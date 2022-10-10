ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who are the most improved runners in Section III cross country? 9 coaches reveal their choices

Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved runners on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Auburn marching band photos 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. NC State: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football hosts NC State for its biggest game of the season so far and a Top 20 showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. NC State will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
