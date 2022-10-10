Read full article on original website
Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
Kroger, Albertsons Finally Seal The Rumored Merger Deal: See Highlights
Putting all rumors at rest, Kroger Co KR and Albertsons Companies Inc ACI have agreed to merge to establish a national footprint. The combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience. Kroger will acquire...
What Are Whales Doing With Shell
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Shell SHEL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 29,817.07 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 10,426.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.59% to 3,611.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Cinedigm CIDM shares rose 12.0% to $0.5 during Friday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cinedigm's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 182.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.4 million. AirNet...
Markets Rally Despite Hot Inflation Data — Why Are The Fed's Rate Hikes Having No Effect On Inflation?: Benzinga TV
On today's (Oct. 13) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital, about today's consumer price index (CPI) data and what it means for the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and inflation. Stock Market Movers is all about...
Looking At Vale's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vale. Looking at options history for Vale VALE we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 75% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The S&P 500 made new 2022 lows this week in a volatile week of trading. The consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Enviva
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Enviva EVA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Enviva has an average price target of $72.25 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $62.00.
Why Robinhood Markets Shares Fell Today
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are trading lower by 6.54% to $9.94 going into the close of Friday's session. Shares of banks and financial services companies are trading lower amid overall market weakness as investors continue to weigh inflation concerns. Negative price action in Morgan Stanley MS following earnings could also be impacting the sector.
What Are Whales Doing With Micron Technology
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology MU. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Where Generac Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Generac Hldgs has an average price target of $332.3 with a high of $461.00 and a low of $190.00.
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Expert Ratings for Enviva
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Enviva EVA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
