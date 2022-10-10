ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

2002 Week 7: Looking back at OSU's 50-7 defeat of San Jose State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Just as they did in 2001, the Buckeyes stepped out of conference play in the middle of the season to take on a non-league visitor. This time up was San Jose State. Ohio State, 6-0 and ranked fifth in the AP poll, scored first and frequently...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Friday Night Rivals: Pickerington North vs. New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday night, the Pickerington North Panthers will travel to New Albany to take on the Eagles on Friday Night Rivals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. on the ABC 6 YouTube page or the CW Columbus. The Panthers are 6-2 this season and are coming...
NEW ALBANY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
myfox28columbus.com

Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
myfox28columbus.com

Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Ohio State
myfox28columbus.com

Hilton Columbus Downtown opens second tower, officially largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilton Columbus Downtown has officially opened its second tower, making it the largest hotel in the state. The addition of the second tower brings the total number of guest rooms up to 1,000 throughout the hotel. Additionally, the new event spaces added mean that the hotel now has over 75,000 square feet of meeting/event space. A skybridge connects the hotel's two towers, as well as the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
NEWARK, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Anana, 15-year-old polar bear, dies at Columbus Zoo

The Columbus Zoo on Friday announced that 15-year-old polar bear Anana has to be euthanized. According to a statement from the zoo, Anana had no significant medical concerns until September. That's when she "was exhibiting unusual behaviors." When efforts to treat her didn't help, "Anana was immobilized for a thorough...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
myfox28columbus.com

19-year-old arrested, charged in double homicide at Mt. Vernon Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened at the Mt. Vernon Plaza in early October. SWAT officers located Omarion King and took him into custody without incident on Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of murder. Officers were called...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 men charged in connection with south Columbus robbery, deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men have been charged in connection to a south Columbus deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. William Smith, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated burglary, according to police. Earnest Hall, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: More sunshine and warmer temps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more day in the 70s before cooler temps arrive!. Wednesday will be warm and then become windy before eventually becoming wet. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up, out of the south, 10-25 mph today. A few...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy