ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsville, PA

Fugitive With Hands Cuffed Behind Back At-Large After Crawling Out Police Cruiser Cage In PA

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6xaW_0iTGijRd00
Richard Blystone and a Mifflin County Regional police department vehicle. Photo Credit: Mifflin County Regional police department

A former convict has become a sort of smooth criminal, or Houdini-style escaped artist, wriggling away from police in central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities say.

Mifflin County Regional police received a tip that a wanted man was seen at the Minit Mart in Reedsville at approximately 7 p.m., according to a release by the department.

The man was identified as Richard Allen Blystone, 38, of Burnham, who is wanted in the county for failure to pay fines, the MCRPD stated in a release on Sunday.

Blystone has a lengthy court record in the county, most recently involving convictions for retail theft in 2020 and resisting arrest in 2016, court records show.

The responding officer took Blystone "into custody without incident, handcuffing him behind his back and placing him in the rear of his cruiser. Within a minute of the officer re-entering the store to retrieve Blystone's belongings before transporting him to jail, Blystone managed to crawl through the cage window into the front of the cruiser and exit out of the passenger side door," police say

Blystone is once again a wanted man, but no longer just for fine, possibly related to a previous retail theft conviction.

For this magician-style escapade he has been charged with six additional misdemeanors including Flight To Avoid Apprehension, Trial, or Punishment; Escape; Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property; Receiving Stolen Property; and two drug-related charges, according to his latest court docket.

He was last seen in the Reedsville area wearing a blue shirt with a black undershirt, jeans a black beanie. He is described as being approximately 5'4" tall and weighing 135 lbs, the release details.

Anyone with information regarding Blystone's whereabouts is requested to contact the Mifflin County Regional police at (717)-248-1900.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Police discover small arsenal in home of convicted felon

Jersey Shore, Pa. — State Parole Officers removed multiple rounds of ammunition from a Jersey Shore home after they received information a parolee was living at the residence. Bullets and magazines were located throughout the property near the 300 block of Smith Street when officers responded on Sept. 28, investigators said. Robert Benjamin Seese, 36, of Jersey Shore was taken into custody by officers of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
WTAJ

Blair County inmate’s death under investigation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The death of a Blair County inmate is under investigation by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police. Marcus McCreary, 43, was found dead in his cell on Sunday, Oct. 4. According to reports, he had an extensive medical history as well as a history of drug use. McCreary had been placed in […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Business owner accused of ‘grooming’ teen employee in Clearfield, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of a business in Clearfield is facing charges after being accused of ‘grooming’ a teenage employee, according to Lawrence Township police. Police received a report in early October suspecting  39-year-old Kevin Legenski, owner of Uncle Buck’s Creations, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old female. Police say they saw […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Mifflin County, PA
City
Burnham, PA
City
Reedsville, PA
Daily Voice

Hershey Man Dies In Wrong-Way Crash On Rt 283: Pennsylvania State Police

A 66-year-old Hershey man died at the scene of a four-vehicle wrong-way crash on Pennsylvania Route 283 on Thursday, Oct. 13, state police announced on Friday. Walter D. Larson, 66, of Hershey, was driving his 2020 Hyundai Elantra— west— on Route 283 east, when the crash happened at mile marker .4 in Lower Swatara Township around 10:18 p.m. at mile marker 0.4 in Lower Swatara Township.
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two men arrested after crack sale, chase with detectives

Williamsport, Pa. — Two Lycoming County men are in custody following an interrupted drug deal. As the suspects tried to flee, one allegedly ruptured a gas line and caused he evacuation of a home in Williamsport. Skyler Andrews, 31, of Williamsport allegedly struck the line as he attempted to back away from detectives with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit on Oct. 6, police said. Andrews had allegedly just sold $100 of crack to an undercover detective and was attempting to flee the area, according...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for missing 17-year-old from Shamokin area

Shamokin, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy from West Cameron Township in Northumberland County. State police at Stonington say Angel Gonzalez was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. Oct. 2 in the area of Shamokin Street, Shamokin. Gonzalez was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants. Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'9"and 230 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to please call Trooper Brown, PSP Stonington Station at 570- 286-5601 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers online or Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Inmate allegedly assaults correctional officer

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging an inmate at the Northumberland County Jail for allegedly assaulting a correctional officer during a fight. According to Anthony Matulewicz, DA of Northumberland County, an inmate, Daniel E. Walter, 28, of Bloomsburg, is being accused of assaulting a correctional officer in September. Investigators stated on September 24, […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Police#At Large#Houdini#The Minit Mart#Mcrpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Woman killed, 2 injured in Cambria County crash

UPDATE: State police announced that an Altoona woman died from her injuries sustained in a crash over the weekend. Amanda Farber, 36, succumbed to her injuries at UPMC Altoona following the deadly rollover crash that took place Oct. 9 around 1:30 p.m. in Reade Township. State police said Farber was driving north on Skyline Drive […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
380K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy