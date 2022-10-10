Read full article on original website
Poll results: See which Week 6 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between PSLA @ Fowler and Central Square on Friday evening. The Independent matchup received a whopping 15,064 votes (51.22%) to beat out the matchup between Bishop Ludden and Solvay (13,825 votes; 47.01%).
Who are the most improved runners in Section III cross country? 9 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — The end of the fall sports regular season is on the horizon and there are plenty of players that have shown a vast improvement over the course of the year. With the season nearing its end, syracuse.com polled all Section III coaches for their picks for the most improved runners on their team. Here are the results from those who responded.
Live scoreboard, recaps for Friday’s high school football games (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 6 of the Section III football season continues with a full slate of games on Friday. With the playoffs looming, several key matchups could prove to be the deciding factors in sectional seedings.
Auburn marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Cicero-North Syracuse football cruises to win over RFA with high-powered offense (photos)
State-ranked No. 13 Cicero-North Syracuse’s high-powered offense was on full display against Class AA foe Rome Free Academy on Thursday. The Northstars made easy work of the Black Knights with a 43-7 victory at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
What’s the record for most players to start at least 1 game in a season for Jim Boeheim? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jim Boeheim likes to find a starting five and stick with the lineup. What coach wouldn’t welcome that scenario?. As recently as six years ago, Syracuse went through an entire season with the same five players in the starting lineup for each game.
East Syracuse Minoa marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including East Syracuse Minoa. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Axe: Joey Spallina arrives to restore the magic in Syracuse’s fabled No. 22
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s barely dawn in the process, but Syracuse men’s lacrosse coach Gary Gait says freshman attack Joey Spallina is “as advertised so far.”. Spallina comes to Syracuse as the No. 1 recruit in the country and the new keeper of the fabled No. 22, worn by legends such as Gait, Charlie Lockwood and the Powell brothers (Casey, Ryan and Mikey).
Two Syracuse commits share their thoughts on the Orange’s 5-0 start, its best win and Robert Anae’s offense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is off to its first 5-0 start since 1987, with its first top-20 matchup in the Dome since 1998 occurring Saturday. Syracuse.com chatted with two of SU’s first verbal commits to the 2023 recruiting class, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and New York tight end David Clement.
Syracuse-N.C. State will be the 6th top-20 football game at the Dome. What happened in the other 5?
Syracuse, N.Y. — It’s been 24 years since the last time a top-20 football game was played inside what’s now known as the JMA Wireless Dome. It’s been 31 years since Syracuse football won a top-20 matchup on its home turf.
Liverpool marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Liverpool. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Corcoran football squeezes out ‘real gutty’ victory over New Hartford (video)
A handful of players on the Corcoran varsity football team are battling through injuries, which coach Tyrone Fisher said played a role in the Cougars’ tough loss to Auburn last week. Despite a short week of practices, Corcoran squeezed out a “real gutty” 13-7 victory over New Hartford on...
Axe: How big of a game is Syracuse football vs. N.C. State? Depends on who you ask
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones was honest when asked if Saturday’s tilt between his 18th-ranked Orange and No. 15 N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be the biggest football game he ever plays in. “No, sir.” Jones said. “Mater Dei vs. IMG. My senior...
Rome Free Academy marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Rome Free Academy. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
For Jim Boeheim, it all comes down to making (and winning) the NCAA Tournament: ‘The Big Ten sucked in the tournament’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange suffered through a losing season for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s tenure last season. But it wasn’t just the Orange’s final 16-17 record that bothered the Hall of Fame coach. What Boeheim measures success on these days is how his teams perform in the NCAA tournament.
Syracuse football vs. NC State tickets: Cheapest seats for Saturday’s ACC showdown at the Dome
Syracuse football plays its biggest game of the season so far against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022), and ticket sales are soaring for the big game. No. 18 Syracuse is off to a 5-0 start, and 2-0 in the ACC....
How to watch Syracuse football vs. NC State: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts NC State for its biggest game of the season so far and a Top 20 showdown at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15 (10/15/2022) at 3:30 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. NC State will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Syracuse University commit records 900th career save in girls soccer finale (video)
Central Square goalie Samantha Haley played her final regular season soccer game Thursday night, and the Syracuse University commit went out with a bang. Haley recorded her 900th career save during the second half of her team’s 3-2 victory over Fulton.
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse-NC State will produce loudest crowd ever at the Dome (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The crowd at Saturday’s Top 20 showdown between Syracuse and N.C. State at the JMA Wireless Dome will be a big factor. In fact, it could be the loudest that building has ever been with over 45,000 tickets sold to the game. Brent Axe explains why...
Syracuse football approaches a sellout; school says less than 1,500 tickets left for N.C. State game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is approaching a sell-out crowd for its highly anticipated game against North Carolina State. The school says there are less than 1,500 tickets remaining for the 3:30 p.m. game Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The school is shooting for its first home sellout...
