre’ Bond has announced his retirement from professional play to work at Riot Games as a quality assurance engineer, he announced on October 13. Competitive Valorant’s offseason has meant seeing organizations form potential super teams, but also player retirements as the esport...
How to watch Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing event: Fight card, date, more
Ludwig’s highly-anticipated Chessboxing event is only a few weeks away, so, here’s everything you need to know about what’s going down. Influencer boxing events have been on the rise over the last few years, starting out as a way for content creators to settle their beef, before expanding into some actually fighting real fighters and athletes.
Twitch star Tyler1 is already chat-banned in Overwatch 2 for five years
Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp once had a notorious rep in the streaming space for his toxicity. The Twitch star hasn’t been able to drop that yet in Overwatch 2, with the star already chat-banned for five years — although it might not be a new suspension.
TenZ will stay with Sentinels for VCT 2023 season
Sentinels announced on October 12 that Tyson “TenZ” Ngo will remain with the team for the 2023 season. After much speculation about their fifth roster spot, Sentinels have announced that star player TenZ will remain with the team for the next year. The organization released a video on Twitter about the signing.
League of Legends Worlds betting odds: What changed after opening week?
After a grueling fight in the Play-In stage that lasted seven days, four teams made it through to complete the group stage. Europe’s Fnatic and Korea’s DRX qualified first after topping their respective groups, followed by China’s Royal Never Give Up and North America’s Evil Geniuses.
'I feel good, I'm ready to go': Ivan Toney declares that he is fully prepared to play for England at the World Cup after scoring brace for Brentford against Brighton
Ivan Toney declared himself ready for England World Cup duty after boosting his chances with both goals in Brentford's 2-0 win against Brighton. Bees striker Toney was called into the Three Lions squad for the first time last month but failed to get onto the pitch for the matches against Italy and Germany.
Sources: Vitality close in on BIG’s Valorant player Twisten
VCT EMEA partner team Vitality are locked in talks with BIG for the transfer of duelist Karel ‘Twisten’ Ašenbrener, sources have told Dexerto. Talks between the two organizations are understood to be at an advanced stage, with a deal expected to be thrashed out soon as the partner teams have until October 15 to submit six players and a head coach for VCT 2023 to Riot.
Fnatic set to sign Chronicle and Leo to Valorant team, according to report
Fnatic are set to bolster their Valorant squad with Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to a recent report from Blix.gg. Fnatic have been relatively quiet in the offseason, with the coach, general manager, and part of the roster already settled. The UK-based organization is now looking to round out its lineup with two big names in former Gambit player Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov and ex-Guild Esports member Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, according to Blix.gg.
